Idaho8.com
Falcons trade suspended WR Ridley to Jaguars in complex deal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville. It’s unclear, though, when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday. A person with knowledge of the trade says compensation to the Falcons ranges between a second-round pick in 2024 and a sixth-rounder. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Ridley in March for at least the 2022 season after a league investigation determined Ridley bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns.
Idaho8.com
Cleveland Browns continue to haunt Joe Burrow as Nick Chubb scores twice in dominant victory over Cincinnati Bengals
Monday night proved a haunting evening for Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals lost convincingly to their AFC North division rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football, their chastening 32-13 loss falling on Halloween. Burrow threw an interception on the opening drive of the game before throwing two touchdowns late...
Idaho8.com
5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91
Longtime San Francisco 49ers executive John McVay has died at age 91. The 49ers did not give a cause of death. McVay helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty that won five Super Bowls from 1981-94. He is also the grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay. John McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities and was he played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league’s greatest dynasties.
Idaho8.com
Reich fires offensive coordinator as Colts keep sputtering
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. Indy’s offense is ranked No. 18 overall but is struggling to run the ball this season and has the third-lowest scoring offense in the league at 16.1 points. Brady was hired by Reich in 2018 as quarterbacks coach and was promoted two years ago when Nick Sirianni left to take the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job. But Brady does not call plays. Reich does. The move comes less than a week after Reich benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger. Indy visits New England on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. The trade gives Chicago quarterback Justin Fields a downfield threat in an effort to boost a passing attack that ranks last in the NFL, averaging just 126.9 yards per game.
Idaho8.com
Former NFL players finding success as current NFL coaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel played 14 seasons as an NFL linebacker. He earned three Super Bowl rings with New England and has a level of experience that’s hard to match for players and even rarer for coaches. Vrabel is one of 10 current NFL head coaches with NFL playing experience, some with considerably more than others. The list includes Dennis Allen, Todd Bowles, Dan Campbell, Kliff Kingsbury, Kevin O’Connell, Doug Pederson, Frank Reich, Ron Rivera and Zac Taylor. Only Pederson and Campbell, who are a combined 0-10 in one-score games, have fewer than three wins as the league nears its halfway point.
Idaho8.com
Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in trade with Lions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions. The deal was made a few hours before the NFL trade deadline. Hockenson adds another skill-position standout to a high-caliber offense. The Vikings downgraded two draft picks with no net loss to make the swap. They sent a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder for the Lions for a 2023 fourth-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. Hockenson made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 47 games.
Idaho8.com
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo’s offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo traded third-string running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in next year’s draft to the Colts. Beane then filled an important depth need on defense by trading a seventh-round pick to acquire safety Dean Marlowe from Atlanta. Marlowe has seven seasons of NFL experience, including a three-year stint in Buffalo from 2018-20.
Idaho8.com
Cavs guard Garland practices for first time since eye injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland point guard Darius Garland has gone through his first full-contact practice since suffering a serious left eye injury. The All-Star could return Wednesday night when the Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics. Garland has been sidelined for five games since he was accidentally poked in the eye by Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. in the season opener on Oct. 19. Garland sustained a cut to his eyelid, and has been dealing with excessive swelling. The Cavs have gone 5-0 without Garland. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland’s status for the Celtics game will be dependent on the swelling and how he feels.
Idaho8.com
Univ. of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh expects Michigan State football players to be charged
University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Monday that he believes the Michigan State University football players involved in a post-game fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday will face criminal charges. Two Michigan football players, Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows, have injuries from the fight, Harbaugh said....
