Read full article on original website
Related
Whatcom man arrested on robbery charges related to an earlier shooting death in Bellingham
Man was found Monday waste-deep in a farmer’s manure bog without shoes,
Man fatally shot at Bellingham Halloween party identified
The man charged with shooting him remains in jail on a $5 million appearance bond.
whatcom-news.com
Murder suspect held on $5M bond, more details about shooting at Bellingham party released
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) recently announced that the victim of a fatal shooting during a party in Bellingham on Friday, October 28th, was a 21-year-old man from Ferndale. The suspected shooter has been identified as Brian Andy Pantoja, age 22. According to an affidavit for probable...
whatcom-news.com
Details released about Monday’s search for a subject near Slater Road
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy provided Whatcom News with the following information regarding why there was a large multi-agency law enforcement presence on and around Slater Road east of Haxton Way after 1pm on Monday, October 31st. According to Murphy, probable cause had been...
whatcom-news.com
Man pled guilty and sentenced for charges resulting from fleeing in a painted stolen truck pulling a trailer
KENDALL, Wash. — A man facing charges in Whatcom County Superior Court for 2nd-degree taking a vehicle without permission, attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit and run of an attended vehicle and 1st-degree criminal impersonation has pled quilty to the felony charge of taking a stolen vehicle and the gross misdemeanor charge of hit and run this week and the remaining 2 charges were dropped.
Whatcom man arrested for allegedly spanking, bruising child
The victim’s parent presented photos of the bruising for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Bellingham police search for suspects after weekend shooting
Officers responded to reported shots fired late Friday night.
q13fox.com
Assault suspect hit with several Tasers by Everett Police, authorities investigating use of force
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County authorities are investigating a possible use of force incident in Everett after officers deployed several Tasers on an assault suspect. Everett Police responded to a "suspicious call" at O'Reilly Auto Parts near 15th and Broadway around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Information is limited, but authorities say...
whatcom-news.com
Traffic Alert: Slater Road traffic impacted by police activity
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
myeverettnews.com
Use Of Force Investigation Launched After Arrest By Everett Police Saturday Night
Editor’s Update 6:10 PM: Nathan Fabia, from Mukilteo PD is PIO for this SMART investigation and in response to a question asked by M-E-N earlier today said two Everett Police officers are on paid administrative leave as is standard with investigations of this type. No other information was provided about the officers.
Police looking for park vandals after weekend damage in Whatcom County
Repairs and cleanup are estimated to cost about $3,000.
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
Whatcom girl escapes kidnap attempt, and parents got key details to help arrest a suspect
License plate number and a Facebook post allow deputies to piece together a case.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Injury crash snarls traffic on Chuckanut Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 10:50am, Friday, October 28th, to the intersection of Chuckanut Drive (SR11) and Soundview Road due to a report of a 2-vehicle possible injury crash. Unconfirmed radioed reports from the scene were that South Whatcom Fire Authority (SWFA) medical aid personnel were...
historylink.org
Everett News editor James Connella shoots and kills citizen Ole Nelson on October 10, 1898.
On October 10, 1898, at about 7 p.m., a fight breaks out in downtown Everett between James Wright Connella (1859-1939), editor of the Everett News, and Ole Nelson (1861-1898), a wood and coal dealer. Shouting leads to a scuffle, Nelson reportedly knocking Connella to the ground. Connella pulls his revolver, shoots Nelson in the groin, and the wound soon proves fatal. Nelson is taken upstairs to a room in the Commercial Hotel and then to Everett Hospital, where he dies at 12:30 a.m. on October 11. At issue is an editorial written by Connella, personally accusing Nelson of taking down a photo of Democratic U. S. Congressman J. Hamilton Lewis (1863-1939) when the Republican convention met in Everett in September 1898.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Thornton Street overpass girders scheduled to arrive and traffic impacts are expected
FERNDALE, Wash. — A Whatcom News reader sent a news tip about 120-foot-long girders for the Thornton Street overpass project arriving early next week. According to the tip, which has been confirmed by City of Ferndale staff, the 11 large girders are expected to begin arriving Monday morning, November 7th and continue arriving through Wednesday. 3 are expected to arrive Monday morning, 3 more Tuesday morning and 5 on Wednesday.
Bellingham Police arrest man suspected of giving drugs to and raping a child known to him
Police were first contacted Sept. 29, according to the probable cause statement.
Police: Family brings kids along to steal $15K of products from Marysville beauty store
AUBURN, Wash. — Marysville police said a husband and wife had their two small children with them when they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of products from a beauty store. The couple entered the Marysville Ulta beauty store on Oct. 20. Shortly after, they hid about 400 cosmetic...
Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions. The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called...
Comments / 0