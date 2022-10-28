Read full article on original website
TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up
TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results. Robert Buck, president...
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
Is Trending Stock Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) a Buy Now?
Valero Energy (VLO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil refiner have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 11.43%....
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Generac Holdings (GNRC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.02%. A quarter...
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking guru of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer through the October rally, but she kicked off November with a pretty lengthy shopping list. Something worth noting is that many of the positions she added to happen to be companies reporting quarterly results later this week.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The AES, Ameren, Pinnacle West Capital and Primo Water
Chicago, IL – November 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The AES Corp. AES, Ameren Corp. AEE, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW and Primo Water Corp. PRMW.
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.78%. A...
Martin Marietta (MLM) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Martin Marietta (MLM) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.05%. A quarter...
Humana (HUM) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
Humana (HUM) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.88 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.08%. A quarter ago,...
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
Zacks.com featured highlights include Halliburton, Flex, United States Cellular, Applied Industrial Technologies and Monarch Casino & Resort
Chicago, IL – November 2, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Halliburton Co. HAL, Flex Ltd. FLEX, United States Cellular Corp. USM, Applied Industrial Technologies AIT and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI. 5 Great Relative Price Strength Stocks for Your Portfolio. After it ended...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Eneti (NETI) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Eneti (NETI) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $8.73. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.5% gain over the past four weeks. The buoyancy is owing to the...
EXp World Holdings (EXPI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
EXp World Holdings (EXPI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 2nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 2nd:. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM: This agricultural commodities and ingredients company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days. Archer Daniels Midland Company Price...
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.78 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.80. This compares to loss of $0.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
