Modern Warfare 2 player reveals easy XP farming method
There is a shortcut if you don’t have time to pour countless hours into unlocking everything in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 features 55 Military Ranks, each level offering a new weapon platform, loadout item, or Spec Ops kit. 51 base weapons and 33 unique weapon platforms fill out a robust weapon offering from MW2.
5 simple CoD features Modern Warfare 2 removed for no reason
Since Call of Duty 4 in 2007, there have been countless iterations to the CoD series over the years, adding beloved game systems and features that quickly became the standard. So, why, in 2022, is Modern Warfare 2 lacking some of these most things?. This article isn’t going to be...
Underused “powerhouse” LMG has lethal TTK in Modern Warfare 2
Warzone expert WhosImmortal has identified a “powerhouse” LMG in Modern Warfare 2 that “decimates” opponents at medium to long-range. When picking a weapon in Modern Warfare 2, most players gravitate towards ARs and SMGs, often overlooking the LMG category completely. While these bulky guns lack mobility,...
Is Modern Warfare 2 cross-platform? Crossplay for Xbox, PlayStation, PC & Switch explained
Modern Warfare 2 beat MW3 as the most successful CoD launch of all time, but can you play the hit game with friends on other platforms? Here’s everything you need to know about MW2 crossplay on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and more. Infinity Ward struck gold with Modern Warfare 2,...
Best Vaznev-9k Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & Perks
The Vaznev-9k has emerged as one of the big players in the early Modern Warfare 2 meta, and is dominating multiplayer matches already. We’ve got the best Vaznev-9k loadout in MW2, along with the best attachments, Perks, and equipment. Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for long, but the...
NICKMERCS explains why he’s avoiding Modern Warfare 2
Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained why he’s not diving right into Modern Warfare 2 like so many of his peers. With the long-awaited release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 finally here, plenty of CoD fans and streamers have been diving right into Infinity Ward’s newest offering.
Wild Rift Senna champion guide patch 3.4b: Best builds, ability upgrades & runes
Despite what many believe about Senna in Wild Rift, the champion is incredibly powerful. Here is a full champion guide on the pick, updated for patch 3.4b. Senna’s synergy with support items alongside the healing she provides in team fights allows her to be a top-tier pick. Her main objective is to provide utility through healing, barriers and pinpointed damage. When properly utilized, the support champ becomes quite overbearing to deal with.
Lifeline and Loba reportedly buffed in secret Apex Legends Season 15 bins change
It’s not in the patch notes, but Lifeline and Loba have gotten quite the buff in Apex Legends Season 15. A change to blue bins means Support Legends will get special access while the rest of the roster misses out. The blue bins dotted across the Apex Games, named...
Steam Deck support for EA titles broken after major change
Steam Deck support for EA games has been unintentionally broken an undetermined amount of games on Steam Deck since ditching Origin. Publisher EA is currently in the process of leaving its old launcher, Origin, behind. The new EA Play launcher requires a sign-in process, which won’t work on Steam Deck’s Linux distro, SteamOS.
WoW Dragonflight players stunned at new controller-support gameplay
WoW Dragonflight controller support gameplay has gone viral as fans are stunned at the MMO’s new HUD that’s possible without any addons enabled. The Dragonflight pre-patch event is finally live, and with it, a massive overhaul to World of Warcraft’s UI. Along with the revamp of the...
Viral MW2 TikTok sums up why players hate Santa Sena Border Crossing map
A Call of Duty TikToker is going viral for showcasing exactly why players are fed up with Modern Warfare 2’s controversial Santa Sena Border Crossing map. Modern Warfare 2 introduced plenty of new maps and while players are generally in favor of most of them and are enjoying the game, one map has stood out as the absolute worst and for good reason.
Hearthstone March of the Lich King: Death Knight class, release date, new keyword & more
Hearthstone March of the Lich King introduces the new Death Knight class, new keyword, dual minion types, fresh event system, and a boatload more in arguably the game’s biggest expansion ever. Hearthstone’s next expansion, March of the Lich King, looks to shake up Blizzard Entertainment’s digital card battler more...
How to get DirectX 12 Beta for Apex Legends
The PC version of Apex Legends now supports a DirectX 12 Beta. Here is how you can use it in-game for improved performance. With the release of Season 15, Respawn Entertainment has introduced the opt-in beta feature which is the support for DirectX 12 on PC. Since its launch, Apex Legends have been using DirectX 11. The introduction of DX12 sets up the foundation for future graphical improvements to the game.
Valorant patch 5.09 notes: Harbor bug fixes, Skye changes & more
Valorant patch 5.09 notes are here now with a bunch of bug fixes affecting multiple agents, as well as an interesting change to Skye’s Seekers. Patch 5.09 is the first sub-patch in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3, and following the release of Harbor, this update has revealed a bunch of bug fixes for the new Agent. Aside from that, other Agents have also received bug fixes to provide an optimal in-game experience for players.
Faruzan revealed in Genshin Impact: Rumored abilities, release date
Faruzan is joining the Genshin Impact roster shortly, with the Enigmatic Machinist being revealed ahead of Version 3.3. Here’s the Anemo Bow user’s rumored abilities and release date. The drip marketing for Genshin Impact Version 3.3 has begun. While for most that includes the hyped release of Scaramouche...
TFT patch 12.21 notes: Xayah & Nunu buffs, Karma nerfs
TFT patch 12.21 is coming, but not much is changing ahead of the Dragonlands Championship. Riot is keeping the meta stable, but adjusting a few outliers like Xayah, Nunu, and Karma: here’s the full patch notes. With the Dragonlands Championship now on the doorstep, TFT Set 7 is coming...
MW2 potentially removing Breenbergh Hotel map due to legal issues
Activision could soon remove the Call of Duty Breenbergh Hotel map from Modern Warfare 2 after legal issues surface due to similarities between the design and one five-star hotel in Amsterdam. It’s no secret that real-life events and locations inspire plenty of Infinity Ward’s campaign and map designs. However, in...
MultiVersus patch 1.05 notes: Black Adam release, new mode, Silly Queue, more
MuliVersus has received another major update, this time bringing Black Adam to the roster along with a new mode and queue option. Here’s everything fans need to know. Fans may be surprised to see another MultiVersus patch already, considering update 1.04 arrived a little over two weeks ago on October 12, 2022.
Pokemon trainer reveals exclusive that made them pick Violet over Scarlet
In a Reddit post, a vocal Pokemon trainer shared their personal reason why they are purchasing Pokemon Violet over Scarlet. Choosing between Pokemon versions has become a tradition in the Pokemon community. Each version has their own appeal, making the decision relatively daunting. There are many things to consider, from...
Overwatch 2 players discover huge hint for new underwater map hiding in plain sight
Overwatch 2 players might have discovered the game’s next map set to launch when Season 2 begins in December. Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is well underway with fans glued to their screens leveling up their Battle Pass and climbing the ranks, but they have plenty to be excited for when Season 2 begins later this year.
