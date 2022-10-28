ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Halloween Morning Weather Update: October 31st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: High clouds and pleasant temperatures. High of 70°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Clearing skies and chilly. Low of 47°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Another beautiful day! High of 71°. Winds SW 10-15...
LUBBOCK, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Vigorous storm system to impact High Plains late this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Weather will be quiet from Halloween through Wednesday across the High Plains. Temperatures will be above normal for both morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Unsettled weather returns as early as Thursday. The evolution of this next upper-level storm system will...
fox7austin.com

Perfect weather for Halloween weekend in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The weather is lovely for Sunday, Oct. 31, perfect for Halloween weekend!. Highs are in the mid-70s this afternoon, and winds are light from the northwest. Humidity is low Sunday, but will be on the rise as we move into a brand-new week. Make sure you go...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
