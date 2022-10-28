The Knicks have some things to prove, both to themselves and the world, as they go up against the ghost of trade rumors past. After having their three-game win streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks the New York Knicks (3-2) are in Cleveland to face off against an exciting Cavaliers (4-1) team. In most circumstances, the sixth game of the season doesn’t hold much significance but unless you’ve been under a rock the last few months, you know there are some underlying storylines in this one.

