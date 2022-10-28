ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game

New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
CLEVELAND, OH
theknickswall

Knicks Look to Bounce Back Against the Cavs

The Knicks have some things to prove, both to themselves and the world, as they go up against the ghost of trade rumors past. After having their three-game win streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks the New York Knicks (3-2) are in Cleveland to face off against an exciting Cavaliers (4-1) team. In most circumstances, the sixth game of the season doesn’t hold much significance but unless you’ve been under a rock the last few months, you know there are some underlying storylines in this one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell shows New York Knicks what they missed out on during Cavaliers’ 121-108 comeback win

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell showed the New York Knicks what they could’ve had. With the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse floor shaking and MVP chants reverberating, Mitchell led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a second consecutive fourth-quarter comeback, topping the Knicks, 121-108, Sunday night. The Cavs are 5-1 -- their best start since the 2016-17 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94

BOSTON -- — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown has a double-double to lead Celtics past Wizards

The Boston Celtics were looking to get back on track following a tough loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers as they played host to the Washington Wizards on Sunday. After a rough second quarter that allowed the Wizards to get back in the game, the Celtics used a heavy dose of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to come away with a 112-94 win at home. Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds while Tatum had 23 points in order to lead the way for the C’s.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Trap Game? Cavs Not Overlooking Knicks After Big Win In Boston

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to keep their perfect home record intact when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. At 4-1, Cleveland is off to its best five-game start since 2016-17. The Cavs are coming off a big come-from-behind win over the Boston...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics

1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Knicks

On Sunday night, the Wine & Gold look to make it five straight and continue their best start to the season since 2016-17 when they welcome Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to town. The Cavaliers clawed back for one of their best wins of the young season on Friday night...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
