MSNBC
Right Engages in Whataboutism After Pelosi Attack
When it comes to political violence, why don’t we hear the GOP speaking out against the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s home, or the 1/6 insurrection? Because it’s coming from people on their side of the aisle, Mehdi says. And Republicans have lost the courage to call this domestic terror threat what it really is: a right-wing problem. Susan Del Percio, Kurt Bardella and Ben Collins join him to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: GOP attacks on truth gave us would-be Pelosi assassin
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Republican attacks on Nancy Pelosi and lies about the 2020 election have inspired the “Where is Nancy” January 6 mob and the Trump supporter who assaulted Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a targeted attack trying to kidnap and even murder her. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Suspected attacker on Pelosi's husband posted extreme views online
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is recovering in the hospital following a violent attack. Police interviewed the 42-year-old suspect, David DePape and charges are expected this week. Investigators are also reviewing extreme ideologies DePape posted online. Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawmakers point fingers after attack on Pelosi's husband
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after the incident first happened. A few days later some Democrats are pointing their fingers at Republicans for not calling our far-right conspiracy theories more forcefully. Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Federal charges filed against alleged Pelosi attacker
Chilling new details are revealed about the home invasion that left the speaker’s husband in the ICU. The DOJ says the suspect was prepared to break Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps while the San Francisco DA confirmed this was politically motivated. Nov. 1, 2022.
Politicians speak out about political violence after Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Court papers filed Tuesday clued investigators in on David DePape’s intentions. DePape is accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and beating her husband, Paul. Court papers also say he allegedly had other targets, including local professors, prominent state and federal politicians, and their families. “We have become a […]
MSNBC
The sick twist of fate underlying the Paul Pelosi attack
Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from a potentially conspiracy-driven attack at a hospital named after someone who helped make the Pelosi family into a pariah on the right: Mark Zuckerberg. Yes, Paul Pelosi has been undergoing treatment at San Francisco’s Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital...
MSNBC
Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi
After a 42-year-old man broke into the Pelosi home on Friday, severely injuring the husband of the Speaker of the House, there are new fears of potentially more violence as the midterms approach. Miles Taylor and Mary McCord share what voters need to know as they head to the polls.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG
“This guy had conspiracy theories about January 6th, Covid, and other nonsense that looks just like the Facebook pages of Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert,” says Rep. Eric Swalwell on the Pelosi attack suspect's social media.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
George Conway: Silence from GOP is just as bad as some of the rhetoric
State and federal authorities announced criminal charges Monday against the suspect in Friday’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., which is alleged to have included plans to break the speaker's kneecaps. Conservative attorney George Conway joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Mika: Are we supposed to ignore that threats against the House speaker have been specific?
Mika Brzezinski discusses how years of Republican propaganda and Trump-fueled fascism helped inspire last week's attack on House Speaker Pelosi's 82-year-old husband, Paul, in their San Francisco home by 42-year-old David DePape. DePape is expected to be charged on Monday for the attack.Oct. 31, 2022.
MSNBC
White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sits down for an exclusive interview on The Sunday Show, to discuss the violent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, the battle for the midterms and what the White House is doing about red-hot inflation.Oct. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’
NBC News & MSNBC Homeland Security Analyst Donell Harvin and NBC News Senior Reporter Ben Collins join Andrea Mitchell to assess the danger of leaders supporting persisting conspiracy theories about the attack on House Speaker Pelosi’s husband, after Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake mocked the attack at a rally. “Words have meaning and they have consequences. And just because it's a laugh line or punch line for some politicians, there's somebody out there who's very, very sick that's watching that and wants to take action upon that,” says Harvin. “We're looking at the the growth now of individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence."Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Clear sign’ Trump will be indicted: Weissmann on DOJ’s latest move
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell and Andrew Weissmann, former FBI General Counsel and former Chief of the Criminal Division in the Eastern District of New York, discuss a new report from The Washington Post about a new prosecutor joining the Justice Department team investigating the classified government documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago and why he thinks it means an indictment is much more likely.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Elon Musk tweets conspiracy theory about Pelosi attack before deleting it
MSNBC
GOP rejection of democracy leaves force and violence as remaining governing option
Rachel Maddow argues that as Republican leaders discredit elections and encourage the abandonment of democracy, the option they are tacitly endorsing for how to run a government is force and violence, a value seen in the reactions of many Republicans to the attempted murder of the husband of the speaker of the House. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Kinzinger: I want to see a semblance of humanity in response to Pelosi attack
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss last week's attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband, the conspiracy theories around the attack and how he thinks GOP lawmakers should react to the attack.Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake joined the list of right-wing figures who are using the violent attack on Paul Pelosi as a punchline—or are spreading conspiracy theories about the assault. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Right-wing resists facts about extremist violence to preserve identity of victimhood
Ben Collins, senior reporter for NBC News, talks with Rachel Maddow about how right-wing conspiracy theorists actively avoid the facts that debunk their theories, particularly if those facts threaten their image of themselves as victims. Nov. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton on Ukraine: ‘I personally view their fight as our fight. They're fighting for democracy’
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discusses Brazil’s election, Netanyahu’s possible comeback as Israel's prime minister, and Putin’s war against Ukraine. "I personally view their fight as our fight,” Clinton tells Joy Reid of the Ukrainians. “They're fighting for democracy. They're fighting for freedom.”Nov. 2, 2022.
