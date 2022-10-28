Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown and Shane Lyons Are Killing the West Virginia Football Program
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are struggling in a way right now that they haven’t in a very, very long time. In fact, West Virginia is facing absolutely unprecedented loss on and off the field. West Virginia’s average home average attendance has been greater than...
WBOY
WVU players have bought in to Coach P
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten days lay between the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition against Fairmont State on Sunday and the club’s regular-season opener on Nov. 10. Over the course of those 10 days, West Virginia’s players and coaches will continue to...
voiceofmotown.com
If I Were Shane Lyons, These Are the Phone Calls I Would Be Making
Nobody expected to be here when Neal Brown was hired in 2019. The former Troy head coach was garnered as the best coaching hire of the cycle, and rightfully so. He had a successful stint with the Troy Trojans, winning 31 games in his final three seasons. Sadly, there is...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
voiceofmotown.com
If WVU Loses to Iowa State, Neal Brown SHOULD Be Fired the Following Monday
This hellacious Groundhog Day movie we are trapped in is continuing. The Mountaineers fell to 3-5 and 1-4 in Big 12 play with a 41-31 loss to #7 TCU on Saturday. The team fought hard, yes, but a loss is a loss. Fans don’t care about effort when the team loses. That’s brutal, but it’s facts.
WBOY
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel
In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown: ‘If Somebody Can Tell Me What Pass Interference Is, Let Me Know’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A loss is a loss, but a loss stings even more when it one of five through eight games. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown came off extremely frustrated after his team’s loss to TCU due to some controversy towards the end of the game.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Player of the Year Candidate
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia landed Jose Perez, a transfer from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year!. Perez, a 6’5 guard from Bronx, New York, averaged 18.9 points per game last season. He expects to be available this season and will instantly be able to step in and be a starter and a top scorer for the Mountaineers.
voiceofmotown.com
Hindsight is Always 20/20
The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
WBOY
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
Huggins watching Okonkwo measure up at start of second season
The annual charity exhibition game at the Coliseum Friday night saw West Virginia defeat Bowling Green 73-57 but do so without two newcomers in the frontcourt. The Mountaineers played without former UMass and Texas forward Tre Mitchell, who has not practiced with his new team as he deals with a foot injury, and junior college All-American Pat Suemnick, who had a knee operation recently that required more work than expected and will keep him out a bit longer than originally planned.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Comments After Another Devastating Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers moved to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12 Conference with a 41-31 loss to the #7 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the game:. “Our guys played their...
Homeschool team wins WVU Pumpkin Drop
More than 250 pumpkins were tossed from the top of the West Virginia University’s Engineering Sciences Building during WVU's 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop.
wvu.edu
Griffith and McElroy named 2022 Homecoming Royalty, Alumni awardees recognized
An expanded week of Homecoming activities filled with school pride and tradition culminated at West Virginia University today (Oct. 29) with the crowning of Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy as the 2022 Homecoming Royalty. The announcement was made during the halftime ceremony at Saturday’s Homecoming football game against TCU.
Texas football getting an OV set for 3-Star WVU DL commit Justin Benton
The weekend of Nov. 12 is building up to be a big one for Texas football recruiting as the Horns will host the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin for one of the last home games of the season. And one of the most recent visitors among new targets of Texas’ 2023 recruiting class added to the list for the weekend of Nov. 12 is the underrated three-star Covington Newton (GA) defensive lineman and West Virginia Mountaineers commit Justin Benton.
ngtnews.com
GreenPower Works with Four W.V. School Districts on Second School Bus Pilot
GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, has launched the second round of its pilot project with the state of West Virginia to demonstrate all-electric school buses in the Clay, Grant, Monongalia and Ohio county school districts. The second round of the pilot program will incorporate new terrains, colder weather and longer school bus routes.
Fairmont, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Doddridge County High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WDTV
House Call: WVU’s School of Nursing’s new campus Pt. 4
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. United Hospital Center is working to get nurses into the workforce faster with its new medical campus in Bridgeport in partnership with the WVU School of Nursing. Here to talk about the nursing workforce of the new state-of-the-art campus is Bridgeport Campus Chair Veronica Gallo.
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Comments / 0