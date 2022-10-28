ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Biden again shrinks Guantanamo’s population, creating test for GOP

For critics of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, The New York Times reported some encouraging news over the weekend. The United States has released the U.S. military’s oldest prisoner of the war on terror, a 75-year-old businessman who was held for nearly two decades as a suspected sympathizer of Al Qaeda but was never charged with a crime. The man, Saifullah Paracha, a former legal resident of New York, was one of Guantanamo’s most unusual and better known “forever prisoners.” Military prosecutors never sought to put him on trial, but review panels considered him too dangerous to release until last year.
MSNBC

Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)

Rachel Maddow looks at the effort Donald Trump and his attendants have made to discredit elections and sabotage the election system in the United States and explains that behavior in the context of Trump trying to establish among Republicans the idea that elections don't work, their results should be tossed out, and leaders should be chosen a different way. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Wisconsin at the center of GOP election litigation chaos

Early voting is already underway, and so are the election legal challenges. Wisconsin has become the center of this conservative chaos, with the Wisconsin Republican Party working overtime to sign up thousands to work the polls. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about the state of the midterms there. Scheduled tweet: Wisconsin is now at the center of GOP election litigation chaos ahead of the midterms. @AymanM spoke with WI AG @JoshKaulWI about the state of the election there.Oct. 31, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option

Rachel Maddow argues that as Republican leaders discredit elections and encourage the abandonment of democracy, the option they are tacitly endorsing for how to run a government is force and violence, a value seen in the reactions of many Republicans to the attempted murder of the husband of the speaker of the House. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC

Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos

Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
MSNBC

Following Pelosi attack, too many Republicans fail a simple test

In San Francisco yesterday, Paul Pelosi remained in intensive care following a brutal attack in which an assailant fractured Pelosi’s skull with a hammer. As part of a federal criminal indictment, the Justice Department shared new details about the incident, including the fact that the suspect told the police he intended to break House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents

Former U.S. Attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the upcoming November 4 deadline for Trump’s team to turn over documents and why we’re unlikely to hear Donald Trump testify before the January 6 Committee.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC

Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi

After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC

Americans face voter intimidation at the polls

Can Dental Implants Be Paid For By Medicare? (See How) Oregon Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Live In These Zip Codes. Bone On Bone? These ''Bionic'' Knee Sleeve Will Transform Your Knees Back 17 Years. SPONSORED. Here Are 29 of the Coolest Gifts for This...
MSNBC

Obama torches Trump Republicans in massive MAGA takedown

A fiery former President Barack Obama hits the campaign trail stumping for Democrats in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In a speech that went viral, Obama laced into Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson for trying to cut social security. The Democratic candidate running against Johnson, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on stumping with Obama and the “Obama effect.” Nov. 1, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters

The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy