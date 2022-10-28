Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, Despite Earlier Reports Of His Death
Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Goodness, Gracious! Outrageous rocker Jerry Lee Lewis continues shakin’ the world, even unto death. Legendary musician dies at 87
The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Furman said Lewis died Friday morning at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ‘n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis’ infamous private life included a marriage to his 12- or 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
Trump, celebrities react to death of Jerry Lee Lewis
Stars and other notables react to the death of Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock ‘n’ roll star died Friday at age 87. “Jerry Lee Lewis was beloved by everyone, a real bundle of talent, energy, and everything else necessary to be a star. He just passed away. Our warmest regards to his wife, Judith, and family. He will be missed!”
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Jerry Lee Lewis death: ‘Great Balls of Fire’ singer dies, aged 87
Rock ‘n’ roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, aged 87.Considered one of the pioneers of the genre, the piano player was best known for his hit 1957 singles “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire”.TMZ reported that Lewis died on Wednesday (26 October) at his home in Memphis.Lewis was born on 29 September, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He began teaching himself to play piano from the age of 9.In November 1956, Lewis travelled to Memphis, Tennessee to audition for Sun Records. He was soon employed as a session musician, and the next month was playing with singer Carl Perkins when Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash visited the studio. The four musicians recorded a jam session, and were later dubbed the “Million Dollar Quartet”.“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On”, released in April 1957, gave Lewis his first hit as a solo artist. Follow-up “Great Balls of Fire” became his signature tune. Released in December 1957, it went on to be used prominently in films such as 1986’s Top Gun and this year’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick. The song’s title gave its name to a 1989 biopic which starred Dennis Quaid as Lewis.
