Athens, GA

The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job

After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns

Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
OXFORD, MS
Sporting News

College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 9

A telling week of college football could result in a significant shakeup at the top of the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. That starts with the top three teams in the country heading into Week 9: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Tennessee. The Bulldogs were largely dominant in a 42-20 victory over unranked Florida, but allowed the Gators to make it a one-score possession in the second half before pulling away.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today

Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday

A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend. The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend. "Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game...
STANFORD, CA
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

What Josh Heupel, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee football said about Georgia's defense

Tennessee football's game against Georgia is not only a matchup of the two best teams in the SEC, but of the top offense and defense in the nation. No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) plays No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in Athens, Georgia. Tennessee has the best offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker and Biletnikoff Award candidate Jalin Hyatt.
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

Lane Kiffin trolls and more college football quotes of the week

Lane Kiffin is going to become the Joker and more from our college football quotes of the week. Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, poking fun at Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher after beating them 31-28 on Saturday. Fisher had said Kiffin and Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban were "clown acts" during an offseason feud.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel

Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings

Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt unveils his updated top 10 rankings following Week 9

Joel Klatt recently provided his updated top 10 rankings following the Week 9 action, and there is a new No. 1. Klatt moved Tennessee to the top spot ahead of Ohio State after an impressive win over Kentucky in Week 9. Klatt also has TCU pushing Alabama out of the top 5 after the Horned Frogs remained undefeated in Week 9.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names The Most 'Hyped' Crowd He's Ever Seen

Kirk Herbstreit witnessed Tennessee dominate Kentucky in Saturday night's 44-6 victory. After working the game for ESPN, Herbstreit commended the Volunteers fanbase on Twitter. He called Neyland Stadium "as hyped as any stadium I’ve been in" while covering football across the country. "This @Vol_Football offense is terrifying but don’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
GEORGIA STATE

