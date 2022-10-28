Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment. Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush. And at least one mining company has...
Survey on marijuana use while driving in Virginia ‘troubling’
A new survey reveals some Virginians are downplaying the dangers of using cannabis behind the wheel, according to the state agency overseeing recreational marijuana legalization.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
theriver953.com
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race
One of Virginia's most competitive and closely-watched congressional races could help decide which party takes U.S. House control.
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling tonight to get almost 150-thousand voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars...
whro.org
Virginia elections office finds another 149,000 voter registration records affected by IT error
The Virginia Department of Elections announced Monday it found an additional 149,000 voter registration records that were affected by an IT glitch over the summer. In a statement, the department said the problem is “directly related” to an IT error that caused a separate batch of 107,000 records last month to sit in limbo from May through September. The department also had issues with mailings it sent voters, including more than 175,000 that were sent to wrong addresses and more than 60,000 with incorrect voting information. New mailings were sent out after the errors were discovered.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
It’s a sweet season for Virginia apples
WINCHESTER—Crisp fall weather means apple cider, pie and other products—and Virginia growers are supplying the market with plenty of local apples. “It’s been a great season,” said Joe Snapp, owner of West Oaks Farm and Market in Winchester. Snapp grows 16 apple varieties that he sells...
13newsnow.com
Virginia NAACP to pay $20,000 for records concerning AG Miyares' Election Integrity Unit
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP said it will pay nearly $20,000 for public records related to the "Election Integrity Unit" that Attorney General Jason Miyares created in September. In a letter sent to Miyares' office on Oct. 14, the organization requested all public records about the unit's formation,...
Virginia Elections: What you need, voter rights and accessibility accommodations
Election Day is quickly approaching, and we wanted to give you the rundown of what you can expect as you approach the polls. First things first, before going to vote, you should know exactly where your polling place is. Your polling place depends on the district you live in. Click here to find out your polling place. However, if you are voting early, click here to find your local early voting location.
WDBJ7.com
146k-plus Virginia Powerball tickets win prizes as jackpot grows
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - More than 146,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia for the October 31 drawing won prizes, though no one got the $1B jackpot, meaning the grand prize is now $1.2 billion. A ticket winning $150,000 in Monday’s drawing was bought at a 7-Eleven store at...
Additional unprocessed voter registration applications discovered in Virginia
"It's very concerning they just found these applications now," said Virginia Beach Voter Registrar Christine Lewis, who says her office has to process 6,500 new applications this week.
NBC12
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $150,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like Virginia got a small taste of victory after 146,000 tickets sold won prizes. Including a ticket that won $150,000 in Monday night’s drawing. Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven located at 120 North George Washington Highway in Chesapeake.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,537 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the PCR tests processed over the past week.
'Life-changing' Virginia program seeks funding for 2nd year
It has been nearly a year since a handful of police departments in Central Virginia implemented a program called Project Recover.
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
This Virginia family has adopted 6 kids and counting: 'They become your family'
November is National Adoption Month and through CBS 6's partnership with JFS-Connecting Hearts, each day of the month, we will be presenting a child who is eligible for adoption.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
Comments / 0