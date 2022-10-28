Read full article on original website
DePape: Nancy Pelosi 'leader of the pack" of lies; Wanted to break 'her kneecaps'
SAN FRANCISCO -- During an interview with San Francisco police, David DePape told authorities he decided to break into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home to hold her hostage and break 'her kneecaps' to teach other members of Congress a lesson.DePape was formally charged with attempted kidnapping and assault by federal prosecutors in the early Friday morning home invasion and violent hammer attack on Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul.Later on Monday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged DePape with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse and threatening a public official.He will be held without bail and if convicted faces 13...
As Election Day looms, Bay Area leaders say tone, tenor of politics needs change amid Pelosi attack
The attack on Paul Pelosi is drawing a lot of anger and criticism about the tone and tenor of politics. While some demand change in the rhetoric, others say more needs to be done to stop such violence.
POLITICO
Fog of disinformation spreads after Pelosi attack
Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: Charges filed yesterday against suspected assailant David DePape unearthed more shocking details about the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — including ones that seemed to intentionally counter disinformation swirling around the disturbing incident.
sfstandard.com
Paul Pelosi Attack: David DePape’s Neighbors Say He Was ‘Too Quiet,’ Right-Wing, Lived in This Garage
The alleged attacker of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lived in a Richmond garage and was known to his neighbors as a quiet right-winger. David DePape was arrested Friday after allegedly hitting Mr. Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into the family’s San Francisco home. Both...
Report: Police sources says Paul Pelosi attack suspect had zip ties, duct tape
SAN FRANCISCO -- According to a report, law enforcement sources say the suspect who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning had zip ties and duct tape.A story published by CNN Sunday morning said suspect David DePape had a bag containing multiple zip ties among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.ALSO READ: Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theoriesThe suspect also had duct tape in addition to the zip ties, according to a law enforcement source.David...
Who's David DePape? What we know about suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at SF home
David DePape was part of the Berkeley art crowd some 10 years ago and used to sell hemp bracelets online. But in the past few months, he took a hard turn to conspiracy theories.
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
48hills.org
Breed’s messaging undermines her own goals, including a critical Muni tax measure
If Proposition L, which everyone at City Hall supports, goes down, and Muni and everyone who rides it suffers, you can blame Heather Knight’s Chronicle story about the $1.7 million toilet. That, and the constant refrain from so many news media circles, and so many of the allies of...
Butt out after 27 years of Richmond politics, so now voters must decide on next mayor
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond’s history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office — the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt’s longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage...
Angry students say Stanford is waging a 'war on fun' and limiting parties
Students at Stanford are reportedly upset with their university administrators over a perceived "war on fun" that has seen the number of parties on campus dwindle dramatically.
californiaglobe.com
Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race
The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
White Supremacy Contra Costa County
The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
The Daily 10-31-22 Chaos, drastic changes at Twitter as Elon Musk takes over
Within a span of 96 hours, Elon Musk's buyout of San Francisco tech giant Twitter has generated major aftershocks on the platform and elsewhere. But with all of Musk's tweeting and whiplash-inducing decision-making, it's hard to keep tabs on what's going on in the Twitterverse. Here's an ongoing list of everything the Tesla CEO is doing as the "Chief Twit."
bitcoinmagazine.com
San Francisco 2033: You Will Own Nothing And Be Happy
This is a science-fiction piece by Jameson Lopp, professional Cypherpunk and cofounder and CTO at Casa. “Good morning.” I’m gently awoken by my smart watch’s soothing female voice. It’s a bit robotic but does have a touch of personality and charm. “Today is Monday, October 31,...
KTLA.com
Report highlights exodus of businesses from California
Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
sfbayview.com
Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!
Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
sunflower-alliance.org
CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10
Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
sftimes.com
The San Francisco Tech Giants
Future of Tech Giants in San Francisco: The Big Four. In this article, we’ll discuss the future of the big four tech giants in San Francisco. We’ll talk about the future of these companies. San Francisco is a city with a long history of technology. In the late 1800s, the city was home to some of the first telecommunications companies. In the early 1900s, it was a hub for radio and television broadcasting. And in more recent years, it’s become known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley and the home of some of the world’s most valuable tech companies.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
berkeleyside.org
City Council races test Berkeley’s new direction on housing
Once again, Berkeley’s housing debate is playing out on yard signs. When neighbors near the North Berkeley BART station began planting signs in front of their homes in support of efforts to build apartments at the site several years ago, their call for “paradise instead of a parking lot” looked like a symbol of the city’s changing attitudes toward housing.
