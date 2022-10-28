Read full article on original website
Biden again shrinks Guantanamo’s population, creating test for GOP
For critics of the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, The New York Times reported some encouraging news over the weekend. The United States has released the U.S. military’s oldest prisoner of the war on terror, a 75-year-old businessman who was held for nearly two decades as a suspected sympathizer of Al Qaeda but was never charged with a crime. The man, Saifullah Paracha, a former legal resident of New York, was one of Guantanamo’s most unusual and better known “forever prisoners.” Military prosecutors never sought to put him on trial, but review panels considered him too dangerous to release until last year.
As Arizona tactics show, voter intimidation isn’t a ‘both sides’ issue
In theory, Arizona voters should be able to take advantage of ballot drop boxes for their convenience. In practice, it’s not quite working out that way, at least not statewide. As we’ve discussed, far-right conspiracy theorists, fueled by weird lies, have begun monitoring the drop boxes, accusing random voters...
Maddow: Trump, acolytes are working to turn Republicans against elections (and succeeding)
Rachel Maddow looks at the effort Donald Trump and his attendants have made to discredit elections and sabotage the election system in the United States and explains that behavior in the context of Trump trying to establish among Republicans the idea that elections don't work, their results should be tossed out, and leaders should be chosen a different way. Nov. 1, 2022.
Wisconsin at the center of GOP election litigation chaos
Early voting is already underway, and so are the election legal challenges. Wisconsin has become the center of this conservative chaos, with the Wisconsin Republican Party working overtime to sign up thousands to work the polls. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about the state of the midterms there. Scheduled tweet: Wisconsin is now at the center of GOP election litigation chaos ahead of the midterms. @AymanM spoke with WI AG @JoshKaulWI about the state of the election there.Oct. 31, 2022.
GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option
Rachel Maddow argues that as Republican leaders discredit elections and encourage the abandonment of democracy, the option they are tacitly endorsing for how to run a government is force and violence, a value seen in the reactions of many Republicans to the attempted murder of the husband of the speaker of the House. Nov. 1, 2022.
Mark Kelly holds six-point lead over GOP challenger in new polling
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., currently holds a six-point lead over his GOP challenger Blake Masters, according to new NYT/Siena College polling. Mika Brzezinski looks at the new battleground numbers.Oct. 31, 2022.
Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos
Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
Following Pelosi attack, too many Republicans fail a simple test
In San Francisco yesterday, Paul Pelosi remained in intensive care following a brutal attack in which an assailant fractured Pelosi’s skull with a hammer. As part of a federal criminal indictment, the Justice Department shared new details about the incident, including the fact that the suspect told the police he intended to break House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps.
Economy, abortion, crime emerge as top election issues
One week ahead of the midterms, NBC News' Steve Kornacki discusses the 2022 top election issues and the races to watch on election day.Nov. 1, 2022.
Chief Justice Roberts temporarily blocks release of Trump tax records to House committee
Chief Justice John Roberts has granted former President Trump's request to temporarily block the release of his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee. NBC's Lawrence Hurley has details.Nov. 1, 2022.
Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents
Former U.S. Attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the upcoming November 4 deadline for Trump’s team to turn over documents and why we’re unlikely to hear Donald Trump testify before the January 6 Committee.Oct. 31, 2022.
Litany of Trump legal entanglements grows ever longer as Trump Org criminal trial begins
'I'm definitely not your candidate', House member says of election deniers in new ad
Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will 'never lose another election' in the state if he gets voted into office
Michels has declined to answer questions as to whether or not he would certify the 2024 presidential election as governor should a Democrat win the state.
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi
After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
Americans face voter intimidation at the polls
Obama torches Trump Republicans in massive MAGA takedown
A fiery former President Barack Obama hits the campaign trail stumping for Democrats in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In a speech that went viral, Obama laced into Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson for trying to cut social security. The Democratic candidate running against Johnson, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on stumping with Obama and the “Obama effect.” Nov. 1, 2022.
Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout to shareholders
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block grocery chain Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N) from paying dividends to shareholders before closure of its proposed merger with supermarket operator Kroger Co (KR.N).
Elon Musk tweets conspiracy theory about Pelosi attack before deleting it
Why Senate hopeful Don Bolduc’s weird litter box claim matters
The nonsensical claim has spread like a virus through far-right circles: Several schools, far too many prominent conservatives keep insisting, are allowing children who identify as cats to relieve themselves in litter boxes. It’s a ridiculous myth that’s been pushed by Republican gubernatorial and congressional candidates, despite being entirely made up.
