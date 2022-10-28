Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Related
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Battle Over Brady! Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan's Drama Over NFL Legend EXPOSED As Divorce Rumors Swirl
Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his ex, Bridget Moynahan, have come a long way in their relationship but not without some intense drama in the past, RadarOnline.com can confirm as rumors swirl that he and the Brazilian supermodel are headed for divorce. Moynahan and Brady have a complicated backstory — the two were romantically linked back in 2004 when both of their careers were soaring. She was starring in Sex & The City and he was bringing his A-game as quarterback for the New England Patriots.By December 2006, however, they called it quits, and he started dating Bündchen. Just...
Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama
The Blue Bloods actress shared a cryptic quote on Instagram that reads: “Not everything is meant to be mended” Bridget Moynahan is getting philosophical on Instagram. On Saturday, the actress and model reposted a quote by Vienna Pharaon, a marriage and family therapist, about why some relationships aren't meant to be fixed. "Not everything is meant to be mended," wrote Pharaon. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through ruptures and the endings instead of the stories...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence About Consistent Tom Brady Trolling
A fair question has risen as Antonio Brown takes shot after shot at Tom Brady: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who effectively resurrected his NFL career not once, but twice? Why would AB routinely throw harpoons at the quarterback who helped him win the first — and probably only — Super Bowl title of his career? Why would the problematic pass-catcher continuously mock Brady, who opened the door to his home when the former first transitioned to Tampa Bay?
Gisele Bündchen ‘is done’ with Tom Brady; ‘the kids love him’
It’s all eyes on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady since news broke that there was trouble in paradise. The couple has both hired divorce lawyers for what looks like an imminent split. Sources have been talking to various outlets, sharing insight into how they are feeling. While there...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9
Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
wegotthiscovered.com
Gisele Bündchen shades the heck out of Tom Brady in an Instagram post about ‘inconsistent’ partners amid divorce rumors
At this point, it seems inevitable that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen are headed for imminent divorce. Split rumors have been circling for weeks after it was first reported in September that the couple of more than 15 years were living apart following Brady’s decision to retire from the NFL and then hastily un-retire just 40 days later.
Comments / 0