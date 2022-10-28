ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KOLD-TV

With midterm voting underway, what is the impact of Arizona’s Election Integrity Unit?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The midterm election is almost here, and already, there are questions about who might - or might not- accept the results. It could put Arizona’s election integrity unit back in the spotlight. Now in its third year, the unit has taken fire from both parties, but that hasn’t stopped states like Georgia, Florida, and Virginia from using Arizona as a model for their own election units - or even police forces.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics

Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County Recorder: 600K+ ballots already signatured verified one week before election day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the sprint to the finish line in Arizona and across the country as candidates try to reach undecided voters. In Arizona, it’s an election season, not an election day. Early voting started nearly three weeks ago on October 12th. As of late Oct. 31, 616,361 ballot packets have been received and signatures verified in Maricopa County alone, according to the Maricopa County Recorder.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts

Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election. An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich's office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water

Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Reason.com

Presumption Against Sealed Motions to Seal

From Doe v. City of N.Y., decided Wednesday by Judge Laura Taylor Swain (S.D.N.Y.):. Courts within this Circuit have tended to treat a motion to seal as a judicial document that is entitled to a strong presumption of public access. McGill v. Univ. of Rochester, No. 10-CV-6697, 2013 WL 5951930, at (W.D.N.Y. Nov. 6, 2013), aff'd, 600 F. App'x 789 (2d Cir. 2015) (summary order); see also SEC v. Ahmed, No. 3:15-CV-0675, 2020 WL 8812199, at *3-4 (D. Conn. July 10, 2020) (denying request to seal unredacted version of motion to seal); Vineyard Vines LLC v. MacBeth Collection, L.L.C., No. 3:14-CV-1096, 2019 WL 12024583, at n.6 (D. Conn. Apr. 1, 2019) (Merriam, M.J.) ("The motion to seal itself should be filed on the public docket and not under seal.") (emphasis in original); cf. Doe v. Public Citizen, 749 F.3d 246, 272 (4th Cir. 2014) (noting Fourth Circuit's requirement of "provid[ing] public notice of the sealing request and a reasonable opportunity for the public to voice objections to the motion"); Allegiant Travel Co. v. Kinzer, No. 2:21-CV-1649, 2022 WL 2819734, at (D. Nev. July 19, 2022) ("A motion to seal itself should not generally require sealing or redaction because litigants should be able to address the applicable standard without specific reference to confidential information.") (Koppe, M.J.); United States v. Savage, No. 16-CR-0484-34, 2020 WL 7770982, at (D. Md. Dec. 30, 2020) ("By filing the motion to seal itself under seal, Petitioner has prevented [the] public notice function that filing on the public docket normally provides. The motion and exhibits will be unsealed."); Szany v. City of Hammond, No. 2:17-CV-0074, 2019 WL 3812492, at (N.D. Ind. Aug. 14, 2019) ("The motion to seal itself … is presumptively public because it is a motion that the Court considered and ruled upon.").
US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Arizona Governor

Democratic nominee: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Arizona, one of the closest states in the 2020 presidential election, is being closely watched this year, with intense attention on the race to succeed term-limited Republican governor Doug Ducey. [. Read:. Analysis: The Five Hottest Governor’s Races in 2022 ]. Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Primary candidate warned about missing campaign report

Tim Stratton, who ran unsuccessfully for Scottsdale City Council in the primary, has not filed a campaign finance report more than a week after it was due. Third quarter campaign finance were due Oct. 15. The pre-general election finance reports were due Oct. 29. Scottsdale City Clerk Ben Lane sent...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged child molester extradited to Phoenix from Mexico

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man accused of child sex crimes has been extradited back to Phoenix after being arrested in Mexico after years on the run. According to a news release from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Miguel Franco-Castañeda, is accused of molesting three children under the age of 15 between 2014 and 2015. In late September, he was extradited back into the U.S. from Mexico. Earlier this month, he was arraigned on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, one count of touching a minor, and one count of molestation of a child.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s what we know about Barack Obama’s Phoenix rally for Democrats

PHOENIX – Details about former President Barack Obama’s rally Wednesday in Phoenix for Arizona Democratic candidates have been released. The “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!” event, which was announced on Sunday without a location, will be held at Cesar Chavez High School at 3921 W. Baseline Road in the city’s Laveen neighborhood, the Arizona Democratic Party revealed Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park

The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
