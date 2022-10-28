(Spencer)--An Alta man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Wednesday evening in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 6:30 pm, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation in the 4600 block of Highway 71 and discovered the driver, 20-year-old James Martin of Alta, was allegedly in possession of vaping products under the legal age. A further search of the vehicle turned up additional vaping items, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

