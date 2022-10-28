Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Report: M2 Pro and M2 Max Macs coming in 2023, not 2022
For months, there have been rumors that Apple would launch new, M2-based Macs—specifically MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with new M2 Pro or M2 Max chips—sometime before the end of this year. But now two usually reliable insiders and Apple CEO Tim Cook are signaling that those new computers will arrive sometime in early March instead.
Ars Technica
Why the App Store’s tone-deaf gambling ads make me worry about Apple
Apple released iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to the public last week, with a long list of new features, fixes, and high-priority zero-day security updates. The updates also included the latest version of SKAdNetwork, Apple's ad services framework for the App Store, and putting advertisements outside of the "Search" tab, where they had been relegated previously. Other changes included new App Store rules that give Apple a cut of NFT sales and of purchases made to boost posts within social media apps.
Ars Technica
Meta’s AI-powered audio codec promises 10x compression over MP3
Last week, Meta announced an AI-powered audio compression method called "EnCodec" that can reportedly compress audio 10 times smaller than the MP3 format at 64kbps with no loss in quality. Meta says this technique could dramatically improve the sound quality of speech on low-bandwidth connections, such as phone calls in areas with spotty service. The technique also works for music.
Ars Technica
Musk calls Twitter verification system “bullsh—,” announces $8 monthly charge
Elon Musk today seemed to confirm a plan to charge Twitter users for account verification, but for $8 instead of the $20 monthly charge he was previously floating. "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," Musk tweeted today.
Ars Technica
“Mischief and delay”: How Musk and Twitter finally sealed the deal
Even as his $44 billion buyout came down to the wire, Elon Musk kept Twitter guessing. Normally, lawyers and advisers on each side of a corporate transaction work closely together to ensure a smooth closing. But as the clock ticked down towards a court-imposed October 28 deadline for the takeover to close, Musk’s camp mostly worked in isolation, leaving Twitter on the sidelines with their fingers crossed.
Ars Technica
Pantone wants $15/month for the privilege of using its colors in Photoshop
If you want to use up-to-date versions of Adobe's Creative Cloud apps, you've already been paying subscription fees for years now. And if you want to use Pantone colors inside of Adobe's apps, it's about to get even more expensive. Starting this month, the Pantone color books in Adobe's apps are mostly going away, and continuing to use those colors in your files will require a new Pantone Connect extension.
Ars Technica
Charter raises base Internet to $80 a month; price hikes to hit 9.5M users
Charter is raising prices on Spectrum home Internet service by $5 a month starting today, a company spokesperson confirmed to Ars. Standalone broadband prices are rising to $79.99 a month for 300Mbps download speeds, $99.99 a month for 500Mbps, and $119.99 a month for 1Gbps. 300Mbps is the advertised download speed for Charter's entry-level tier.
Ars Technica
YouTube’s new Primetime Channels puts 34 streaming services in one place
As many feared, the proliferation of streaming services has made cutting the cord feel a lot like cable TV. Not only do those cheaper monthly subscription fees start adding up, but figuring out which service has the content you want and juggling apps can feel as time-consuming and cumbersome as flipping channels. YouTube's Primetime Channels announced today aims to change that by unifying and selling content from 34 streaming partners on YouTube.
Comments / 0