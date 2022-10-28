The Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives while protecting the citizens of the Commonwealth. This encompasses state and local police, federal, sheriff and corrections officers. The memorial serves as a permanent reminder of their dedication and ultimate sacrifice. It is a place where surviving family members, fellow officers and the general public can go to reflect and remember that our way of life has been protected and enhanced by them. It ensures that future generations and visitors to our state remember their sacrifices.

