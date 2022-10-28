ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

"Christmas and Crafts" at Turning Stone back this year

VERONA, N.Y. -- Christmas & Crafts at Turning Stone Resort Casino will be held this November at the Casino's Event Center. The event will offer a mix of vendors, including jewelry, treats, New York State wineries, spirits and distilleries, crocheted items, wreaths, pet apparel and more. Dates & Times are:
VERONA, NY
cnycentral.com

Haunted CNY: Mysterious "Spirits" Haunt Elbridge Pub

At the Wayside Irish Pub in Elbridge, reports of ghostly activity go all the way back to the 1800s. Owner Margo Spain says there have been a number of paranormal investigations at the pub the last 15 years and they have all come to the same conclusion. "All of them...
ELBRIDGE, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley shows off their Halloween spirit

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Streets and sidewalks around the Mohawk Valley were full of ghosts, goblins, princesses and superheroes Monday, all with one goal in mind, candy!. One place these trick-or-treaters were sure to have a good time was at a haunted carnival on Old Burrstone Road. Kids who stopped by not only received candy but also got to take a picture with a spooky clown. They were also able to play games, win prizes and eat popcorn.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Big Frog 104

No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes

Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

Local schools receive piano donations from Rick Zuccaro

UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local schools have been on the receiving end of Rick Zuccaro's, Digital Piano Donation Program. Holland Patent, New York Mills Elementary, Conkling Elementary, Whitesboro Middle School, Clinton Elementary and Sauquoit Elementary are just some of the local schools that have received a piano. "There is a...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

City of Rome announces winner of Halloween Decorating Contest

ROME, N.Y. – The community chose the winner of the first Rome Halloween Decorating Contest, which was announced on the city’s Facebook page Monday morning. The winner is 519 Millbrook Road. Online voting was open from Friday through Sunday. According to the city, there were 23 entries and...
ROME, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

"It's the busiest I have ever seen it:" Boonville's main street jam-packed with ghosts, goblins and monsters in debut Trunk or Treat Halloween bash

BOONVILLE- It was only expected to draw maybe a few hundred people, mainly from the village, town and some neighboring towns. Well, that idea went straight out the window by early afternoon Saturday, as several hundreds of people, including families, ghosts, goblins and monsters invaded downtown for what turned out to be a smashing success for Boonville's debut Main Street Trunk or Treat.
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Catalyst Group to host 8th annual Jingle Jam in December

UTICA, N.Y. --The 8th annual Jingle Jam 'funraiser" was announced Tuesday by the Catalyst Group of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature music, basket raffles, drinks, and food specials as well as many other holiday surprises! Admission costs $25 per person and includes one drink. Tickets can be purchased online at the Chamber of Commerce website.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Founder of OG’s Against Violence loses everything in house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 100 block of Bradford Street in Syracuse on Monday night, October 31. Being extra careful with trick-or-treaters around, firefighters made it to the house in four minutes to find a two-story house with heavy flames coming from the back of the house.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

Who Broke Into Rural CNY School on Halloween? And Why?

One Central New York school district is trying to determine who broke into a school overnight, and what they may have been up to for approximately three hours while they were inside. It happened in the Morrisville Eaton Central School District, and specifically in the elementary school on Eaton Street.
MORRISVILLE, NY
WKTV

TR Proctor Park to get new playground

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor Robert Palmieri joined by Councilman Frank Meola, Tuesday, unveiled a design for a new playground, at Thomas R. Proctor Park. The new playground is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and will replace the old one, which is outdated and falling apart. “The City...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica Curling Club hosting Senior Women's Friendship Tour

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Curling Club (UCC) will host the Senior Women’s Friendship Tour on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Four teams of 16 curlers each from 12 different clubs located in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario are part of the event, sponsored by the United States Women’s Curling Association and Curling Canada.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy