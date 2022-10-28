Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
pdxmonthly.com
Our Top-Ranked Portland Bowls of Ramen for a Rainy Day
Where to slurp comforting bowls of bone broth (or plant-based broth) and noodles. When it comes to the number of great ramen restaurants per capita, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city that can beat Portland. Though our city is fairly small, Portland boasts a strong cultural connection to Japan—in Tokyo, there’s even a bar, PDX Taproom, boasting Portland beers. Meanwhile, we’ve got a number of Japanese businesses here, including Snow Peak—and worldwide ramen chain Afuri, which opened its first restaurant outside of Japan right here in Portland in 2016. Asked why they chose Portland, Afuri’s CEO said, “Our broth is super-sensitive chicken soup, with delicate seasonings. Portland water makes our broth the best. Afuri cannot exist without the water.”
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Beginner’s guide to Portland’s many quirks and fun facts
Here are just a few Portland-isms that newbies may not already be aware of.
Google says these are Portland’s most popular Halloween costumes
According to Google's Frighgeist, "500 costume searches in the United States, Frightgeist used Google Trends to tell people what costumes were trending around them and help them find a costume that was sure to turn heads.”
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
Falconers’ hawks take flight again to manage Portland’s crows
Walk along the streets of downtown Portland at night in October and you might see someone in a vest that says “Crow Patrol.”
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Channel 6000
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
ibwhsmag.com
Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked
Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
idesignarch.com
Architecturally Stunning Pacific Northwest Contemporary Home
Portland, Oregon – This modern mansion in Portland sits on 9.74 private gated acres on a ridge with spectacular views. The 11,363-square-foot estate with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms was designed by TVA Architects. Three modern levels of steel and concrete rise from the ground. The back of the...
MetalSucks
The Scenic Spots in the Pacific Northwest That Hoaxed Uses for Inspiration
When it comes to finding inspiration, different artists look to different things to get their creativity moving. For some, it’s historical war footage. For others, a contemplative sit alone with some coffee. For the women of Hoaxed, the goth rock duo that just released their debut album Two Shadows today, it’s their immediate surroundings.
kptv.com
‘It’s not a good time for restaurants’: Another Portland restaurant cleans up after break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Yet another Portland break-in on Saturday morning may cost the Stem Wine Bar, a local business, thousands of dollars. “It’s not a good time for restaurants and bars right now,” said owner Wei-en Tan. “I mean, you see one closing every day.”. Tan...
Sewer work to close South Portland intersection for 2 weeks
Drivers traveling in South Portland may want to rethink their commute as one intersection will close for two weeks while the sewer pipes get replaced.
Say What? Have You Ever Experienced Portland’s Popular Ketchup?
Did you know that there's much more than Heinz when it comes to ketchup?. I know there are other brands like Del Monte, Hunt's, and French's. What I recently discovered is that Portland has its own brand of ketchup. And, it's delicious! Who knew? Did you?. Naturally, I had to...
Portland woman’s car and puppy stolen while unloading groceries
PORTLAND, Ore. — A North Portland woman was reunited with her 10-month-old puppy who was stolen along with her car Friday afternoon. This is one of the more than 12,000 car thefts Portland police have responded to since September 2021, that’s according to the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicles Statistics.
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
An employee at a local grocery store is being treated at OHSU after reportedly getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
A peek at the Menlo Park homeless village
Portland's newest Safe Rest Village is almost ready to open, just in time for rains, election They turned out Friday in The Numbers in the rain. The Menlo Park Safe Rest Villageis built on half of the parking lot at the TriMet Menlo Park Park & Ride. It is the first Safe Rest Village in east Portland. It is the fourth to open of the six promised by Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan in 2020. Ryan, TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr., County commissioners Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meiran and other elected officials and their entourages made...
Portland attorney faces bar discipline over marijuana firm that made him wealthy
Following a three-year investigation, the Oregon State Bar plans disciplinary proceedings against Portland attorney Nick Slinde over his role in a real estate scam and marijuana deal that cost retirees more than $1 million in savings but netted him a windfall worth tens of millions of dollars. It’s the latest...
