Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Valera Health Raises $45M in Growth Equity Financing
Valera Health, a New York-based digital psychological well being supplier, raised $45M in Development Fairness funding. The spherical was led by Heritage Group, with participation from Cigna Ventures, Horizon Healthcare Providers, Windham Ventures, AXA Enterprise Companions, Aquiline Expertise Companions, Trinnovate Ventures, Determine Eight Investments, Watershed VC, and Alsora Capital. The...
Haven Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Haven, a New York-based supplier of a homeownership platform, raised $8M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Fifth Wall with participation from Constancy Nationwide Monetary, RWT Horizons, and 1Sharpe Ventures. Sarah Liu, Companion at Fifth Wall, joined Haven’s Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make...
Money Fellows Raises $31M in Series B First Closing
Money Fellows, an Egyptian supplier of a fintech platform for monetary planning companies, raised $31M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by CommerzVentures, Center East Enterprise Companions, Arzan Enterprise Capital, Invenfin, and Nationwide Funding Firm with participation from Partech, Sawari Ventures, 4DX, and P1Venture. The corporate intends to...
Lumiq Raises USD5.5M in Series A Funding
Lumiq, a Information and Analytics firm, raised USD 5.5m in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Information Edge Ventures with participation from Season Two Ventures and RedStart Labs. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional develop its presence in worldwide markets – US and...
Cover Genius Raises $70M in Series D Funding
Cover Genius, a NYC-based international insurtech for embedded insurance coverage, raised $70M USD in Sequence D funding. The spherical was led by Daybreak Capital, with participation from new investor Atlas Service provider Capital, and present traders together with GSquared and King River Capital. The corporate intends to make use of...
Neat Raises €10M in Seed Funding
Neat, a Paris, France-based supplier of an embedded insurance coverage answer, raised €10M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Octopus Ventures with participation from New Alpha, Mundi Ventures, and Founders Future. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden internationally and its headcount. Based...
Options MD Raised $3.8M in Pre-Seed Funding
Options MD, a Los Angeles, CA-based telehealth startup offering look after treatment-resistant despair (TRD), raised $3.8M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Bread & Butter Ventures, with participation from M13, Shiny Ventures, Collab Capital, MedMountain Ventures and Techstars. As well as, Choices MD obtained $100K from the Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund.
Tour24 Raises $5.5M in Additional Series A Funding
Tour24, a Boston, MA-based supplier of a cell app that gives renters a option to tour residences, raised $5.5M in Collection A funding. The extension included funding from twenty ninth Road Ventures in addition to buyers that additionally participated in an preliminary $5.6m funding earlier this yr, together with Middleburg Communities and LAB Ventures.
Ionblox Raises $24M in Series B Funding
Ionblox (beforehand often known as Zenlabs Power), a Fremont, CA-based lithium-ion cell firm, raised $24m in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Lilium, with participation from Utilized Ventures, LLC, and Catalus Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed scaling operations and growing manufacturing...
BHV Partners Receives €200K in Funding from Enisa
BHV Partners, a Barcelona, and San Sebastián, Spain- and San Francisco, CA-based enterprise builder specialised in healthcare, raised €200K in funding. Enisa offered the enterprise participatory mortgage. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to consolidate its organizational construction and proceed to mission its worldwide development.
TouchBistro Raises CAD$150M in Funding
TouchBistro, a Toronto, Canada-based supplier of a restaurant administration platform, raised CAD$150M in funding. Francisco Companions made the funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress initiatives, together with increasing product choices, core companies, and strategic acquisitions. Led by CEO Samir Zabaneh, TouchBistro supplies...
Dental implants maker Straumann raises 2022 sales outlook
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann (STMN.S) on Wednesday raised its 2022 organic sales growth outlook, citing post-pandemic recovery momentum. The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, expects its revenue to grow in the mid-teens percentage range organically, against its earlier forecast for low-double-digit percentage growth.
Vypr Raises Additional £3.4M in Funding
Vypr, a Manchester, UK-based supplier of a shopper insights enterprise platform, raised £3.4M in funding. The spherical was led by YFM Fairness Companions (YFM). Vypr’s administration workforce, present shareholders and Chairman Richard Legislation personally invested the steadiness. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed...
Bright Machines Raises $132M in Funding
Bright Machines, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a software-defined manufacturing options, raised $132M in debt and Sequence B funding. The spherical was led – for its portion of $100M – by Eclipse Ventures. The debt portion of the funding, value $32M, was led by Silicon Valley Financial institution (NASDAQ: SIVB) and Hercules Capital, Inc.(NYSE: HTGC). This spherical of funding brings the whole raised to $330M since founding in 2018.
ShortTok Raises Funding
ShortTok, a NYC-based early-stage software program firm growing automated visible storytelling applied sciences, secured a financing dedication of undisclosed quantity. Data Edge Ventures made the funding, which is topic to regulatory approvals. This elevate, a part of ShortTok’s pre-seed spherical, will assist extra investments in R&D, enterprise growth, and operations....
How AI and NLP accelerate contract lifecycle management (CLM), Icertis raises $150M
Conventional contract lifecycle administration (CLM) instruments deal with enhancing doc workflows. Nonetheless, Icertis seeks to take the sector to the following stage with contract intelligence that makes use of synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine studying (ML) to mechanically extract contract knowledge at scale. These instruments are designed to construction contracts’ business, authorized and operational knowledge and join that knowledge to procurement, ERP and human capital administration apps to assist firms speed up income, cut back prices, enhance threat administration and guarantee compliance.
OncoPrecision Raises $3.3M in Seed Funding
OncoPrecision, a New York, NY and Córdoba, Argentina-based Affected person Micro Avatar know-how firm, raised $3.3m in Seed funding. The spherical, closed in April, was led by SOSV’s IndieBio, GRIDX, New York Ventures (the enterprise capital arm of the State of New York), Artistic Ventures, Fundación Para el Progreso de la Medicina (a diagnostics lab the place the corporate’s Argentine lab relies), exited biotech and non-biotech founders, in addition to strategic angel buyers and household workplaces.
Icertis Raises $150M in Funding
Icertis, a Bellevue, WA-based supplier of a contract lifecycle administration (CLM) platform, raised $150M in funding. Silicon Valley Financial institution offered the revolving credit score facility and convertible financing from Silicon Valley Financial institution. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional prolong its management place within...
Wellin5 Raises $2M in Seed Funding
Wellin5, a Carlsbad, CA-based Psychological Well being firm, raised $2M in Seed funding. The backers weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its workforce by 300% by 2023 and additional roll out its companies within the U.S., additional enhancing affected person entry to psychological well being remedy.
Martian Raises $3M in Pre-Seed Funding
Martian, a NY and Albany, CA-based firm offering a web3 pockets, raised $3M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Race Capital, with participation from FTX Ventures, Superscrypt, Bounce Capital and Aptos. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its hiring course of and...
