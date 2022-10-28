Read full article on original website
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job
After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
Lane Kiffin admits Saturday night was personal after Jimbo Fisher called him and Nick Saban clowns
Lane Kiffin isn’t one to mince words, and he didn’t shy away from the fact that Saturday’s victory over Texas A&M was personal to the Ole Miss coach. Prior to the 2022 season, Kiffin to exception to Aggies leader Jimbo Fisher calling him a clown, and it’s evident that comment was in the back of the Rebels coach’s mind. Speaking with the media during his post-game press conference, Kiffin admitted the showdown was personal with Fisher and Texas A&M.
Sporting News
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 9
A telling week of college football could result in a significant shakeup at the top of the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings. That starts with the top three teams in the country heading into Week 9: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Tennessee. The Bulldogs were largely dominant in a 42-20 victory over unranked Florida, but allowed the Gators to make it a one-score possession in the second half before pulling away.
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today
Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday
A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend. The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend. "Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game...
Mike Leach makes incredible pitch to potential Mississippi State ADs
Mississippi State are preparing to search for a new athletic director, and football coach Mike Leach gave the school something of a ringing endorsement, at least by his standards. Mississippi State confirmed Monday that athletic director John Cohen was leaving the school to take on the same role at Auburn,...
What Josh Heupel, Hendon Hooker of Tennessee football said about Georgia's defense
Tennessee football's game against Georgia is not only a matchup of the two best teams in the SEC, but of the top offense and defense in the nation. No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) plays No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in Athens, Georgia. Tennessee has the best offense, led by Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker and Biletnikoff Award candidate Jalin Hyatt.
LOOK: Second video emerges of postgame 'assault' in Michigan Stadium tunnel
Saturday night’s 29-7 Michigan win over Michigan State was quickly overshadowed by a violent scene in the tunnel after the game. A pair of Michigan players – identified as graduate cornerback Gemon Green and sophomore corner Ja’Den McBurrows – were shown on video being beaten and pushed around on their way to the locker room after the game.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Incident
Two U-M players were outnumbered and swarmed by several Michigan State players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Saturday's game...
New video emerges showing second Michigan football player assaulted by MSU
Just when you thought one video of a Michigan football player being assaulted by Michigan State players was all there was, we’ve now seen more footage, which shows another — and it’s disturbing. After the Wolverines’ 29-7 win over rival MSU, reports and videos surfaced of cornerback...
Alabama Kicker/Punter Announces Mid-Season Decision To Transfer
The Alabama football team is losing one of its players prior to the stretch run of the 2022 season. Redshirt junior punter and kicker Jack Martin announced on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will seek to play elsewhere for his final two seasons of eligibility. Martin, a ...
ESPN
Lane Kiffin trolls and more college football quotes of the week
Lane Kiffin is going to become the Joker and more from our college football quotes of the week. Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, poking fun at Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher after beating them 31-28 on Saturday. Fisher had said Kiffin and Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban were "clown acts" during an offseason feud.
University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel
Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt unveils his updated top 10 rankings following Week 9
Joel Klatt recently provided his updated top 10 rankings following the Week 9 action, and there is a new No. 1. Klatt moved Tennessee to the top spot ahead of Ohio State after an impressive win over Kentucky in Week 9. Klatt also has TCU pushing Alabama out of the top 5 after the Horned Frogs remained undefeated in Week 9.
247Sports
Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia
The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
Kirk Herbstreit Names The Most 'Hyped' Crowd He's Ever Seen
Kirk Herbstreit witnessed Tennessee dominate Kentucky in Saturday night's 44-6 victory. After working the game for ESPN, Herbstreit commended the Volunteers fanbase on Twitter. He called Neyland Stadium "as hyped as any stadium I’ve been in" while covering football across the country. "This @Vol_Football offense is terrifying but don’t...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
