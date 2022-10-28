Read full article on original website
GLADYS ZUMBERGE
91-year-old Gladys G. ZumBerge of Green Isle passed away at her home on Friday, October 28, 2022. Funeral services will be on Thursday, November 3, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Green Isle. Visitation is at the church on Wednesday, November 2, from 5:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday morning at the church form 10:00 a.m. ~ 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery in Green Isle.
Marvin Weber
Marvin Weber, age 75, husband of Jane, of Lafayette passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop with interment in St. Gregory Cemetery in Lafayette. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
