Annie the dog 5

By Ileana Hunter /
 4 days ago

Annie spends her whole day working with students, making sure they feel comfortable and safe in their environment.

Annie, D93 therapy dog to continue working when owner retires

IDAHO FALLS — Laurel Trimble, who has worked as attendance secretary for Rocky Mountain Middle School in Idaho Falls for 27 years, will retire in February. While Trimble will not be working for the district anymore, her dog, Annie, will continue to come to school, working with many of the students Annie has grown to love. Annie, an Aussiedoodle with an Australian shepherd mother and a poodle father, began working as a therapy dog in the middle school and Praxium Mastery Academy when she was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
