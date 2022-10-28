ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seniors Guide

A Capsule Wardrobe for Timeless Style

By Annie Tobey
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 4 days ago

Do you have too many clothes in your closet – but nothing to wear? Seniors Guide writer Donna Brody shares the concept of a “capsule wardrobe” and explains how you can cull your closet, spend less money, and still be timeless, fashionable, and trendy.

Like many others, I get excited with the coming of autumn. Changing leaves, cooler temperatures, and pumpkins and mums blended with the smell of spicy everything from candles to coffee reminds me why it is my favorite season. But, as with all good things, there is the dreaded downside, too – three or more days of emptying out my closets for the annual seasonal swap of clothing.

My 9-year-old granddaughter calls this “doing your clothes” and it entails taking every stitch of clothing from my closet and drawers and creating a huge pile on the bed and, sometimes, even the floor as well. What follows is the agonizing task of trying and retrying:

  • The items from the outgoing season that need to be packed away and moved to another location in the house or donated to charity; and
  • Last year’s clothing to determine if it still fits and deserves a place in my now-empty closet for the next three to six months.

As I approached the task this season, though, I was intrigued to read about a concept called creating a “capsule wardrobe.” This is an approach to thinning out items in your closet to build a more versatile collection of timeless pieces that reflect your style while reducing the stress of putting together an outfit each day. Plus, it may save you money.

Would a capsule wardrobe work for you?

According to Lois Joy Johnson in AARP.org , a capsule wardrobe “is just a fancy term for a bunch of clothes fashion people call timeless basics … items that deliver fast, smart solutions. They make you feel glam without a lot of fuss or stress.”

Kaz Weida, senior writer for The Penny Hoarder, agrees . She spoke to April Grow, founder of Stunning Style, who “encourages her followers to embrace capsule wardrobes not only to save money but to reduce stress and impulse shopping.”

“It may seem like narrowing down the pieces in your closet would make it harder to find something to wear – but it actually has the opposite effect,” says Grow. “When you fill your closet with only pieces you love, that fit you well and go with everything else, getting dressed in the morning is a breeze.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDPMT_0iqhJ5fN00

Some fashion experts trace the capsule wardrobe idea to a London boutique owner in the 1970s. She showed her clients how to start with classic, neutral, basic pieces to mix, match, and reuse; then to add some statement pieces to inject personal style; and finally to leave room for a few seasonal or trendy items. This capsule wardrobe might include 30 to 50 “timeless” pieces that become the foundation of different outfits. And, even if you purchase some new pieces to add to your wardrobe each season, it should still mean spending a lot less than the approximately $1,400 a year most consumers spend on clothing and shoes according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

So, what makes an article of clothing a timeless classic?

Many industry stylists agree on the following: a pair of good jeans; a well-fitting jacket or blazer; a tunic or unstructured top; a dressy blouse; a comfortable dress; black or navy dress pants; a pull-on skirt; T-shirts, tank tops, and/or body suits for layering; a textured cardigan; and a good trench or wool coat.

Fortunately, many senior women will find they already have many of these pieces in their closet already.

Lifestyle blogger Meach Zavodny of More by Meach suggests :

  • Start your capsule wardrobe by choosing a neutral color like black, navy, or brown.
  • Then, go to your closet and see which one of the three colors shows up the most.
  • Pull out all those pieces to begin building your capsule.
  • Next, add in some items that are in or match your base color, making sure to include some patterns like polka dots or strips.
  • Pick pieces in two to three accent colors and add them to the collection. These should be in colors that you love to wear and that you know look good on you. “While the pieces you use can vary (tops, bottoms, dresses, rompers, or jumpsuits), they should still be classic in nature (versatile pieces vs. fashion trends) for the sake of longevity,” Zavodny advises.
  • Finally, Zavodny says, pick two to five patterned pieces “to spice things up.” These should be pants, tops, or dresses that you think you would wear the most. If they match your previously chosen accent colors, all the better.
  • Complete your capsule by choosing some accent pieces like scarves, jewelry, hats, belts, shoes, and boots.

At this point in the process, you should have whittled your wardrobe down to pieces that you like or love. “If you haven’t worn something in more than six months or you wouldn’t be willing to wear it in public tomorrow because of how it fits, it’s probably time to let go,” says Grow. But don’t worry about limiting yourself to a set number or pieces. “I don’t believe the number of items in a capsule wardrobe is perfect for every woman,” Grow adds. “For some women it’s more, and for others, it’s fewer.”

As far as the items that you did not designate as “likes” or “loves” in your sorting process, it’s time to bag up and move them to your garage or car trunk. Decide what can be donated and what should be trashed, but don’t leave the bags lying around too long or you might be tempted to return some items to your closet.

Seasonally trimming your closet and storing clothes you are not currently wearing should reduce your wardrobe significantly, the experts say. Eventually, you might find you don’t need the extra options you stored away in bins, says Weida. “There’s no wrong way to do a capsule wardrobe,” she adds. “Those classic pieces you invest in will live on to become the foundation for next year.”

The post A Capsule Wardrobe for Timeless Style appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
Seniors Guide

The Government Has Good News for Seniors

Two recent announcements from the U.S. federal government are good news for seniors aged 65 and older: a cap on the price of insulin through Medicare and a cost-of-living increase for Social Security recipients. If the proverb is true, “Good things come to those who wait,” then some of the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
shefinds

3 Haircuts To Ask For To Hide Signs Of Thinning, According To Stylists

If you’re experiencing natural hair thinning or loss with age, there are luckily plenty of ways to add more volume to your ‘do! We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts for three timeless, go-to and trendy haircuts to try this fall that will hide signs of thinning and elegantly frame your face.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
shefinds

3 Trendy, Youthful Haircuts Every Woman Over 40 Should Try This Fall

The best hair of your life isn’t behind you, even if you’ve reached an age where you feel like most hair trends cater to the very young and no longer resonate with you. Bowl cut? Mullet? These are styles best left to the very brave or to be showcased in magazine editorials. But there are plenty of other options (whether you love to wear your hair long, short, or somewhere in between) that pack a fun punch in real life. Now that you have figured out your personal style and feel more confident about who you are, you can really let loose and have fun trying out a different hairstyle that brings out your personality. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these three trendy, youthful haircuts every woman over 40 should try this Fall.
shefinds

4 Fun, Youthful Haircuts For Women Over 40

This article has been updated since its initial 10/01/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  At any age, it is possible to maintain a youthful glow and essence with a face-framing haircut that draws eyes to your best features. We checked in...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

This Is The Worst Eyeshadow Technique For Women Over 40–It Ages You!

If only eyeshadow were as easy to apply as lipstick. But there’s no way around it: shadows can do wonders to bring out the color of your eyes and your unique eye shape, but they aren’t a fool-proof makeup tool. Shadows require a bit of skill — and even more so if you are concerned about the signs of aging, such as fine lines around the eyes or eyes that appear more downward than they used to. Makeup Artist Mary Winkenwerder knows the inns and outs of eyeshadow application and is here to let us in on the worst eyeshadow technique for women over 40.
shefinds

3 Dated Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

When it comes to hair and personal expression, there’s no one style that suits everyone. But there’s also no one style that is a definite no-no for all people, regardless of their age. On one woman, super long hair can look incredible — shiny, bouncy...
Hypebae

Wait — We’re Not Talking Enough About Zendaya’s Plush, Terracotta Clay Lips

Let’s face it, Zendaya is “that girl” when it comes to serving inspirational glam moments. Her recent appearance during Paris Fashion Week at Valentino‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show proved just that. The sheer black sequined ensemble was head-turning to say the least — but the bronze-gold lipstick moment is what left us utterly speechless.
The US Sun

I’m a home design pro – the biggest wastes of money when redoing your kitchen & tiny details that make a big difference

WHILE we'd all no doubt love Kim Kardashian's home design budget — if not her actual home design — most of us have not worked with reality TV mogul money. But one home design pro insists that you can renovate your kitchen without going broke — as long as you avoid common mistakes that cost too much and focus on small touches that make a huge difference.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Hide Wrinkles Instantly

This article has been updated since its initial 09/02/22 publish date.  While fine lines and wrinkling of the skin is inevitable with aging, there are still clever tricks and hacks that you can use to conceal them with makeup, if you wish to! We reac...
whowhatwear

I Check Zara Everyday—These Are The 30 Best Dresses, Knits, and Shoes To Order

I looked at my calendar recently and had no idea I had so many exciting things coming up. I’m getting ready to head ton Upstate New York this weekend for a little fall getaway, next week I’m off to Los Angeles for some warmer weather and to celebrate halloween, and dinners and events planned here in the city. As someone who likes to keep busy and is more on the soical side I love having a calendar this full, but with that being said I need to make sure I have great looks to wear to all of my upcoming fall plans. While I do admit I have expensive taste, I like to keep a budget in mind when I do my shopping and Zara always comes through. They have new arrivals coming in constantly and great pieces that can even pass for designer. Right now dresses, knits and shoes are at the top of my list while shopping and while doing my daily Zara deep dive I found everything I was looking for and then some.
Vogue

Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style

Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Took The Sexy Crochet Trend To Another Level With This Plunging Dress—It's So See-Through!

Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to say goodbye to summer just yet! The beauty mogul, 25, rocked a sultry, tan crochet dress to the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show last week and wowed fans with her loosely woven rope garment. Jenner showed off her incredible curves with an ultra-plunging, décolletage-revealing neckline, cinched waist detailing, a thigh-skimming hemline and overall see-through fabric.
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
8K+
Followers
563
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy