Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Related
New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions
The Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1) welcome the New York Knicks (3-2) to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Sunday. Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Cavaliers will continue to be without...
FOX Sports
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
Knicks Look to Bounce Back Against the Cavs
The Knicks have some things to prove, both to themselves and the world, as they go up against the ghost of trade rumors past. After having their three-game win streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks the New York Knicks (3-2) are in Cleveland to face off against an exciting Cavaliers (4-1) team. In most circumstances, the sixth game of the season doesn’t hold much significance but unless you’ve been under a rock the last few months, you know there are some underlying storylines in this one.
Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 132-123 overtime loss to the Cavaliers
Down not only injured starting big man Robert Williams III and veteran forward Danilo Gallinari but also suspended backup forward Grant Williams, the Boston Celtics had their work cut out for them at TD Garden on Friday night as they faced one of the tougher frontcourts in the league’s Eastern Conference in the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell shows New York Knicks what they missed out on during Cavaliers’ 121-108 comeback win
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell showed the New York Knicks what they could’ve had. With the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse floor shaking and MVP chants reverberating, Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a second consecutive fourth-quarter comeback, topping the Knicks, 121-108, Sunday night. The Cavs are 5-1 -- their best start since the 2016-17 season.
Cavaliers rally past Knicks, 121-108
Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.
ESPN
Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94
BOSTON -- — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.
Jaylen Brown has a double-double to lead Celtics past Wizards
The Boston Celtics were looking to get back on track following a tough loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as they played host to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After a rough second quarter that allowed the Wizards to get back in the game, the Celtics used a heavy dose of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to come away with a 112-94 win at home. Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds while Tatum had 23 points in order to lead the way for the C’s.
Player grades: Embiid's go-ahead 3-pointer seals Bulls fate in loss
The Chicago Bulls lost their second-straight game on Saturday night as they fell to the Philadelphia 76ers down the stretch, 114-109. 76ers star Joel Embiid hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.1 seconds remaining to help clinch the victory for Philadelphia. Bulls’ Alex Caruso missed a game-tying attempt on the following possession to seal Chicago’s fate.
Yardbarker
Trap Game? Cavs Not Overlooking Knicks After Big Win In Boston
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to keep their perfect home record intact when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. At 4-1, Cleveland is off to its best five-game start since 2016-17. The Cavs are coming off a big come-from-behind win over the Boston...
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
Yardbarker
Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics
1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
Donovan Mitchell details crucial quality Cavs exhibited in thrilling overtime win vs. Celtics
Following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell pointed to the mental strength the team had to have in order to pick up the victory. The Cavaliers managed to defeat the Celtics for the 132-123 win, with Mitchell noting that...
Phillies World Series: MLB keeping close eye on forecast ahead of World Series Game 3
Major League Baseball says it is keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of Monday night's Phillies-Astros World Series Game 3 in Philadelphia.
NBA Scores: Latest results for the Warriors, Celtics, and Nuggets
The NBA season is underway and you can find the latest NBA scores here. Check back for results throughout the
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Knicks
On Sunday night, the Wine & Gold look to make it five straight and continue their best start to the season since 2016-17 when they welcome Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to town. The Cavaliers clawed back for one of their best wins of the young season on Friday night...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0