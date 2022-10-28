ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take

Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
The Hill

Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’

Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
Salon

Steve Bannon: GOP will teach Democrats a lesson “by bayonet”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. White nationalist and twice-convicted felon Steve Bannon told Kash Patel — who served as chief of staff to the acting secretary of defense under former President Donald Trump — that Republicans are going to go after Democrats "with a bayonet" if the GOP wins majorities in the United States House of Representatives and the Senate in the November midterm elections.
MSNBC

Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi

After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Poll finds majority of GOPers long for 1950s. Gee, why is that?

Ahh, the 1950s. The good ol’ days. Before all those Black "agitators" and that pesky Civil Rights Act of theirs got in the way of a good white man’s prosperity. A true golden age. When a man could come home from his job, kick his feet up and watch "Leave It to Beaver" or "Gunsmoke" while his wife cooked him a hot meal.

