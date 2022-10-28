ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader

Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the season with a stout defensive effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua Tagovailoa and company jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 game at the half. The second half yielded very little action from either side as the Dolphins cruised to a six-point win.
247Sports

Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired Today

Everyone seems to love Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, except when he's coaching on game day... While Campbell appears to be beloved by the football world, many are starting to wonder if he's the right man for the job in Detroit. The Lions fell to the Dolphins, 31-27, on...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Major Trade Suggestion For Dallas Cowboys

If Troy Aikman was in charge of the Dallas Cowboys, he'd be making a significant trade before the NFL's trade deadline. In a recent interview with TMZ, the ESPN analyst suggested the team needs to trade for a wide receiver. He brought up the likes of Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool and D.J. Moore as possible targets for the team.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SB Nation

Russell Wilson finally delivers for the Broncos in London

Early on, it looked like Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars would be another chapter in a season filled with struggles for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Then Broncos fans finally got a glimpse of what the offense could look like in Wilson’s hands. Wilson and the...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
