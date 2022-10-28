ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU players have bought in to Coach P

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten days lay between the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition against Fairmont State on Sunday and the club’s regular-season opener on Nov. 10. Over the course of those 10 days, West Virginia’s players and coaches will continue to...
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0

Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel

In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
West Virginia Lands Player of the Year Candidate

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia landed Jose Perez, a transfer from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year!. Perez, a 6’5 guard from Bronx, New York, averaged 18.9 points per game last season. He expects to be available this season and will instantly be able to step in and be a starter and a top scorer for the Mountaineers.
Hindsight is Always 20/20

The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
Huggins watching Okonkwo measure up at start of second season

The annual charity exhibition game at the Coliseum Friday night saw West Virginia defeat Bowling Green 73-57 but do so without two newcomers in the frontcourt. The Mountaineers played without former UMass and Texas forward Tre Mitchell, who has not practiced with his new team as he deals with a foot injury, and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick, who had a knee operation recently that required more work than expected and will keep him out a bit longer than originally planned.
Neal Brown Comments After Another Devastating Loss

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference with a 41-31 loss to the #7 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the game:. “Our guys played their...
Texas football getting an OV set for 3-Star WVU DL commit Justin Benton

The weekend of Nov. 12 is building up to be a big one for Texas football recruiting as the Horns will host the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin for one of the last home games of the season. And one of the most recent visitors among new targets of Texas’ 2023 recruiting class added to the list for the weekend of Nov. 12 is the underrated three-star Covington Newton (GA) defensive lineman and West Virginia Mountaineers commit Justin Benton.
GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
Fairmont, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Doddridge County High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00.
House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the nursing workforce of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.
