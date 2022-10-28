Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
EU Industry Chief Issues China Warning Ahead of Scholz's Beijing Visit
PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's industry chief said on Monday that European governments and companies must realise China is a rival to the EU and they should not be naive whenever they approve Chinese investment. European Commissioner Thierry Breton's comments appeared to be aimed in part at Germany, whose...
Ecuador's Attorney General Detains Seven in Petroecuador Corruption Probe
QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador's attorney general has detained seven people, including former officials, as part of an investigation into suspected corruption in state oil company Petroecuador, it said on Tuesday. Prosecutors carried out raids across several cities at the same time, with targets including Petroecuador's offices in capital Quito, after...
U.S. Calls for Immediate End to Hostilities in East Congo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said it condemns the resumption of fighting by the March 23 Movement (M23) group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the hostilities have caused significant human suffering including deaths and injuries among civilians. The United States calls for an immediate stop...
ICC Prosecutor Seeks to Reopen Venezuela Investigation
(Reuters) - International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on Tuesday he formally asked the court to resume his investigation into alleged human rights violations committed by Venezuelan officials. In April, Khan had rejected Venezuelan authorities' call for a delay and indicated he would seek to proceed with...
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the election system's upcoming stress test:. This year’s midterms are not shaping up to be normal elections. In an environment in which one party is gripped by skepticism and denialism about foundational democratic processes, new avenues are opening for voter intimidation and election interference — a stress test that could be a small taste of what is ahead in the 2024 presidential election.
U.S., Ecuador Agree to Establish Fair Trade Working Group
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Ecuador have agreed to establish a fair trade working group and explore potential negotiations on labor, environment, and digital trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office said on Tuesday. Tai met Ecuador's commerce minister Julio Jose Prado in Washington on Friday where they...
Pentagon ‘Concerned’ About Indications of Imminent Attack by Iran
The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed concerns about a new threat Iran poses against American forces and their partners in the Middle East following reports that Saudi intelligence has warned of an impending attack. “We do remain concerned about the threat situation in the region,” Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig....
Putin: We Are Not Ending Participation in Grain Export Deal, Just Suspending It
(Reuters) - Russia is not ending its participation in a deal to export much-needed Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports but rather is suspending it, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. Putin's comments were his first since Moscow announced on Saturday it was freezing participation in the United Nations-brokered Black...
Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Release of Trump Tax Returns to House Democrats
Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked the release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a House committee on Tuesday, just days before the records were expected to be delivered. Trump’s lawyers asked Roberts in a 31-page filing on Monday to press pause on the issue until they...
'Law and order returned' Hong Kong's US-sanctioned leader tells bankers
Hong Kong's US-sanctioned leader said political stability and business confidence has been restored following the crushing of democracy protests as he opened a summit on Wednesday attended by global bankers including leading Wall Street executives. "Social disturbance is clearly in the past and has given way to stability, to growing business and community confidence in Hong Kong's future," Lee said in his summit speech.
Russian Rouble Stable After Moscow Ditches Black Sea Grain Deal
(Reuters) - The Russian rouble pared early losses to gain ground on Monday in the first session since Moscow said it would suspend its role in the landmark Black Sea grain deal over the weekend. Global food prices climbed on Monday after Russia said it was suspending participation in the...
Mail-In Pennsylvania Ballots With Incorrect Dates Will Be Saved but Not Counted - Court
(Reuters) - Pennsylvania's highest court on Tuesday ordered officials to disallow mail-in ballots with the wrong date marked on the envelope, potentially throwing out numerous votes in close races that could determine control of the U.S. Congress in elections next week. The ruling is a win for Republicans, who filed...
U.S. Chief Justice Roberts Pauses Fight Over Trump Tax Returns
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to former President Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the fight over a request from lawmakers that he claims is politically motivated. The order from the chief justice maintains the...
Mexican President Urges Twitter to Repair 'Damage' Done to Trump
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Twitter should undo the "damage" done to former U.S. President Donald Trump by the cancellation of his account, Mexico's president said on Monday, as he expressed hope that new owner Elon Musk would curb censorship on the social media platform. The remarks by President Andres Manuel...
China Foreign Ministry: Unaware of Situation After Unverified Social Media Posts Lift Markets
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was unaware of the situation following a market rally after social media posts circulated an unverified document that said China was forming a committee to assess border reopening in March. "I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," foreign...
Russian Retaliatory Strike on Civilian Targets in Ukraine Paints Bleak Picture for Approaching Winter
Russia on Monday claimed missile strikes that knocked out water access to 80% of the civilian population in Ukraine’s capital city were, in fact, strikes against military headquarters in Kyiv and other urban centers – a troubling escalation against a vulnerable population as Europeans prepare for winter. The...
