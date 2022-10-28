Read full article on original website
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 31.10.22
Wranglers leaning on character and experience to start the season. The inaugural Wranglers season started with its share of adversity early on for the team. The club suffered losses out of the gate but, as they say, adversity builds character and character is something this Wranglers team has by the bushelful, as they responded with back-to-back wins in their next two games.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Predators
Get minute-by-minute updates from the Rogers Place as the Oilers take on the Nashville Predators. The Edmonton Oilers welcome the Nashville Predators to Rogers Place for the first game of a three-game homestand. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH: Oilers prospects soaring early in AHL season with Condors
BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Bakersfield Condors have received some standout performances from the Oilers organization's top prospects in the early days of the American Hockey League season. The Condors are coming off a five-game road trip where they opened with back-to-back wins over the Ontario Reign and Henderson Silver Knights...
NHL
Caps Host Knights
After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
NHL
Bruins Unveil Team Logo For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team event logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports) at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Senators 3
Tampa Bay puts together a furious third period surge to rally from a slow start and defeat Ottawa. It was a heavily mixed bag from the Lightning on Tuesday against the Senators. On one hand, Tampa Bay's special teams was a disaster, going 1-for-8 with the man advantage and allowing...
NHL
Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen
There it was, right in front of him, glistening in the summer sunlight that shone through the front window. Hockey's ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup. Only it wasn't in the Great Hall at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, its normal home. It was at Lehkonen's home in Turku,...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Predators
The Oilers open a three-game homestand on Tuesday when they host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers aim to make it five wins in a row when they open a three-game homestand at Rogers Place on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. You can watch the game live...
NHL
MTL@MIN: What you need to know
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens are looking for a third straight win as their four-game road trip takes them to Minnesota for a date with the Wild. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Montreal is coming off an exciting come-from-behind win on Saturday in St....
NHL
Hughes cleared to play for Canucks against Devils
VANCOUVER -- Quinn Hughes has been cleared to return for the Vancouver Canucks when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. The defenseman, who has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury, practiced on his usual pair with Luke Schenn on Sunday and said he's looking forward to playing against his brother, Devils center Jack Hughes.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL
'FIND THAT CHEMISTRY'
Ask anyone in the Flames orbit and they'll tell you the same thing: Milan Lucic appears to have another step this year. Not that his top-end speed has ever been a problem but it's even clearer, now, when that 6-foot-3, 240-lb. frame snaps into high gear what kind of force we're dealing with.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
NHL
David Poile Reflects on 3,000 Games as NHL General Manager
Nashville's General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Discusses the Historic Milestone on Episode 178 of the Predators Official Podcast. Saturday was a banner evening for Nashville Predators General Manager & President of Hockey Operations David Poile. As the Predators hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for a Saturday Night in Smashville,...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles
Two lineup changes will be made for the St. Louis Blues when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Logan Brown will re-enter the lineup in place of Nathan Walker, and Calle Rosen will play in place of Niko Mikkola on defense.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
