Marvin Weber, age 75, husband of Jane, of Lafayette passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 3, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop with interment in St. Gregory Cemetery in Lafayette. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Winthrop and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

LAFAYETTE, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO