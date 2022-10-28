ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Jury convicts 2 after bloody palm print on child helped identify killers in Macomb County cold case

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A jury has convicted two brothers of murder in the brutal slayings of a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter in 2013. Tina Geiger, 36, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger were stabbed to death in their Clinton Township apartment on July 24, 2013. Krissy was sexually assaulted.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family of Porter Burks sues Detroit Police Department for $50 million

(WXYZ) — The family of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by Detroit Police during a mental health crisis call, has sued the Detroit Police Department for $50 million. The family's lawyer, Geoffrey Fieger held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Investigators seek suspect in Farmington shooting, victim critical

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Farmington are looking for a shooting suspect, and a man is in critical condition fighting for his life. Police say the victim was targeted. It happened on Slocum Drive at the Brownstones of the Orchards Townhouses. That's near Grand River Avenue and Farmington...
FARMINGTON, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident

Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Highland Park homicide, police say

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police say two people were shot, one fatally in a Highland Park homicide. The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 1) in the area of 3rd Avenue and Elmhurst Street in Highland Park. Officials are still investigating the incident, and at this time, no suspects have been...
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
CBS Detroit

$50K reward offered for info on armed robbery of USPS worker in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Detroit. The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. in the 14600 block of Northlawn Street.Officials say the suspect is described as a "dark-complexioned African American male, wearing a dark hoodie, blue and black striped pajamas, and a black neck gaiter."In addition to this, the suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5'11", and about 160 pounds.According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the weapon is described as a semiautomatic pistol and possibly green.After the armed robbery, the suspect fled eastbound on Eaton Avenue.If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, saw "Law Enforcement" and include Reference Case Number 3845541.All tips will remain anonymous. 
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI

