LAURA INGRAHAM: The bad news keeps rolling in for Biden and the Democrats
Laura Ingraham discusses the growing number of independent voters that are moving to back the GOP as midterms approach on "The Ingraham Angle."
Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take
Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media
Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
Fox News Spins Paul Pelosi Attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn’t home when her husband was violently attacked by an intruder.
CNN contributor calls Dem strategist 'an absolute jerk' after accusations of reading GOP talking points
Republican pundit and CNN contributor Scott Jennings got into it with former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina during Wednesday’s CNN Tonight, while discussing gains the GOP has made among Latino voters ahead of the midterm elections. “According to some polling, [Blake] Masters is close to [Mark] Kelly,” Jennings said,...
WATCH: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough rips 'clueless' Democrats on crime
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough tore into woke Democrats on Friday calling them "extraordinarily clueless” on crime.
Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’
Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
Steve Bannon: GOP will teach Democrats a lesson “by bayonet”
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. White nationalist and twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon told Kash Patel — who served as chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense under former President Donald Trump — that Republicans are going to go after Democrats "with a bayonet" if the GOP wins majorities in the United States House of Representatives and the Senate in the November midterm elections.
Nancy Pelosi Says Trump's 'Not Man Enough' To Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) apparently tried to goad Donald Trump into testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee with a challenging insult Sunday that he’s “not man enough” to do so. “I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s “The Sunday...
Mika: Are we supposed to ignore that threats against the House speaker have been specific?
Mika Brzezinski discusses how years of Republican propaganda and Trump-fueled fascism helped inspire last week's attack on House Speaker Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home by 42-year-old David DePape. DePape is expected to be charged on Monday for the attack.Oct. 31, 2022.
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi
After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
Tucker Carlson reveals Trump call with Blake Masters pushing 'rigged' election message
Former President Donald Trump encouraged Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters to talk about election fraud in a phone call revealed as part of a new documentary from Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The conversation, shown in a Tucker Carlson Original streaming on Fox Nation, took place after Masters said...
Poll finds majority of GOPers long for 1950s. Gee, why is that?
Ahh, the 1950s. The good ol’ days. Before all those Black "agitators" and that pesky Civil Rights Act of theirs got in the way of a good white man’s prosperity. A true golden age. When a man could come home from his job, kick his feet up and watch "Leave It to Beaver" or "Gunsmoke" while his wife cooked him a hot meal.
GREG GUTFELD: The Dems' insurrection theater is not going to jail Trump, it's going to get him re-elected
Happy Friday everybody. You look wonderful, I think. So how's life? I know you got inflation, you got crime, we're on the brink of nuclear war, but thank God these bozos have their priorities straight. Mmmm nine eyes like a fly, is that right? No, I don't think so either....
