FIELD HOCKEY: And The Championship Goes To..In Complete PCL Fashion the Top Two Teams Did Not Disappoint

Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Riverwards Produce Owner Vincent Finazzo Explains Why to Shop Local for Turkey Day This YearMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
SOCCER: Westtown Girls, Shipley Boys Put Finishing Touches on Perfect League Play, Take Home FSL Championship
Two perennial powerhouses added yet another piece of hardware to their respective trophy collections. The lady Moose of Westtown School ran away from the lady Gators of The Shipley School with a 4-0 rout while the gentlemen Gators won a classic, nail-biting 1-0 matchup over the visiting Germantown Friends School. Both squads capped off a season of undefeated league play and captured the 2022 Friends School League Championship.
philadelphiasportsdigest.com
FIELD HOCKEY: It was Déjà vu for Shipley and Academy of the New Church in Contest for FSL Championship Title
BRYN ATHYN, PA--Lily Neilson was able to grip a field hockey stick and trophy just fine. The Shipley School sophomore missed out on the Gators’ semifinal game on Tuesday because of an injury to her finger. Back on the field on Friday, Neilson felt just fine scoring both goals as Shipley defeated Academy of the New Church to win the Friends School League field hockey championship by a 2-0 margin.
cityofbasketballlove.com
2022 Delco Hoops Showcase Standouts (Oct. 30)
MEDIA, Pa. — The 2022 Delco Hoops Showcase concluded on Sunday at Penncrest High School. With some schools soon concluding their fall schedules prior to the start of the high school season it was one of the final chances to see quite a few area teams before the real games begins.
Primary sports medicine physician on Jordan Davis' injury
Dr. Ramprasad joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday to discuss the high ankle sprain to Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
Should the Phillies Ever Hit the World Series Wall, A Hatfield Company Keeps Them Safe
The handiwork of Safety Padding Ink, Hatfield.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. When the topic of being safe at a baseball game usually involves what’s going on at the bases or home plate. But thanks to Safety Padding Ink, a Hatfield company, players well being is ensured even in the outfields. Matt Petrillo swung for the fences in bringing the story to CBS3 Philadelphia.
fox29.com
World Series: Wife fulfills promise to late husband by taking son to see Phillies in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Ramón Luis Santiago II was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan - a trait he undoubtedly passed on to his 6-year-old son and No. 1 Phillies fan, Tre. "I actually think his greatest joy was the Phillies winning the World Series, the Eagles winning, and then maybe our marriage slightly below that," his wife Sharon explained.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Nazareth Academy High School
Nazareth Academy High School is the only private, Catholic high school for young women in Philadelphia. Nazareth Academy High School shares a suburban-like campus with Holy Family University, nestled in beautiful Northeast Philadelphia, and is conveniently located less than 2.5 miles from both the I-95 Academy Road and Woodhaven Road exits.
Chester County Residents Just as Excited About World Series as Us All
Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell and his wife, Blair Thornburgh, celebrate while walking up Broad Street. No matter where you live in Chester County, resident alike have been celebrating the Phillies heading to the World Series this year, writes Fran Maye for The Daily Local News. Several Chester County residents...
sanatogapost.com
OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’
ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered Landmark
Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site, Philadelphia, USA - Historic image of the building.NPS Photo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a preserved home. The home to the left in the image was once rented by author Edgar Allan Poe. The home is located at 532 N. 7th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Poe lived in several places, but this one is the only one that survived. In 1962, it was designated as a U.S. National Historic Landmark.
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Judd’s and Jackson’s at Spring Mill Country Club
Judd’s and Jackson’s restaurant is in the Ivyland/Warminster area. Enter the long windy driveway, and you will see a beautiful view of the golf course. Walk through the front door to feel the warmth of a family-run business and a welcome that we are so happy you are here.
Wynnewood’s Friends’ Central School Has Impressive List of Famous Hollywood Alumni
In fact, the Montgomery County academy is one of the most top ranked K–12 Quaker schools in the nation and been consistently providing Hollywood A-list celebrities for decades. The all-star alumni from the school include music stars as John Legend and direct mega-stars such as Jennifer Aniston. The schools...
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food Trucks
Corinne's Place of Camden, NJ, is launching two new food trucks. The trucks will attend local events, food truck festivals, concerts, sporting events, and pull up to select spots in New Jersey and beyond, serving up some favorites from the restaurant. A schedule of locations around Camden will be announced via social media in the coming weeks.
