Attention Prospectors, There’s Gold in Them “Thar” Texas Hills
When you think of panning for gold, a lot of places come to mind--California, The Yukon, or Alaska. Texas isn't one of them. Experts say not so fast. Believe it or not, there are several locations in Texas, where prospectors often find gold. While gold can be found in some...
How Halloween Pranks Can Get You Scary Texas Jailtime
Halloween and pranking are almost synonymous. In fact, at various times during its long history, Halloween has been called "Mischief Night", "Prank Night" and "Devil's Night". The first use of "Mischief Night" was way back at Oxford in England in 1790. Then, the term applied to the day before May Day or April 30th. It began to be associated with Halloween in U.S. newspapers in the 1930s and 1940s.
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
Texas Really is Leading the Country For the Most Jobs Added
While Texas Governor Greg Abbott was seen recently celebrating the latest September jobs surge numbers for Texas, following the latest release from our Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest numbers show that Texas is again way out in front of the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
Nine Tips That Might Help You Win the Lottery’s Millions in Texas
Have you heard the name, Richard Lustig? If you are an avid lottery player his name will ring a bell because he's won lotteries so many times that he has published books and shared his "Secrets To Winning" on regular media and social media. First off Richard Lusting has won anywhere from $1,000 dollars and up to and over $842,000.00.
Texas Has 12 Million Forest Acres and the Fastest Growing Cities
As I've been working on remodeling my home over the past few years I have experienced price hikes in lumber as I've never seen before. There was a time when I could purchase 2x4s for anywhere from $1.99 up to $4 depending on the quality of the 2x4. However, since the pandemic and the gasoline prices soaring 2x4s will now cost you anywhere from $8 and up.
Is Riding in Your Pickup’s Bed or Car’s Trunk Illegal in Texas?
There are a lot of pickup trucks on the roads of Texas. In fact, in Texas, 19.2% of all vehicles on the road are pickup trucks. Texas farmers use them for any number of jobs on the farm. City drivers also love them. As a kid, I remember riding in...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
12 Simple Things That Make Texans Really Happy
If you're not from around these parts, you might be interested to learn exactly what makes a Texan tick. We're often misunderstood by the rest of the world. At the end of the day, we know who we are, and that's all that really matters. 12 Simple Things That Make...
‘Take the L': An Important Lesson for Every Texas Driver
Despite all of the rules put in place to make driving a safe and positive experience, it can be a stressful and intimidating thing for many people. No matter how well you follow the law, you never know what careless idiot is going to ruin your day by driving like a fool.
Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States
It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
Man Sues Texas Pete Hot Sauce For Not Being Made in Texas
We all remember the famous Pace Picante Salsa ad where a bunch of cowboys give one of their own a hard time for eating salsa that was made in "NEW YORK CITY". Today, real life is catching up with that concept. A California man is suing the makers of Texas...
Should A Texan Dress Up As Jeffrey Dahmer For Halloween?
Halloween is supposed to be an irreverent holiday. Many of us remember when Halloween costume selection was far less regulated by the court of public opinion. In this day and age, social media weighs in on every facet of our daily lives. That is, IF we share on the Facebooks, Twitters, Instagrams, Pinterests and TikTok's of the world.
Does Organically Grown Mean Fertilized with Human Poo?
Erma Bombeck a great American humorist once wrote a book entitled, "The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank" No truer axiom exists. With that in mind, would you eat produce grown in a field that had been fertilized with untreated human waste or poop?. One of the buzzwords...
Woman Dies on United Airlines Flight From Texas to London
Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Is This Texas Mom Boycotting a Disney Movie Sequel Because of…Satan?
I'll admit, I've never seen Hocus Pocus. I understand that it's a Halloween classic, but I've just never had the desire to see it. Plus, I'm kinda down on anything Disney right now, mostly because they've destroyed Star Wars and it costs like $37,000 for a family of 4 to attend one of their theme parks (churros not included).
