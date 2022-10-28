ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 28, that the team has recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in four games with Boston this season, recording one assist and a plus-one rating. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
