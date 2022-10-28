ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Santa's Cocktail Cruises on Lake Michigan

"Celebrate the holidays aboard a 3-story luxury yacht with full bar, dance floor and music from one of Chicago's BEST DJs! 'Tis the season!" - 312 Cruises. Even though the Halloween cruises just passed, there are plenty of Holiday parties you can choose from on their website. Santa's Cocktail Cruise is right around the corner and Santa can't wait to celebrate with you!
CHICAGO, IL
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Illinois?

Do you remember the first time your parents left you alone? It's usually not a date that's burned in our memories. My parents would leave us alone and it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chance at $1 billion Illinois jackpot up for grabs at Southwest Side store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Jackpot hopefuls were lined up for hours to play a special game for an extra shot at $1 billion.CBS 2's Lauren Victory visited a lottery dealer on the Southwest Side called the Lucky Mart on 87th Street, and found out it lives up to its name.It's one of the winningest lottery ticket-selling stores in Illinois. On Monday, people walked away with extra tickets if they were extra lucky.Somehow, Illinois Lottery doesn't have a name for the machine. But the object of the game is to grab as many free Powerball tickets as possible while they blow around...
CHICAGO, IL
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week

Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois’ history of witchcraft and sorcery

(WTVO) — Halloween is Monday, meaning that many kids will be out and about trick-or-treating dressed up as witches or sorceresses. While they might just be dressing up in these magical outfits, Illinois actually has a long history of witchcraft and sorcery. From a school of witchery to folktales about witches throughout history, Illinois is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois has a brain drain problem

A new survey by SmartAsset.com has found that New York, California and Illinois are losing more highly paid workers under 35 than they are gaining. SmartAsset, a website that provides financial advice to young professionals, compiled the survey data by comparing the tax returns of workers making over $100,000 during the survey period of 2019 to 2020.
ILLINOIS STATE
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter

This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Recall: Sharp Plastic Found In Chicken Possibly Sold in Minnesota

These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Foster Farms, in Farmerville, Louisiana, is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked...
MINNESOTA STATE
Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
50 years since Illinois Central Train: A survivor shares her story

CHICAGO — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the deadliest train crash in Chicago’s history.  Forty five people were killed in the Illinois Central Train crash on October 30, 1972. Louise Lawarre was among more than 300 injured. At the time, she was headed to work. “I got on my train with my book. I […]
CHICAGO, IL
