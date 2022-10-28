(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Detroit. The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. in the 14600 block of Northlawn Street.Officials say the suspect is described as a "dark-complexioned African American male, wearing a dark hoodie, blue and black striped pajamas, and a black neck gaiter."In addition to this, the suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5'11", and about 160 pounds.According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the weapon is described as a semiautomatic pistol and possibly green.After the armed robbery, the suspect fled eastbound on Eaton Avenue.If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, saw "Law Enforcement" and include Reference Case Number 3845541.All tips will remain anonymous.

