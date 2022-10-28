Read full article on original website
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
James Madison Men’s Tennis wins two doubles titles at Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – James Madison men’s tennis closed the fall-tournament slate by winning a pair of doubles flight titles at the Wake Forest Invitational (Oct 28-30), hosted at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The team of Julian Lozano and Edson Sanchez rolled through the B doubles flight, while...
Late PK gives Dukes Men’s Soccer win over Coastal Carolina
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A foul in the box in the 86th minute was the catalyst for James Madison redshirt senior Tyler Clegg to net a penalty kick goal to life the Dukes over Coastal Carolina, 1-0, in a crucial Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer match on Friday night at Sentara Park.
JMU Cross Country finishes 3rd at Sun Belt Championship
FOLEY, Ala. – Junior Miranda Stanhope placed sixth as James Madison finished third at the Sun Belt Championship on Friday afternoon at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve. The Dukes collected 83 points in the 5K race, just 12 behind second-place Arkansas State, who won the previous three conference championship races. Southern Miss took home the team title with 44 points, while Molly Jones of Coastal Carolina was the first runner to cross the finish line with a time of 16:29.5.
JMU Volleyball wins at Georgia Southern in three sets
STATESBORO, Ga. – Sophie Davis tallied a .636 hitting percentage with 14 kills in James Madison volleyball’s 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-18) win over Georgia Southern on Friday evening at the Hanner Fieldhouse. The Dukes improved to 16-4 (10-1 SBC) while the Eagles fell to 14-7 (6-3 SBC). Davis...
EMU Field Hockey falls to Lynchburg in regular season finale
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU field hockey team wrapped up its 2022 regular season under the Friday night lights. They welcomed the Hornets of the University of Lynchburg to town. EMU kept it close in the first quarter, but Lynchburg used big second and third quarters en route to a 9-1 win.
Bridgewater rolls past Ferrum, 52-28, to improve to 7-1
FERRUM, Va. – The Bridgewater College football team came away with a 52-28 victory against Ferrum in ODAC action on Saturday. The Eagles improve to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in the ODAC, while the Panthers drop to 1-7 and 1-4 in league play. Bridgewater got on the...
Staunton names new manager
Staunton becomes the second city in the valley this week to take an interim tag off of a city manager and appoint the position full time. Thursday night, city Council approved the appointment of Leslie Beauregard as its new City Manager.She had been serving as the Interim City Manager since February.
Fatal crash under investigation near Charlottesville
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened last weekend in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the accident occurred just before nine o’clock Sunday on Interstate 64 near Charlottesville. A 2004 Lexus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the...
New scam has callers claiming to be Waynesboro police
Another day, another scam alert. This one from the Waynesboro Police Department. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, community members have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves as from the Waynesboro Sheriffs’ office or Waynesboro Police Department. The scammer states that they...
