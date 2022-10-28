ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Man United is ‘finally’ coming says City boss Pep Guardiola

By JAMES ROBSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hbnrj_0iqi4hzl00
1 of 6

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says Manchester United is “finally” ready to challenge at the top of the Premier League again under Erik ten Hag.

The Manchester City manager, whose team beat United 6-3 earlier this month, believes Ten Hag is already making a major impact at the club.

“I have a feeling that United is coming,” Guardiola said Friday. “Finally, United is coming. I saw yesterday (against FC Sheriff) and Chelsea the first half. I thought, ‘I like it’ what I see from United just now.”

United hasn’t won the Premier League title since legendary manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

They have had to watch on as fiercest rivals City and Liverpool have dominated English football in recent years, with Guardiola winning four league titles in five seasons.

But there is optimism that former Ten Hag, the former Ajax coach, will bring about a new period of success after he was hired at the end of last season.

United sits in sixth place in the table, six points off reigning champion City.

But Ten Hag has overseen confidence-boosting wins against Liverpool, league leader Arsenal and Tottenham this term.

Last week’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea means United has picked up 10 points against those four rivals for Champions League qualification.

Guardiola also praised fourth-place Newcastle, and predicted that the Saudi-backed club, managed by Eddie Howe, will also challenge this term.

“Newcastle are already there,” Guardiola said in his news conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Liecester. “I saw them against Tottenham and the physicality from both sides. ... They are a contender to be there. We know how good Eddie the manager is. They have new players. They play brave.”

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Erik ten Hag keen to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo drama

Ronaldo returned to the pitch with a goal on Thursday night, having been dropped following his recent strop against Tottenham. Erik ten Hag has emphasised Cristiano Ronaldo's importance to the Manchester United (opens in new tab) cause as he looks to put the striker's latest outburst in the past. Ronaldo...
Yardbarker

Manchester United's Impressive October Form Recap

Manchester United have had a very impressive month this October and have played some fantastic football under Erik Ten Hag. The reds will be looking to continue this form into November. United have played 9 games this month and have won 6 games in all competitions in the UEFA Europa...
BBC

Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars

You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
ESPN

Rangers condemned to worst-ever UCL record with loss to Ajax

Ajax made sure of a place in the Europa League by beating Rangers 3-1 away at Ibrox on Tuesday to heap further Champions League misery on the Scottish club. Ajax finished third in Group A, behind Napoli and Liverpool, and will compete in the Europa League knockout round playoffs as Rangers finished bottom after losing all six group games -- the first Scottish side to suffer the fate -- and returned the worst figures in the three decades of Champions League group competition.
BBC

Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. W﻿alker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
BBC

Papa John's Trophy: Portsmouth through but Leeds United U21s knocked out

Portsmouth reached the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy but Leeds Under-21s went out after a shootout. Pompey needed only a point at home to AFC Wimbledon to progress and Ronan Curtis' goal ensured them a 1-1 draw. Josh Oluwayemi then saved three penalties in the bonus-point shootout, which...
BBC

'﻿It's a tough challenge - but I'm not afraid'

A determined-looking Jurgen Klopp accepts Liverpool are "in a rough moment", but insisted the Reds will be working "more than 100% if possible" to fix the issues they are facing. Klopp's side entertain Serie A leaders Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday after a shock home Premier League defeat by Leeds...
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp admits his worry over Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes

Jurgen Klopp is concerned Liverpool could miss out on Champions League qualification after his team’s disappointing season took another hit yesterday. The Reds lost their fourth game of the season at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday night as Jesse Marsch’s side scored an 89th-minute winner to give the away side a 2-1 win and end Liverpool’s long reign of dominance at Anfield.
BBC

David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
CBS Sports

Tottenham mark a year of Antonio Conte as a team going backwards from where they were in the spring

A year ago, on the accession of Antonio Conte to the Tottenham throne, if you had told Spurs supporters that 365 days later they would be bound for the knockout stages of the Champions League having topped their group, you would have found precious few complaints. And yet, now, you would do well to quibble with anyone inclined to grumble, even after tonight's events.
Yardbarker

Jude Bellingham Plus Another Midfielder For Liverpool In January

With just four games remaining until the Qatar World Cup, the Reds will need to do all they can to give any hope to their supporters going into the international break. As well as the results on the pitch, off the pitch actions, need to be taken to see returning smiles in the stands. The January transfer window is just around the corner and the club need to put their hands in their pockets.
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Napoli on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

A Liverpool side lacking confidence host Napoli to conclude a compelling Group A in the Champions League.A shock loss to Leeds at Anfield last time out in the Premier League underlines the recent struggles for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although qualification is already confirmed for the last 16.The Reds could yet snatch top spot away from an irresistable Napoli side currently top of Serie A, but the 4-1 loss at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona means the Premier League side will have to hand out a heavy defeat to the Italians to reverse their inferior head-to-head record.With that in mind,...
The Independent

Flagging Reds – How Liverpool form compares to their worst Premier League starts

Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool’s worst starts to a Premier League season.Jurgen Klopp’s side sit ninth in the table with 16 points after 12 games and here, the PA news agency looks at their season to date and their worst of the competition’s current era.Unwanted symmetryFour wins, four draws and four losses have led Klopp to repeatedly write off his side’s title challenge already.Opening draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace provoked some cause for concern before a first major blow with defeat to bitter rivals and fellow early strugglers Manchester United.Beating Bournemouth...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
559K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy