Steve Nunally
3d ago
she was told to quit feeding them at the park and refused and kept feeding them at the park she was told there's an ordinance but didn't want to follow the rules so you get what you get
AZFamily
Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man accused of killing landlord over rent dispute
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - A Golden Valley man is now facing murder charges for killing his landlord after they had a dispute over rent, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Michael Turner Jr., 31, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 42-year-old Joshua...
WEKU
An Arizona grandmother was arrested for giving food to the hungry. Now, she's suing
Bullhead City, Ariz., says Norma Thornton, 78, violated a city ordinance that prohibits people from giving out cooked food in public parks without a permit.
Complex
Arizona Woman Sues City After Being Arrested for Feeding Homeless People
An Arizona woman is taking legal action after her philanthropic efforts led to a criminal charge. According to the New York Post, 78-year-old grandmother Norma Thornton was arrested this year for feeding homeless people in public. The incident took place back over the winter at the Bullhead City Community Park, after Thornton—a retired restaurant owner—had provided food to nearly 30 individuals.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Multiple murder probe leads to another victim￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – A multiple homicide investigation focused on at least six deaths connected to a Kingman man has led the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to another murder victim whose body has been recovered from a burial site in Golden Valley. Sheriff Doug Schuster confirmed that detectives...
Buried body identified as missing Arizona man, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities have identified the remains of a man found buried on a Mohave County property as belonging to a 42-year-old who was reported missing in August. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the body of Joshua William-James Blake was discovered this week buried about three...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pedestrian fatally injured￼
KINGMAN – A pedestrian was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in downtown Kingman on Wednesday, October 26. The 44-year-old man whose name is initially withheld reportedly was not using a cross walk and was in a poorly lit area when struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Andy Devine Avenue at about 10:10 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Collision leaves three dead, one critical
BULLHEAD CITY – Police report three people are dead and another person is critically injured following a two-vehicle collision in Bullhead City. Officers responded to the crash on the Bullhead Parkway at Laughlin Ranch Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. “Witnesses reported seeing a Chevrolet Equinox traveling...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man connected to at least six deaths, two others arrested
MOHAVE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities connect a young Kingman man to at least six deaths, including his own by a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The deaths of five others are linked to Hunter McGuire, 26. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said McGuire and his girlfriend Samantha...
thestandardnewspaper.online
‘Old’ Safeway back in business￼
KINGMAN – Vehicles filled the parking lot once again as the “old” Safeway grocery store welcomed customers back with some fanfare Friday morning in Kingman. Members of the Lee Williams High School marching band performed before the 9:00 a.m. ribbing cutting marking the reopening of the store that was closed for 10 weeks due to a storm-related roof collapse.
