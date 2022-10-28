ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

pdxmonthly.com

Our Top-Ranked Portland Bowls of Ramen for a Rainy Day

Where to slurp comforting bowls of bone broth (or plant-based broth) and noodles. When it comes to the number of great ramen restaurants per capita, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city that can beat Portland. Though our city is fairly small, Portland boasts a strong cultural connection to Japan—in Tokyo, there’s even a bar, PDX Taproom, boasting Portland beers. Meanwhile, we’ve got a number of Japanese businesses here, including Snow Peak—and worldwide ramen chain Afuri, which opened its first restaurant outside of Japan right here in Portland in 2016. Asked why they chose Portland, Afuri’s CEO said, “Our broth is super-sensitive chicken soup, with delicate seasonings. Portland water makes our broth the best. Afuri cannot exist without the water.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
PORTLAND, OR
ibwhsmag.com

Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked

Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Architecturally Stunning Pacific Northwest Contemporary Home

Portland, Oregon – This modern mansion in Portland sits on 9.74 private gated acres on a ridge with spectacular views. The 11,363-square-foot estate with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms was designed by TVA Architects. Three modern levels of steel and concrete rise from the ground. The back of the...
PORTLAND, OR
MetalSucks

The Scenic Spots in the Pacific Northwest That Hoaxed Uses for Inspiration

When it comes to finding inspiration, different artists look to different things to get their creativity moving. For some, it’s historical war footage. For others, a contemplative sit alone with some coffee. For the women of Hoaxed, the goth rock duo that just released their debut album Two Shadows today, it’s their immediate surroundings.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries

PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village

Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
PORTLAND, OR

