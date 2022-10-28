Read full article on original website
Van Der Wilt Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter
(Estherville)--An Emmet County District Court jury late Tuesday afternoon found CeJay Van Der Walt guilty of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of David McDowell. Van Der Wilt had been charged with first murder in the death of McDowell whose body was found on a gravel road in rural Emmet County.
Testimony Concludes in Van Der Wilt Murder Trial
(Estherville)--Testimony wrapped up Tuesday morning in Emmet County District Court in the murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, who's charged in the shooting death of David McDowell of Estherville in the early morning hours of October 2nd, 2021. The final witness for the state was Iowa DCI Special Agent...
Gruver Man Seriously Injured in Semi-Pickup Accident
(Superior)--A Gruver man was seriously injured in a rear end accident involving a semi and a pickup Monday afternoon on Highway 9 in Dickinson County. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened shortly after 3:45 p.m., just east of the intersection of Highways 9 and 71, also known as the Jackson “Y”.
Alta Man Arrested After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--An Alta man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Wednesday evening in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says at around 6:30 pm, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation in the 4600 block of Highway 71 and discovered the driver, 20-year-old James Martin of Alta, was allegedly in possession of vaping products under the legal age. A further search of the vehicle turned up additional vaping items, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Juvenile Male Arrested After Incident in Ruthven
(Ruthven)--A juvenile male was arrested after an incident earlier this month in Ruthven. Shortly before 2am on October 23rd, a Deputy with the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office made contact with a juvenile male, acting suspicious in the 1700 block of Washington Street, in Ruthven. While attempting to speak with the juvenile male, the juvenile fled on foot. The deputy subsequently caught the juvenile male in the 1800 block of Washington Street.
Food Bank of Iowa Returning to Estherville
(Estherville)--The mobile food pantry from the Food Bank of Iowa is returning again to Estherville. The free distribution will take place from 4-6 p.m. this Thursday, November 3rd, in the Good News Estherville Church parking lot. Recipients are asked not to arrive before 4 p.m. and to remain in their...
FSA Sending Out Ballots Soon for County Committee Elections
(Estherville)--Ballots will soon be mailed out for this year’s Farm Service Agency County Committee Elections. Emmet and Palo Alto County FSA Director Lisa Forburger says the election for Emmet County is in Local Administrative Area Two which includes Iowa Lake, Armstrong Grove and Jack Creek Townships. Forburger says the...
Shoreline Project to Get Underway at Ingham Lake
(Estherville)--A project to improve the shoreline along the north side of Ingham Lake in Emmet County will soon get underway. Rob Patterson, a Wildlife Biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the project involves about a quarter mile of shoreline. Patterson says the project also includes the removal...
Trout Stocking at Scharnberg Pond Near Everly
(Estherville)--The Iowa DNR will be holding their annual trout stocking at Scharnberg Pond south of Everly next Saturday, November 5th. KILR Outdoors Expert Steve Weisman says they will be releasing about 2,000 rainbow trout beginning at 12:30 pm. Weisman says there are some requirements for the event. Also next Saturday,...
