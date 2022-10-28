Read full article on original website
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
WKTV
"Christmas and Crafts" at Turning Stone back this year
VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas & Crafts at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be held this November at the Casino's Event Center. The event will offer a mix of vendors, including jewelry, treats, New York State wineries, spirits and distilleries, crocheted items, wreaths, pet apparel and more. Dates & Times are:
cnycentral.com
Haunted CNY: Mysterious "Spirits" Haunt Elbridge Pub
At the Wayside Irish Pub in Elbridge, reports of ghostly activity go all the way back to the 1800s. Owner Margo Spain says there have been a number of paranormal investigations at the pub the last 15 years and they have all come to the same conclusion. "All of them...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley shows off their Halloween spirit
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Streets and sidewalks around the Mohawk Valley were full of ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes Monday, all with one goal in mind, candy!. One place these trick-or-treaters were sure to have a good time was at a haunted carnival on Old Burrstone Road. Kids who stopped by not only received candy but also got to take a picture with a spooky clown. They were also able to play games, win prizes and eat popcorn.
SyraQs: As a deputy, she had to evict families. Now she makes blankets for kids in their darkest moments
Editor’s note: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. Every Monday, we’ll publish a fast-paced question-and-answer session with one of them. Here is today’s interview, edited and condensed for clarity. * * * * *
WKTV
Drive-thru collection at Sangertown to benefit local veterans and their families
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A drive-thru food collection to benefit local veterans and their families will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sangertown Square. The mall is collecting non-perishable items and ready-made meals such as cereal, pasta, sauce, canned fruit, tuna, peanut butter, boxed potatoes, ramen, soups, boxed rice, and more.
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
WKTV
Local schools receive piano donations from Rick Zuccaro
UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local schools have been on the receiving end of Rick Zuccaro's, Digital Piano Donation Program. Holland Patent, New York Mills Elementary, Conkling Elementary, Whitesboro Middle School, Clinton Elementary and Sauquoit Elementary are just some of the local schools that have received a piano. "There is a...
WKTV
City of Rome announces winner of Halloween Decorating Contest
ROME, N.Y. – The community chose the winner of the first Rome Halloween Decorating Contest, which was announced on the city’s Facebook page Monday morning. The winner is 519 Millbrook Road. Online voting was open from Friday through Sunday. According to the city, there were 23 entries and...
32 new businesses in CNY include a flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year-old entrepreneur
Thirty-two new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. These businesses include a home flower shop, game lounge and a 17-year old who breeds reptiles.
flackbroadcasting.com
"It's the busiest I have ever seen it:" Boonville's main street jam-packed with ghosts, goblins and monsters in debut Trunk or Treat Halloween bash
BOONVILLE- It was only expected to draw maybe a few hundred people, mainly from the village, town and some neighboring towns. Well, that idea went straight out the window by early afternoon Saturday, as several hundreds of people, including families, ghosts, goblins and monsters invaded downtown for what turned out to be a smashing success for Boonville's debut Main Street Trunk or Treat.
WKTV
Catalyst Group to host 8th annual Jingle Jam in December
UTICA, N.Y. --The 8th annual Jingle Jam 'funraiser" was announced Tuesday by the Catalyst Group of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature music, basket raffles, drinks, and food specials as well as many other holiday surprises! Admission costs $25 per person and includes one drink. Tickets can be purchased online at the Chamber of Commerce website.
localsyr.com
Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
Central New York’s funniest meme gets a blimp-sized upgrade (photo)
Central New York has its own internet memes, from Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim ripping off his jacket to snowy winters being compared to the “Star Wars” ice planet Hoth. The funniest and most frequent CNY meme is likely all those jokes about trucks hitting the Onondaga Lake...
Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?
One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
James Perrotti: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire
James Perrotti, 1948-2022: Carrier Dome usher, mailman, church usher, greeter extraordinaire. Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. If you needed your mail, James Perrotti would be sure to deliver it with a smile –...
WKTV
TR Proctor Park to get new playground
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Robert Palmieri joined by Councilman Frank Meola, Tuesday, unveiled a design for a new playground, at Thomas R. Proctor Park. The new playground is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old one, which is outdated and falling apart. “The City...
Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor catches fire, building a loss, firefighters say
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor caught fire Tuesday, causing so much damage the building is a loss, firefighters said. At 10:46 a.m. first responders received a call that the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina on the banks of Seneca River was on fire, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
WKTV
Utica Curling Club hosting Senior Women's Friendship Tour
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Curling Club (UCC) will host the Senior Women’s Friendship Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Four teams of 16 curlers each from 12 different clubs located in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario are part of the event, sponsored by the United States Women’s Curling Association and Curling Canada.
Powerball ticket worth $2M sold in Utica; jackpot now $1.2B (see smaller prizes won in NY)
The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, after no one matched all six winning numbers in last night’s drawing. But there are still some smaller winners with something to celebrate, including a ticket sold in Central New York worth $2 million.
