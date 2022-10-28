Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after jumping from moving pickup
HULL, Iowa (KELO) — An Orange City, Iowa man is facing multiple charges after an incident in Hull last week. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it started on Highway 75 southwest of town on October 24th. A Deputy met a pickup losing its cargo and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Camdyn Wilson, then drove on the wrong side of the road. As he traveled into Hull, he turned off his headlights.
kilrradio.com
Juvenile Male Arrested After Incident in Ruthven
(Ruthven)--A juvenile male was arrested after an incident earlier this month in Ruthven. Shortly before 2am on October 23rd, a Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office made contact with a juvenile male, acting suspicious in the 1700 block of Washington Street, in Ruthven. While attempting to speak with the juvenile male, the juvenile fled on foot. The deputy subsequently caught the juvenile male in the 1800 block of Washington Street.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Accused Of Assaulting Nurse, Law Officer At Hospital
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted a nurse and a law officer at the Orange City hospital with a medical device. According to the Orange City Police Department, 41-year-old Jared Isaac Andersen is charged with Second-Degree Criminal Mischief and two counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, (all class D felonies); as well as a misdemeanor charge of Interference with Official Acts.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man jailed for contact violation
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from a report that he had texted a rural Hull resident he is not to have contact with, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
Suspicious Activity Leads to Ruthven Teen Being Charged wtih Drug Possession
Ruthven, IA (KICD)– A Ruthven teenager has been charged with allegedly possessing illegal substances after police investigated suspicious activity last week. A Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office made contact early last Sunday morning but the teen is said to fled on foot while be being questioned.
kicdam.com
Lyon County Authorities Investigating Weekend Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Authorities in Lyon County are investigating after a person was apparently stabbed Sunday morning in George. Police were called to a party in the 300 block of East Indiana around eight o’clock to the 24-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. They were initially taken to the hospital in Rock Rapids and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Person stabbed ‘numerous times’ in Lyon County, sheriff says
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was stabbed multiple times Saturday in Lyon County before being airlifted to a hospital. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that they received a report of a stabbing around 8 a.m. at the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue in George. Authorities arrived and found a 24-year-old victim stabbed “numerous times.”
Storm Lake man arrested for lascivious acts with a child
The investigation began in March of this year when the Storm Lake Police Department received reports of sexual abuse of a female child.
kilrradio.com
Gruver Man Seriously Injured in Semi-Pickup Accident
(Superior)--A Gruver man was seriously injured in a rear end accident involving a semi and a pickup Monday afternoon on Highway 9 in Dickinson County. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened shortly after 3:45 p.m., just east of the intersection of Highways 9 and 71, also known as the Jackson “Y”.
Sioux City Journal
24-year-old man stabbed numerous times in George, Iowa
GEORGE, Iowa — A 24-year-old victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital Sunday, after being stabbed numerous times in George. According to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of East Indiana Avenue at 8 a.m. for a party who had been stabbed. Upon arrival, they found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to Avera Merrill Pioneer Hospital in Rock Rapids and, then, flown to Sioux Falls.
KCCI.com
Fort Dodge police investigating after two men found dead
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge Police are investigating after finding two men dead in a home. Police say the men were discovered by someone who entered their home on the 200 block of North 13th Street around 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Police have not shared the identity...
kicdam.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
kilrradio.com
Testimony Concludes in Van Der Wilt Murder Trial
(Estherville)--Testimony wrapped up Tuesday morning in Emmet County District Court in the murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, who's charged in the shooting death of David McDowell of Estherville in the early morning hours of October 2nd, 2021. The final witness for the state was Iowa DCI Special Agent...
more1049.com
Clay County Authorities Make Two Separate Drug Arrests Wednesday Night
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County authorities charged two men for drugs in separate incidents Wednesday night. They attempted to make contact with 40-year-old Benjamin Schroeder of Sioux Rapids when he was spotted on a bike in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Spencer around 11pm. Schroeder tried to get away but was stopped on the next block. He was taken into custody for 3rd offense possession of methamphetamine, 3rd offense possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. He was also charged with interference with official acts for allegedly resisting arrest.
more1049.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
kilrradio.com
Van Der Wilt Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter
(Estherville)--An Emmet County District Court jury late Tuesday afternoon found CeJay Van Der Walt guilty of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of David McDowell. Van Der Wilt had been charged with first murder in the death of McDowell whose body was found on a gravel road in rural Emmet County.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac City Police Investigating Downtown Broken Windows
Windows were recently broken at several businesses in downtown Sac City. According to a post on the Sac City Police Department's Facebook page, the incidents happened this past Thursday night, October 27th. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Sac City Police at 712-662-7772.
Two people found dead in Iowa home, police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
kiwaradio.com
Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
