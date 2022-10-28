ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CBS San Francisco

DePape: Nancy Pelosi 'leader of the pack" of lies; Wanted to break 'her kneecaps'

SAN FRANCISCO -- During an interview with San Francisco police, David DePape told authorities he decided to break into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home to hold her hostage and break 'her kneecaps' to teach other members of Congress a lesson.DePape was formally charged with attempted kidnapping and assault by federal prosecutors in the early Friday morning home invasion and violent hammer attack on Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul.Later on Monday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged DePape with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault, elder abuse and threatening a public official.He will be held without bail and if convicted faces 13...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POLITICO

Fog of disinformation spreads after Pelosi attack

Presented by YES on 26, NO on 27 - Coalition for Safe, Responsible Gaming. THE BUZZ: Charges filed yesterday against suspected assailant David DePape unearthed more shocking details about the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband — including ones that seemed to intentionally counter disinformation swirling around the disturbing incident.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Police sources says Paul Pelosi attack suspect had zip ties, duct tape

SAN FRANCISCO -- According to a report, law enforcement sources say the suspect who allegedly attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning had zip ties and duct tape.A story published by CNN Sunday morning said suspect David DePape had a bag containing multiple zip ties among other things, according to two sources who have been briefed on the incident.ALSO READ: Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theoriesThe suspect also had duct tape in addition to the zip ties, according to a law enforcement source.David...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race

The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
OAKLAND, CA
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
bitcoinmagazine.com

San Francisco 2033: You Will Own Nothing And Be Happy

This is a science-fiction piece by Jameson Lopp, professional Cypherpunk and cofounder and CTO at Casa. “Good morning.” I’m gently awoken by my smart watch’s soothing female voice. It’s a bit robotic but does have a touch of personality and charm. “Today is Monday, October 31,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

Report highlights exodus of businesses from California

Businesses in California are leaving the state at an exponential pace, according to a new report from a research institute at Stanford University. According to the report, the rate that businesses left California last year was twice that of 2020 and 2019 and three times higher than in 2018. Los...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfbayview.com

Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!

Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
OAKLAND, CA
sunflower-alliance.org

CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10

Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sftimes.com

The San Francisco Tech Giants

Future of Tech Giants in San Francisco: The Big Four. In this article, we’ll discuss the future of the big four tech giants in San Francisco. We’ll talk about the future of these companies. San Francisco is a city with a long history of technology. In the late 1800s, the city was home to some of the first telecommunications companies. In the early 1900s, it was a hub for radio and television broadcasting. And in more recent years, it’s become known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley and the home of some of the world’s most valuable tech companies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

City Council races test Berkeley’s new direction on housing

Once again, Berkeley’s housing debate is playing out on yard signs. When neighbors near the North Berkeley BART station began planting signs in front of their homes in support of efforts to build apartments at the site several years ago, their call for “paradise instead of a parking lot” looked like a symbol of the city’s changing attitudes toward housing.
BERKELEY, CA

Community Policy