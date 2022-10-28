Read full article on original website
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 28, that the team has recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in four games with Boston this season, recording one assist and a plus-one rating. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Yardbarker
Flyers aim to extend hot start vs. Hurricanes
Last season, the Philadelphia Flyers were among the worst teams in the NHL. Through seven games this season, the Flyers are surprisingly one of the best. After a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday, the Flyers reveled in their fifth win in seven games. They will look to...
Flames' Darryl Sutter gives crucial reason why Jonathan Huberdeau left bench in 1st period
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter's remarks on Saturday night about Jonathan Huberdeau went viral. The team lost to the Edmonton Oilers.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Trades, Price & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a trade to bolster their defense in the minor leagues. They also have players building themselves reputations and raising their value prior to contract extension talks. Finally, Carey Price addresses the media and makes a declaration about his intentions for the future.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 31
* Marc-Andre Fleury re-wrote another NHL history book, this time by climbing the all-time shootout wins list. * Artemi Panarin celebrated his 31st birthday with another three-point outing, improving to 5-11-16 so far this season - totals that sit just two points back of the most by a Rangers player through the club's first 10 games of a season.
Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones out three to four weeks with thumb injury
The Chicago Blackhawks’ blueline will be without its best player for the next few weeks. The Blackhawks have announced that defenseman Seth Jones will miss the next three to four weeks due to an injury to his right thumb. Per head coach Luke Richardson, Jones injured his thumb blocking a shot in Saturday's game.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Goalies Allen, Montembeault the Big Difference for Habs
There was a point at which the Montreal Canadiens’ 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 29 was far from in the bag. There were actually several points, with the Habs at one time trailing 3-1, but, even after they had bounced back to take a 6-3 lead in the third period on the strength of two of Christian Dvorak’s eventual three goals on the night, things got tense.
Yardbarker
Colin White having Resurgence to Career with Fresh Start on the Florida Panthers
The summer for the Florida Panthers was headlined by a blockbuster move in a trade with the Calgary Flames. All the talk was on bringing in Matthew Tkachuk and shipping out longtime Panthers, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. But a lesser-known deal was made in the offseason that has proven...
FOX Sports
San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson's 2-goal showing
Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record...
