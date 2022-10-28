FOLEY, Ala. – Junior Miranda Stanhope placed sixth as James Madison finished third at the Sun Belt Championship on Friday afternoon at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve. The Dukes collected 83 points in the 5K race, just 12 behind second-place Arkansas State, who won the previous three conference championship races. Southern Miss took home the team title with 44 points, while Molly Jones of Coastal Carolina was the first runner to cross the finish line with a time of 16:29.5.

FOLEY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO