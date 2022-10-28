Read full article on original website
Related
kawc.org
Arizona court rules governor can use school trust fund account for education
PHOENIX -- The next governor of Arizona won't have to first get congressional approval before raiding a special school trust fund account, the state Court of Appeals has ruled. In a new ruling, the judges did not address the question of whether Gov. Doug Ducey acted illegally in pushing through...
KOLD-TV
With midterm voting underway, what is the impact of Arizona’s Election Integrity Unit?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The midterm election is almost here, and already, there are questions about who might - or might not- accept the results. It could put Arizona’s election integrity unit back in the spotlight. Now in its third year, the unit has taken fire from both parties, but that hasn’t stopped states like Georgia, Florida, and Virginia from using Arizona as a model for their own election units - or even police forces.
Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics
Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
AZFamily
Maricopa County Recorder: 600K+ ballots already signatured verified one week before election day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the sprint to the finish line in Arizona and across the country as candidates try to reach undecided voters. In Arizona, it’s an election season, not an election day. Early voting started nearly three weeks ago on October 12th. As of late Oct. 31, 616,361 ballot packets have been received and signatures verified in Maricopa County alone, according to the Maricopa County Recorder.
knau.org
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election. An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich's office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Brings in Harmeet Dhillon to Run Legal Efforts in Arizona on Election Day
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake announced Monday that her team will have experienced attorney Harmeet Dhillon lead the campaign’s legal efforts on election day. “I will never stop fighting for free, fair, and honest elections, and I’m bringing in the big guns to help me do it,” Kari...
KTAR.com
Libertarian Marc Victor drops out of US Senate race, endorses Blake Masters
PHOENIX – Libertarian longshot Marc Victor dropped out of the U.S. Senate race in Arizona on Tuesday and threw his support behind Republican Blake Masters. Victor said he made his decision after a 20-minute discussion with Masters on Monday, just over week before the Nov. 8 general election. “I...
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
'These families deserve answers': Arizona committee expands scope to investigate missing Indigenous men, boys
PHOENIX — Arizona's committee on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is expanding its investigative scope to include men, boys, and members of the LGBTQ community. The committee was first formed after Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation in 2019 that aimed to study ways to end violence against...
Presumption Against Sealed Motions to Seal
From Doe v. City of N.Y., decided Wednesday by Judge Laura Taylor Swain (S.D.N.Y.):. Courts within this Circuit have tended to treat a motion to seal as a judicial document that is entitled to a strong presumption of public access. McGill v. Univ. of Rochester, No. 10-CV-6697, 2013 WL 5951930, at (W.D.N.Y. Nov. 6, 2013), aff'd, 600 F. App'x 789 (2d Cir. 2015) (summary order); see also SEC v. Ahmed, No. 3:15-CV-0675, 2020 WL 8812199, at *3-4 (D. Conn. July 10, 2020) (denying request to seal unredacted version of motion to seal); Vineyard Vines LLC v. MacBeth Collection, L.L.C., No. 3:14-CV-1096, 2019 WL 12024583, at n.6 (D. Conn. Apr. 1, 2019) (Merriam, M.J.) ("The motion to seal itself should be filed on the public docket and not under seal.") (emphasis in original); cf. Doe v. Public Citizen, 749 F.3d 246, 272 (4th Cir. 2014) (noting Fourth Circuit's requirement of "provid[ing] public notice of the sealing request and a reasonable opportunity for the public to voice objections to the motion"); Allegiant Travel Co. v. Kinzer, No. 2:21-CV-1649, 2022 WL 2819734, at (D. Nev. July 19, 2022) ("A motion to seal itself should not generally require sealing or redaction because litigants should be able to address the applicable standard without specific reference to confidential information.") (Koppe, M.J.); United States v. Savage, No. 16-CR-0484-34, 2020 WL 7770982, at (D. Md. Dec. 30, 2020) ("By filing the motion to seal itself under seal, Petitioner has prevented [the] public notice function that filing on the public docket normally provides. The motion and exhibits will be unsealed."); Szany v. City of Hammond, No. 2:17-CV-0074, 2019 WL 3812492, at (N.D. Ind. Aug. 14, 2019) ("The motion to seal itself … is presumptively public because it is a motion that the Court considered and ruled upon.").
US News and World Report
The Battlegrounds: Arizona Governor
Democratic nominee: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Arizona, one of the closest states in the 2020 presidential election, is being closely watched this year, with intense attention on the race to succeed term-limited Republican governor Doug Ducey. [. Read:. Analysis: The Five Hottest Governor’s Races in 2022 ]. Arizona,...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP’s Masters
PHOENIX (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly...
scottsdale.org
Primary candidate warned about missing campaign report
Tim Stratton, who ran unsuccessfully for Scottsdale City Council in the primary, has not filed a campaign finance report more than a week after it was due. Third quarter campaign finance were due Oct. 15. The pre-general election finance reports were due Oct. 29. Scottsdale City Clerk Ben Lane sent...
AZFamily
Alleged child molester extradited to Phoenix from Mexico
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of child sex crimes has been extradited back to Phoenix after being arrested in Mexico after years on the run. According to a news release from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Miguel Franco-Castañeda, is accused of molesting three children under the age of 15 between 2014 and 2015. In late September, he was extradited back into the U.S. from Mexico. Earlier this month, he was arraigned on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of touching a minor, and one count of molestation of a child.
arizonasuntimes.com
Judge Rejects Progressive Groups Request for Restraining Order to Shut Down Ballot Drop Box Observers
Arizona U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi rejected an attempt by progressive groups to stop voters in Arizona concerned about ballot harvesting from observing ballot drop boxes. He said in his opinion on Friday that there was no evidence provided which showed “that Defendants’ conduct constitutes a true threat.”
A solution to the rental crisis? Phoenix mayor applauds 'purpose-driven development'
PHOENIX — On Monday, City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined representatives of longtime apartment builder Greenlight Communities to show her support for the company’s newest construction project at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. A company spokesperson said that the 292-unit apartment complex is the first of six...
KTAR.com
Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats
PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 2