Bucks County, PA

MONTCO.Today

Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022.Image via Magdalena Ciccone at carbonhouse. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Bacon Fest cooking up packed weekend for 11th annual festival

Can you hear that? That sizzling? It’s growing ever nearer, which can only mean one thing: Pennsylvania’s biggest celebration of bacon is right around the corner. PA Bacon Fest returns for year No. 11 this coming weekend, taking over downtown Easton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. What is there to say about Bacon Fest that hasn’t been said already? Eastonians and nearby bacon fans have 14 hours to consume as much salt-cured pork in as many different ways as they can, while also enjoying everything else Easton’s biggest annual festival has to offer.
EASTON, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Judd’s and Jackson’s at Spring Mill Country Club

Judd’s and Jackson’s restaurant is in the Ivyland/Warminster area. Enter the long windy driveway, and you will see a beautiful view of the golf course. Walk through the front door to feel the warmth of a family-run business and a welcome that we are so happy you are here.
WARMINSTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth to close, continue to serve food at events and through catering

Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth has closed, but its "Kick Ash" barbecue will still be available at events and through a catering service. "Unfortunately, effective immediately, we will be closing our Nazareth location," according to Mad J's Facebook page. "We will still be doing events and catering but our physical location will close. This was a very difficult decision and one we do not take lightly."
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Halloween parade marches through Phillipsburg, Easton

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Halloween tradition brought together a pair of cross-river communities. The Phillipsburg-Easton Halloween parade started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg. School marching bands from both communities helped lead the parade through downtown P-burg and across the free bridge. There were classic cars, costumed characters and spooky floats...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown renames street in honor of Syrian-American brothers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A stretch of an Allentown road was renamed to honor two Syrian-American brothers. The 600 block of North Second Street is now known as Jarrouj Way. A dedication ceremony was held Sunday afternoon. Ayoub Jarrouj died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June...
ALLENTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown

Stroll past the storefront of Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown at 2838 S. Eagle Road. The irresistible baking aroma will draw you into the shop, where friendly staff will welcome you. Pick a flavor – one of 10 or more – and buy yourself a “Bundtini,” a small cake just for you, or a ”Bundtlet” for you and a friend. You will delight both in the flavor and light-and-airy texture.
NEWTOWN, PA
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
timespub.com

Spotlight: Bountiful Acres

Bountiful Acres has been your local Bucks County all-in-one garden center and landscape service provider since 1955. Add beauty to your home with a huge selection of seasonal plants, patio furniture, grills, garden tools, and everything you need to love your indoor and outdoor spaces. Our team of gardeners and designers are a group of local experts who make your home and garden dreams a reality.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading

READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
READING, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Altomonte’s

It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

