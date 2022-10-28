ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

whatcom-news.com

Details released about Monday’s search for a subject near Slater Road

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following information regarding why there was a large multi-agency law enforcement presence on and around Slater Road east of Haxton Way after 1pm on Monday, October 31st. According to Murphy, probable cause had been...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Man pled guilty and sentenced for charges resulting from fleeing in a painted stolen truck pulling a trailer

KENDALL, Wash. — A man facing charges in Whatcom County Superior Court for 2nd-degree taking a vehicle without permission, attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit and run of an attended vehicle and 1st-degree criminal impersonation has pled quilty to the felony charge of taking a stolen vehicle and the gross misdemeanor charge of hit and run this week and the remaining 2 charges were dropped.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Traffic Alert: Slater Road traffic impacted by police activity

FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Injury crash snarls traffic on Chuckanut Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 10:50am, Friday, October 28th, to the intersection of Chuckanut Drive (SR11) and Soundview Road due to a report of a 2-vehicle possible injury crash. Unconfirmed radioed reports from the scene were that South Whatcom Fire Authority (SWFA) medical aid personnel were...
BELLINGHAM, WA
historylink.org

Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.

On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Thornton Street overpass girders scheduled to arrive and traffic impacts are expected

FERNDALE, Wash. — A Whatcom News reader sent a news tip about 120-foot-long girders for the Thornton Street overpass project arriving early next week. According to the tip, which has been confirmed by City of Ferndale staff, the 11 large girders are expected to begin arriving Monday morning, November 7th and continue arriving through Wednesday. 3 are expected to arrive Monday morning, 3 more Tuesday morning and 5 on Wednesday.
FERNDALE, WA

