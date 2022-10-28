Read full article on original website
Datadog (DDOG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Datadog DDOG is set to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, the company expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of 15-17 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at 16 cents per share over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 23.08% from the year-ago period.
MetLife (MET) to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading insurance-based global financial services company reported adjusted operating earnings per share of $2, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29% due to higher premiums, fees and other revenues, solid contributions from the Latin America segment and reduced expenses. However, the upside was partly offset by a lower net investment income.
Eaton (ETN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Eaton Corporation ETN is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1, before the opening bell. The power management company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.44% in the trailing four quarters on average. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
ONEOK (OKE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ONEOK Inc. OKE is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas midstream company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.52% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Factors to Note Ahead of Generac's (GNRC) Q3 Earnings Release
Generac Holdings Inc GNRC will report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. On Oct 19, Generac released preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended Sep 30. Pressured sales in the Residential Products business and a bankruptcy filing by a large customer hurt its clean energy product shipments in the third quarter.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Earnings Preview: Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Entergy (ETR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Entergy Corporation ETR is set to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 25.35%. Entergy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.89%. Factors to Consider. In...
What's in Store for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q3 Earnings?
C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 1.4% in the past 90 days to $2.15. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 24.2%.
Will Pinnacle West (PNW) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Pinnacle West (PNW), which belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This power company has...
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
What's in Store for Intercontinental (ICE) in Q3 Earnings?
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, before market open. ICE delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.76%. Factors to Note. Solid performance at Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology segments is...
Recap: Insperity Q3 Earnings
Insperity NSP reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insperity beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $0.96. Revenue was up $229.16 million from the same period last...
Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings
Coinbase Global COIN is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 3, after the closing bell. COIN delivered an earnings surprise in one of the last four reported quarters while missing in three. Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement. COIN’s third-quarter results are...
What's in Store for Omega Healthcare (OHI) in Q3 Earnings?
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. OHI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2 after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display a year-over-year decline in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this healthcare REIT delivered an...
Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
Lumen Technologies, Inc LUMN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter total revenues is pegged at $4.41 billion, suggesting a fall of 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is currently pegged at 36 cents per share, indicating a 26.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $4.382 million and 34 cents per share, respectively.
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
What's in Store for Consolidated Edison (ED) in Q3 Earnings?
Consolidated Edison Inc. ED is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.34%. However, Consolidated Edison came up with a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.65%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely...
