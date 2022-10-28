ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Concord bans single-use plastic utensils, condiment packets

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6TUX_0iqhbKxz00

PIX Now 08:59

CONCORD -- Concord city officials voted this week to prohibit restaurants from providing single-use plastic utensils and condiment packets unless customers ask for them.

The Concord City Council unanimously approved the ordinance at its meeting Tuesday to bring the city in compliance with 2021's Assembly Bill 1276 passed by the state Legislature and signed into law by the governor. Local governments are required to begin enforcing the law this year.

Restaurants violating the ordinance would be given a warning on their first and second offense. Subsequent violations would be punishable by a fine of $25 per day, up to an annual limit of $300.

City officials have already communicated with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce to educate business owners in an effort to avoid financial penalties.

Third-party delivery platforms like Doordash and GrubHub will also be required to add the option to request single-use food accessories as part of a food order.

The law is intended to both reduce costs for restaurants and reduce the amount of waste produced by customers discarding single-use food accessories that they don't need.

"Hopefully with this passing, we will start to see less ketchup packets and sporks in our streets and ultimately less in our landfills," said Craig Blythe, administrative services manager in the city's Public Works Department.

The council waived a second, ratifying reading of the ordinance as part of its vote. As a result, the ordinance will take effect Dec. 8.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Reuse system turns wastewater at San Francisco high-rise into clean water, soil, energy

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- For many, Tuesday's rain was simply a reminder of how dry things have been. Repeated droughts are changing attitudes about how we think about a resource we once took for granted. now, a new generation of buildings are coming to San Francisco that reimagine how water is used."There's no reason why we should be taking fresh water from Hetch Hetchy to flush our toilets in downtown San Francisco," said Aaron Tartakovsky, founder of a company called Epic Cleantec.  His company created a water treatment and recycling system for a forty-story apartment building on Mission Street, known...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This West Portal Chinese Restaurant Is Offering an ‘Inflation Discount’

The owner of Lazy Susan, the would-be Domino’s of Chinese food, looked around at San Francisco area restaurants and realized businesses have been increasing menu prices to combat rising costs. But according to SFGATE, the business took a different tactic to bring diners back out: taking 10 percent off everything. Owner Hanson Li, who rolled out the deal in September, said he wanted to try out this approach since the restaurateurs he’d spoken to had yet to see an increase in actual profits since raising prices. He thought maybe he could make enough sales to counteract slashing his own prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Berkeley ADU Rules Found in Violation of State Law

A state agency has ruled against Berkeley’s restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in its hillside neighborhoods, reports Nico Savidge for Berkeleyside, dismissing the city’s claims that allowing two ADUs per lot in the Berkeley Hills would negatively impact resident safety in the event of a fire evacuation.
BERKELEY, CA
sfbayview.com

Stop locking us out! Hire Black developers!

Last month the SF Bay View reported cold, brown water at the Fillmore’s Plaza East housing due to a disingenuous last ditch attempt by the billion-dollar slumlord developer, McCormack Baron Salazar (MBS), to show they are addressing long overdue violations and much needed repairs. The slumlord gets an F for effort – and still City Hall allows them a pass.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Hide Your Bread Trays: Two Bay Area Bakeries Are Going to Court Over Shipping Crates

In perhaps one of the most unexpected food-related lawsuits seen lately, it seems that two rival bread companies are embroiled in a lawsuit over…plastic bread trays. Yes, those stacking, plastic trays used to move and ship bread back and forth between bakeries and grocery stores is the center of a lawsuit Fresno-based Athens Baking Company filed against Pacific Coast Baking.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland mask mandate for large indoor events expiring

OAKLAND -- Oakland's requirement to wear a mask at large indoor events is expiring on Tuesday, city officials said. The ordinance requires anyone attending events with 2,500 or more people to wear a face covering to protect against the spread of COVID-19. A mask requirement remains in effect for city facilities including libraries, civic buildings, recreation centers, city-run senior centers and senior adult care facilities. People entering senior centers and assisted living centers must also provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, according to city ordinance, city officials said. State and county health officials continue to urge people to wear masks indoors to protect against spreading or contracting the coronavirus. A study published in February by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that wearing a mask indoors reduces the odds of getting the coronavirus by up to 83 percent. Under state law, businesses and other facilities may require patrons to wear masks regardless of state and county health orders. 
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Contra Costa County 'Supes' may close youth facility

The board was originally set to consider the matter last Tuesday but was forced to delay to a week due to the length of deliberations concerning other matters. Supervisors are considering closing the facility due to a dwindling population and $5.4 million in necessary repairs to keep it open. Operating expenses for the facility total about six-and-a-half million dollars for fiscal year 2022-23.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sunflower-alliance.org

CA Scoping Plan Petition to Newsom and CARB, by November 10

Every five years, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) creates a Scoping Plan for achieving California’s climate goals. Unfortunately, the current proposed plan doesn’t ensure that California will meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets, which are set by state law. It also doesn’t address key Environmental Justice Advisory Committee (EJAC) recommendations,* and fails to put California on a path to phase out fossil fuels equitably by 2045.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip

Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco sees dip in rent prices in October: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rent prices in San Francisco dropped in October for the second-straight month, according to a study conducted by Apartment List. The study showed a 0.7% decrease in October for rent in the city. Even with October’s dip, rent prices are higher in the city than they were in October 2021. According […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Broadside Collision Reported on Vasco Road Near Brentwood Area

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) responded to a call of a broadside collision on Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo. The incident occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a press release by the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Broadside...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Supervisor’s Home Broken Into, Oven Stolen

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai’s family home in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood was broken into and the stove, microwave and vent were stolen. Safai, who represents District 11, said no one lives in the house at present because it’s under renovation. He discovered the break-in Friday morning when he was meeting a painter. He called the San Francisco Police Department and filed a report.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ballot measure would allow cannabis dispensary to open in Sausalito

SAUSALITO - As California's cities scrambled to open cannabis dispensaries and other operations after marijuana became legalized, one Marin ex-hippie enclave still bans pot businesses -- Sausalito.Now Measure K is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election and residents will be able to weigh in on lifting the ban and allowing exactly one canna-biz to open in the coastal town.Now the city's voters must choose between keeping the ban on cannabis businesses or essentially give the greenlight to one large business, Otter Brands LLC, which is the only one known so far to meet very specific requirements set out...
SAUSALITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
95K+
Followers
26K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy