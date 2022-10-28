Read full article on original website
Stanford RB situation gets more dire: Caleb Robinson out vs WSU
The Stanford Cardinal running back room was about as thin as it could be in a 38-13 loss at No. 12 UCLA last week. But the Cardinal will be even more short-handed this week versus Washington State. Stanford head coach David Shaw announced Tuesday that its third running back has joined the injury list of players out this weekend.
Photo Gallery: UCLA defeats Stanford
No. 12 UCLA Football defeated Stanford 38-13 on Homecoming with an attendance of 43,850, a day after Southern California celebrated the Rose Bowl Stadium's 100th birthday. Photos courtesy of BRO photographer Steve Cheng. All Rights Reserved. Photos are chronological:
247Sports
USC football ranked No. 9 in initial College Football Playoff rankings
The Trojans landed as the No. 9 team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night. This is the highest initial ranking in the CFP in program history; USC debuted at the No. 17 team in the 2017 initial rankings and was the No. 18 team in 2020. USC's highest finish in the rankings came in 2017 at No. 8. Oregon is the highest-rated team in the Pac-12 at No. 8. UCLA checked in at No. 12 and Utah just below at No. 14.
Oregon baseball releases 55-game schedule for 2023
Oregon baseball released its schedule on Tuesday afternoon, with 55 games and 35 of them at home in PK Park. The Ducks begin their season on February 17th at PK Park, which starts a four-game series against Xavier. Oregon hits the road with their young roster for the first time the following weekend and heads to Santa Barbara to take on UC Santa Barbara. The Ducks and Gauchos played twice last season in Eugene and split the four-game series winning in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday and taking the final game on Sunday.
Oregon State At 23rd In First CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is ranked 23rd in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday live on ESPN. The Beavers are 6-2 this season and 3-2 in Pac-12 Conference play as OSU prepares to square off with Washington Friday night in Seattle. OSU’s two losses both came to ranked teams – against then-Associated Press No. 7 USC and AP No. 12 Utah. USC is ranked ninth in the initial CFP rankings while Utah is 14th.
Oregon without Jeremaine Couisnard a week before season-opener due to injury
Oregon will go into the 2022-23 college basketball season, unsure if South Carolina transfer and potential Oregon Duck starting guard Jermaine Couisnard will be available to play at the start of the year due to injury. Couisnard sustained an injury during training camp and is currently being held out as...
UCLA Makes the First CFP Rankings of the Season
The first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings were released just moments ago, and UCLA is among the rankings, coming in at No. 12. It's UCLA's 11th appearance in the CFP rankings since its inception for the 2014 season and its first in 7 years. It's not UCLA's highest CFP ranking, however, with the Bruins reaching No. 8 in one week of the CFP rankings in 2014.
PODCAST: Reacting to Oregon's placement in the first CFP rankings and much more
The College Football Playoff Rankings are out for the first week of November and we've got a reaction to the Ducks being included in the Top 10. Plus, Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil give you an injury update ahead of Oregon's road game at Colorado this weekend and how the Ducks are working to be ready without a few key players potentially available to play.
UCLA QB commit Luke Duncan Game ISO Highlights
Clips of Orinda (Calif.) Miramonte quarterback Luke Duncan, a commit to UCLA, in a game against Lafayette (Calif.) Acalanes.
247Sports
USC football holds for New Year's Bowl in updated CBS bowl projections
CBSSports.com held the Trojans as a New Year's Six contender in its latest round of bowl projections on Sunday, pegging the Trojans for the Rose Bowl against Michigan. The two teams have not met on the field since the Rose Bowl in 2007, a 32-18 USC win. Eight of USC's ten matchups with the Wolverines have come in Rose Bowls.
Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team
Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
Four-Star WR Jordan Anderson is a high priority for several programs
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior athlete Jordan Anderson is one of the top prospects in the ’24 class and showed it on the field this season. Anderson was one of our favorite players this past off-season. He emerged as one of the region’s best wide receivers and was a stand out at multiple 7v7 tournaments and summer showcases.
FINAL: Arizona 91, Western Oregon 61
* No surprises with the Arizona starting lineup. * Refs are Eric Curry, Shawn Lehigh, Marcus Hicks. * Courtney Ramey opened up scoring with a three and Oumar Ballo soon got on the board as well. Cedric Henderson Jr. hit a floater from the baseline and Azuolas Tubelis scored on a dunk. John Morrill-Keeler gave Western Oregon its first points with a three and Tubelis quickly responded with a basket. Cameron Benzel completed a three-point play and Ballo scored on a dunk. Ramey came up with a steal and scored in transition and Tubelis did as well to give the Wildcats a 17-6 lead less than five minutes into the game.
WATCH: Brian Lindgren and Ben Gulbranson Preview Washington
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Tuesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
WATCH: Trent Bray and Isaac Hodgins Preview Washington
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Typically, Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives...
UCLA in National, Pac-12 Statistical Rankings
These stats utilize only those games involving FBS programs. Yards Per Play – 7th Nationally (6.9), 2nd in Pac-12 Rushing Yards Per Attempt – 6th (5.8), 2nd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Attempt – 17th (8.5), 3rd in Pac-12 Passing Yards Per Completion – 69th (12.0), 8th...
Portal player of the week: USC QB Caleb Williams | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Grace Remington & Clint Brewster discuss what made Caleb Williams' week 8 performance so impactful in his push for the Heisman trophy.
KVAL
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
247Sports
