An Arizona woman is taking legal action after her philanthropic efforts led to a criminal charge. According to the New York Post, 78-year-old grandmother Norma Thornton was arrested this year for feeding homeless people in public. The incident took place back over the winter at the Bullhead City Community Park, after Thornton—a retired restaurant owner—had provided food to nearly 30 individuals.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO