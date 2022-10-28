ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers

Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22

Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL

MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary

The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS

From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Predators

Get minute-by-minute updates from the Rogers Place as the Oilers take on the Nashville Predators. The Edmonton Oilers welcome the Nashville Predators to Rogers Place for the first game of a three-game homestand. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

FUTURE WATCH: Oilers prospects soaring early in AHL season with Condors

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Bakersfield Condors have received some standout performances from the Oilers organization's top prospects in the early days of the American Hockey League season. The Condors are coming off a five-game road trip where they opened with back-to-back wins over the Ontario Reign and Henderson Silver Knights...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NHL

Caps Host Knights

After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Bruins Unveil Team Logo For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic

BOSTON - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team event logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports) at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Recap: Lightning 4, Senators 3

Tampa Bay puts together a furious third period surge to rally from a slow start and defeat Ottawa. It was a heavily mixed bag from the Lightning on Tuesday against the Senators. On one hand, Tampa Bay's special teams was a disaster, going 1-for-8 with the man advantage and allowing...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen

There it was, right in front of him, glistening in the summer sunlight that shone through the front window. Hockey's ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup. Only it wasn't in the Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, its normal home. It was at Lehkonen's home in Turku,...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Caps Finish Trip in Carolina

The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators

The Oilers open a three-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim to make it five wins in a row when they open a three-game homestand at Rogers Place on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game live...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

MTL@MIN: What you need to know

ST. PAUL - The Canadiens are looking for a third straight win as their four-game road trip takes them to Minnesota for a date with the Wild. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is coming off an exciting come-from-behind win on Saturday in St....
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Hughes cleared to play for Canucks against Devils

VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes has been cleared to return for the Vancouver Canucks when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The defenseman, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, practiced on his usual pair with Luke Schenn on Sunday and said he's looking forward to playing against his brother, Devils center Jack Hughes.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Final Buzzer: Parents Night

New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL

'FIND THAT CHEMISTRY'

Ask anyone in the Flames orbit and they'll tell you the same thing: Milan Lucic appears to have another step this year. Not that his top-end speed has ever been a problem but it's even clearer, now, when that 6-foot-3, 240-lb. frame snaps into high gear what kind of force we're dealing with.
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

David Poile Reflects on 3,000 Games as NHL General Manager

Nashville's General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Discusses the Historic Milestone on Episode 178 of the Predators Official Podcast. Saturday was a banner evening for Nashville Predators General Manager & President of Hockey Operations David Poile. As the Predators hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for a Saturday Night in Smashville,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Projected Lineup: Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles

Two lineup changes will be made for the St. Louis Blues when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Logan Brown will re-enter the lineup in place of Nathan Walker, and Calle Rosen will play in place of Niko Mikkola on defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE

For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NEWARK, NJ

