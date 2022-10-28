Innovative Refrigeration Systems in Lyndhurst, Virginia, has been certified as a Virginia SHARP Worksite

The Virginia Department of Elections announced Monday it found an additional 149,000 voter registration records that were affected by an IT glitch over the summer. In a statement, the department said the problem is “directly related” to an IT error that caused a separate batch of 107,000 records last month to sit in limbo from May through September. The department also had issues with mailings it sent voters, including more than 175,000 that were sent to wrong addresses and more than 60,000 with incorrect voting information. New mailings were sent out after the errors were discovered.

