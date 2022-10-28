Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader
Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Odell Beckham Jr. Very Clear
As wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gets closer to a return from the torn ACL he suffered during the Super Bowl, all eyes around the NFL will be on which team can land him for the stretch run this season. One of the contenders might be the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just added some ...
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today
Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
Did former coach Jimmy Johnson really say that about the Cowboys-Bears matchup?
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson has unkind words about the Chicago Bears’ chances against the Cowboys on Sunday.
4 best Denver Broncos coaching candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos coaching search in 2022 landed on Nathaniel Hackett, bringing in the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator to
Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys
If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee
Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
SB Nation
Russell Wilson finally delivers for the Broncos in London
Early on, it looked like Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another chapter in a season filled with struggles for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then Broncos fans finally got a glimpse of what the offense could look like in Wilson’s hands. Wilson and the...
Buffalo Bills vs Green Bay Packers prediction and keys to Sunday Night Football matchup
This game probably looked pretty good back in May when the NFL released its 2022 schedule. Aaron Rodgers, the two-time defending league MVP, taking his Green Bay Packers up to Highmark Stadium to face possible future league MVP Josh Allen and the explosive Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s top prime-time TV slot, Sunday Night Football.
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
What uniforms the Bills, Packers will wear in Week 8
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers will wear during their Week 8 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. The Bills have announced they will wear all blue against the Packers. Green Bay Packers (3-4) The Packers have not yet officially announced their uniform combo against the Bills....
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Arizona
If the Packers lose to the Bills Sunday night, they'll be four losses behind the Vikings in the NFC North.
Fans crushed the NFL and ESPN for having Broncos-Jaguars only on ESPN+
Sunday’s Week 8 NFL action has gotten off to an early with the Broncos and Jaguars battling it out in London. I should have put quotes around “battling” because this game between two 2-5 teams has all the makings for being an absolute stinker, which is something the Broncos have grown used to playing in this year.
247Sports
