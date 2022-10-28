Read full article on original website
Falcons trade suspended WR Ridley to Jaguars in complex deal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville. It’s unclear, though, when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday. A person with knowledge of the trade says compensation to the Falcons ranges between a second-round pick in 2024 and a sixth-rounder. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Ridley in March for at least the 2022 season after a league investigation determined Ridley bet on NFL games in 2021 while away from the team addressing mental health concerns.
49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury. So they managed to recoup a draft pick after trading away four of them for McCaffrey and reunited Wilson with Miami coach Mike McDaniel.
Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in trade with Lions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions. The deal was made a few hours before the NFL trade deadline. Hockenson adds another skill-position standout to a high-caliber offense. The Vikings downgraded two draft picks with no net loss to make the swap. They sent a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder for the Lions for a 2023 fourth-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. Hockenson made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 47 games.
Cleveland Browns continue to haunt Joe Burrow as Nick Chubb scores twice in dominant victory over Cincinnati Bengals
Monday night proved a haunting evening for Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals lost convincingly to their AFC North division rivals, the Cleveland Browns, on Monday Night Football, their chastening 32-13 loss falling on Halloween. Burrow threw an interception on the opening drive of the game before throwing two touchdowns late...
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. The trade gives Chicago quarterback Justin Fields a downfield threat in an effort to boost a passing attack that ranks last in the NFL, averaging just 126.9 yards per game.
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo’s offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo traded third-string running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in next year’s draft to the Colts. Beane then filled an important depth need on defense by trading a seventh-round pick to acquire safety Dean Marlowe from Atlanta. Marlowe has seven seasons of NFL experience, including a three-year stint in Buffalo from 2018-20.
