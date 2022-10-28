Annie the dog 5

IDAHO FALLS — Laurel Trimble, who has worked as attendance secretary for Rocky Mountain Middle School in Idaho Falls for 27 years, will retire in February. While Trimble will not be working for the district anymore, her dog, Annie, will continue to come to school, working with many of the students Annie has grown to love. Annie, an Aussiedoodle with an Australian shepherd mother and a poodle father, began working as a therapy dog in the middle school and Praxium Mastery Academy when she was...

