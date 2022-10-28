Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Investigators go inside Wayne County Morgue more than a year after exposing mistakes, mismanagement
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – It’s been a year-long investigation exposing poor record keeping, decomposing bodies and delays in contacting families of the dead at the Wayne County Morgue. Local 4′s Karen Drew began investigating nearly a year ago when she shared the story of a family who found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jury convicts 2 after bloody palm print on child helped identify killers in Macomb County cold case
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A jury has convicted two brothers of murder in the brutal slayings of a Clinton Township woman and her 11-year-old daughter in 2013. Tina Geiger, 36, and her daughter Kristine “Krissy” Geiger were stabbed to death in their Clinton Township apartment on July 24, 2013. Krissy was sexually assaulted.
Tv20detroit.com
Family of Porter Burks sues Detroit Police Department for $50 million
(WXYZ) — The family of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by Detroit Police during a mental health crisis call, has sued the Detroit Police Department for $50 million. The family's lawyer, Geoffrey Fieger held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce the...
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
Tv20detroit.com
Investigators seek suspect in Farmington shooting, victim critical
FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators in Farmington are looking for a shooting suspect, and a man is in critical condition fighting for his life. Police say the victim was targeted. It happened on Slocum Drive at the Brownstones of the Orchards Townhouses. That's near Grand River Avenue and Farmington...
Woman shot and killed at Flint apartment complex on Halloween night
FLINT, MI – Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex off Lippincott Boulevard on Halloween night. Officers with the Flint Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, to the 2100 block of Midway Circle, east of Dort Highway, after a report of a possible shooting.
Tv20detroit.com
Police seek person of interest after break-in at Cody High School that led to closure
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police with Detroit Public Schools Community District are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of breaking into Cody High School over the weekend and causing extensive damage that led to a temporary closure of school. The incident happened on Saturday around 6:50...
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally.
plymouthvoice.com
Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident
Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutors say victim found dead in truck bed had shoelace around neck; suspect charged with concealing death
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is facing charges after police found a woman's body in the bed of a truck after a fender bender Thursday in Roseville. Stephen Freeman is charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property. Police said Freeman...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said.
Tv20detroit.com
Heating system damaged during break-in at Detroit school, causing building closure
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit high school was targeted by thieves over the weekend, causing major damage to the heating system. Detroit Public Schools Community District says a man broke into Cody High School Saturday around 6:50 p.m. Students haven't been in class this week because of it. "I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Highland Park homicide, police say
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – Police say two people were shot, one fatally in a Highland Park homicide. The incident occurred Tuesday (Nov. 1) in the area of 3rd Avenue and Elmhurst Street in Highland Park. Officials are still investigating the incident, and at this time, no suspects have been...
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
Taylor PD officer strikes and kills pedestrian, MSP investigating
Michigan State Police are looking into a fatal pedestrian crash in which a Taylor police officer hit a civilian in a local neighborhood. The officer was allegedly on his way to a service call when he struck and killed the pedestrian.
Tv20detroit.com
Person of interest being held in connection to case of Roseville woman found dead in bed of pickup truck
(WXYZ) — Roseville police say a suspect is in custody after a 62-year-old Roseville woman was found dead in the back of a pickup truck last Thursday. According to police, the discovery was an accident as the truck appeared to be in a run-of-the-mill car crash. The victim is...
$50K reward offered for info on armed robbery of USPS worker in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Detroit. The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. in the 14600 block of Northlawn Street.Officials say the suspect is described as a "dark-complexioned African American male, wearing a dark hoodie, blue and black striped pajamas, and a black neck gaiter."In addition to this, the suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5'11", and about 160 pounds.According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the weapon is described as a semiautomatic pistol and possibly green.After the armed robbery, the suspect fled eastbound on Eaton Avenue.If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, saw "Law Enforcement" and include Reference Case Number 3845541.All tips will remain anonymous.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
