Next threat of severe weather expected Friday night
We are in the risk area for damaging, severe thunderstorms late Friday as a broad upper level low pressure system moves into the state.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Halloween Morning Weather Update: October 31st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: High clouds and pleasant temperatures. High of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Clearing skies and chilly. Low of 47°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds SW 10-15...
What to expect from the weather in North Texas during the first week of November
Halloween is set to take over the country Monday night and North Texas will be thankful to see some great weather for all the festivities and trick-or-treating, but what will come next as the month of November and the unofficial Christmas season is set to take over?
abc7amarillo.com
Vigorous storm system to impact High Plains late this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Weather will be quiet from Halloween through Wednesday across the High Plains. Temperatures will be above normal for both morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Unsettled weather returns as early as Thursday. The evolution of this next upper-level storm system will...
fox7austin.com
Perfect weather for Halloween weekend in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather is lovely for Sunday, Oct. 31, perfect for Halloween weekend!. Highs are in the mid-70s this afternoon, and winds are light from the northwest. Humidity is low Sunday, but will be on the rise as we move into a brand-new week. Make sure you go...
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
Texas SNAP benefits extended for November
Over 1.6 million Texas households are expected to be impacted from the most recent allotment of SNAP food benefits.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
Number of mail-in ballots requested by Texas voters down 64% from 2020
The number of mail-in ballots requested by registered voters in Texas for the Nov. 8 midterm election dropped by 64% compared to the 2020 presidential election.
WFAA
Someone in Texas is waking up a millionaire after Saturday's Powerball drawing
HUMBLE, Texas — Someone in Humble is about to find out they have a lot of new friends and family after winning a cool $1 million in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket, which was sold at the Kroger on West Lake Houston Parkway, matched all five white balls to win the prize.
Texas Is NOT #1 When It Comes To Pickup Ownership
It's a known fact, a Texans love their pickup trucks. I would have thought there couldn't be any other state with a higher number of pickup truck owners. Once perceived as a strictly work vehicle, the modern pickup is every bit as roomy and comfortable as any other vehicle on the road.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Texas residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
cbs7.com
Texas DPS (West Texas Region) searching for recruits in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking to make a positive impact in the community, West Texas DPS has you covered. On Saturday morning, the Texas DPS West Texas region held an on-site recruitment test at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School track and field. The...
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KHOU
Election 2022: Abbott holds lead as early voting continues across Texas
TEXAS, USA — As of Monday, there have been over 3 million votes cast in early voting across Texas, but that’s on track to be lower than the two previous election cycles around this same time period. Political experts said low turnout is relatively good news for incumbent...
