ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

Boston Police Arrest Officer for Domestic Violence Incident

At about 2:41 AM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, Roselyn LaCroix, a Boston Police Officer since 2006, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Destruction of Personal Property and Threats (209A) after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. LaCroix has been placed on Administrative Leave and...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Monday@ 10 AM through Tuesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Monday, October 31, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Sunday@ 10 AM through Monday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

MASSACHUSETTS LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL 33rd ANNUAL CEREMONY

The Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives while protecting the citizens of the Commonwealth. This encompasses state and local police, federal, sheriff and corrections officers. The memorial serves as a permanent reminder of their dedication and ultimate sacrifice. It is a place where surviving family members, fellow officers and the general public can go to reflect and remember that our way of life has been protected and enhanced by them. It ensures that future generations and visitors to our state remember their sacrifices.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy