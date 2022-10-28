ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Another Great Show Is Coming To Coopers BBQ Live Oct 28th

Cooper's 2022 Concert Series continues with yet another top Texas/Red Dirt artist as Josh Ward takes the stages at Cooper's BBQ Live on Fri, Oct 28th. Some might argue whether it is having nine consecutive #1 hit singles in Texas music under his belt that has garnered Josh Ward's staying power, or that he is killing it in the social media world with over 2 million views on YouTube and over 3 million streams globally on Spotify. Maybe it's his the string of hit singles that continue to climb the charts on a regular basis from his very successful album releases. While impressive, all those distinctions can come and go in the world of music. The reason for his staying power turns out to be quite a simple one. And that is because Josh Ward is country music blood to bone, and both Josh Ward and country music are simply not going to go away.
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Chicken Farm Has 2 Special Events Nov 4th & 5th

The Chicken Farm Art Center invites everyone To enjoy two fun events on Friday & Sat, Nov 4th & 5th. Friday, November 4th the Chicken Farm will have the Season Finale of their monthly Concert in the Yard from 6-9 pm featuring T.Gozney and Old Hat Band, one of San Angelo's longest-lasting and favorite bands, with songs you know and love including classic rock, pop, and country favorites. Chicken Picker and Sound Person Kyle Wusterbarth and Friends will begin the evening at 6 with some cool instrumental music and Pop Rock songs. Admission is free but an entertainer hat will be passed around to collect donations for the bands.
SAN ANGELO, TX
How San Angelo Is Super Sizing the Scary Season

If you are a fan of the scary season, then this is your year in San Angelo. Not only are there tons of events for Halloween. This year, Halloween isn't the only scary holiday. The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center presents Dia de los Muertos. This colorful multi-cultural festival originated in Mexico. Just as Mexican culture is celebrated wherever people of Mexican heritage are located, this vibrant festival has spread around the world.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Sports Next Level’s 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-off is Fri & Sat

Sports Next Level is always offering fun things to do at their fantastic complex and this Fri & Sat, Oct 21st &22nd they are having their second annual BBQ Cook-off and more!. Get your cooking team signed up for their big BBQ Cook-off this Weekend. You're running out of time to get your team registered.The Cook-off is being held at the Sports Next Level Complex at 2838 College Hills Blvd on the corner of Millbrook and College Hills in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Ashley McBryde Plays West Texas Rehab Dinner/Show Thursday

San Angelo's West Texas Rehabilitation Center is having their 30th annual Dinner & Show for 2022 this Thurs, Oct 13th and it is going to be an awesome evening!!. West Texas Rehab puts this wonderful event on every year and 2022 marks their 30th Annual Dinner and Show. The event is being held in a great venue...the First Financial Pavilion on the San Angelo Fairgrounds.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Damnit, Janet San Angelo Loves Rocky

The Rocky Horror Picture first premiered 47 years ago. Believe it or not, it has been in theaters ever since. Recently, the movie broke the record for the longest-running theatrical release in motion picture history. Perhaps the reason for the longevity is not just the crazy antics that go along...
SAN ANGELO, TX
The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th

If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
BRONTE, TX
Koronazz Brings You 3 Country Bands Oct 7th!

Koronazz Event Center has a special show lined up for you this Friday, October 7th as they bring you three great country bands!!. Check this out...headlining the show is Mario Flores & the Soda Creek Band. You also get two special guest ...Gabe Garcia and Take 2 opening the live music.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo Scores Another Whataburger….One Ups Abilene

Whataburger is right up there with H-E-B as the quintessential Texas brand. Nothing says Texas quite like a delicious Whataburger. San Angelo already has three Whataburger locations. Abilene, which is a bit bigger, also has three. Today, there is news that, once again, San Angelo is leapfrogging our northern neighbor. A Building Permit apparently has been issued for a new Whataburger location here in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo, TX
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas.

