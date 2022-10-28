Read full article on original website
This Bucks County High School’s Theatre Group Brings a Beloved Murder-Mystery to Life
The young actors and actresses will be entertaining fellow students and audience members. A Bucks County theatre group’s performance of a well-known mystery story will have both students and audience members on the edge of their seats. Staff writers at there Lower Bucks Times wrote about the show. Pennsbury...
Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022.Image via Magdalena Ciccone at carbonhouse. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
Bacon Fest cooking up packed weekend for 11th annual festival
Can you hear that? That sizzling? It’s growing ever nearer, which can only mean one thing: Pennsylvania’s biggest celebration of bacon is right around the corner. PA Bacon Fest returns for year No. 11 this coming weekend, taking over downtown Easton from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. What is there to say about Bacon Fest that hasn’t been said already? Eastonians and nearby bacon fans have 14 hours to consume as much salt-cured pork in as many different ways as they can, while also enjoying everything else Easton’s biggest annual festival has to offer.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Judd’s and Jackson’s at Spring Mill Country Club
Judd’s and Jackson’s restaurant is in the Ivyland/Warminster area. Enter the long windy driveway, and you will see a beautiful view of the golf course. Walk through the front door to feel the warmth of a family-run business and a welcome that we are so happy you are here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck keeps rolling with new restaurant at former Billy’s Downtown Diner spot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A food truck dishing out fresh eats and friendly conversation has expanded to include a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Allentown. Red Ticket Cafe, which launched as a mobile business in summer 2021, last month opened its first quick-service eatery at 840 W. Hamilton St. The space, on...
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks
Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.
phillyvoice.com
The Trocadero aims to reopen as a revamped concert venue and restaurant, state records show
The closure of the Trocadero Theatre more than three years ago was a dark day for live music in Philadelphia, which lost a venue that was treasured for its dingy character and storied past. The building at 1003 Arch St. in Chinatown, built in 1870, has sat unused since, with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth to close, continue to serve food at events and through catering
Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth has closed, but its "Kick Ash" barbecue will still be available at events and through a catering service. "Unfortunately, effective immediately, we will be closing our Nazareth location," according to Mad J's Facebook page. "We will still be doing events and catering but our physical location will close. This was a very difficult decision and one we do not take lightly."
WFMZ-TV Online
Halloween parade marches through Phillipsburg, Easton
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Halloween tradition brought together a pair of cross-river communities. The Phillipsburg-Easton Halloween parade started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg. School marching bands from both communities helped lead the parade through downtown P-burg and across the free bridge. There were classic cars, costumed characters and spooky floats...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown renames street in honor of Syrian-American brothers
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A stretch of an Allentown road was renamed to honor two Syrian-American brothers. The 600 block of North Second Street is now known as Jarrouj Way. A dedication ceremony was held Sunday afternoon. Ayoub Jarrouj died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown
Stroll past the storefront of Nothing Bundt Cakes of Newtown at 2838 S. Eagle Road. The irresistible baking aroma will draw you into the shop, where friendly staff will welcome you. Pick a flavor – one of 10 or more – and buy yourself a “Bundtini,” a small cake just for you, or a ”Bundtlet” for you and a friend. You will delight both in the flavor and light-and-airy texture.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right
It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Bountiful Acres
Bountiful Acres has been your local Bucks County all-in-one garden center and landscape service provider since 1955. Add beauty to your home with a huge selection of seasonal plants, patio furniture, grills, garden tools, and everything you need to love your indoor and outdoor spaces. Our team of gardeners and designers are a group of local experts who make your home and garden dreams a reality.
billypenn.com
Philly chickenman invites city to abandoned pier to…watch him eat
The chickenman blew up in Philadelphia Sunday morning. Not in the way of the Bruce Springsteen song referencing a South Philly mafia hit, but, as we do here in this third year of pandemica, on social media. A post on Twitter set off the chickenman mania. Retweeted more than 5,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading
READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
Reading Terminal Market expands on to Filbert Street
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Reading Terminal Market is expanding. Its new Filbert Street Transformation Project is now complete.The 1100 block of Filbert Street has been transformed into a multi-purpose street.CBS3 shot video overnight.The project, which cost $1.5 million, will create more dining space, public art displays and cultural programming.
