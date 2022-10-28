Read full article on original website
This Years Hot Dry Weather Has Affected the Deer Hunting in Texas
Being that this year has been an unusually long, hotter, and drier year as compared to previous years. Although I'm not a "wildlife biologist" I do know that it puts a real strain on the survivability of our wildlife mainly our West Texas deer populations. That goes for the carnivores that prey on deer.
How Halloween Pranks Can Get You Scary Texas Jailtime
Halloween and pranking are almost synonymous. In fact, at various times during its long history, Halloween has been called "Mischief Night", "Prank Night" and "Devil's Night". The first use of "Mischief Night" was way back at Oxford in England in 1790. Then, the term applied to the day before May Day or April 30th. It began to be associated with Halloween in U.S. newspapers in the 1930s and 1940s.
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
Texas Really is Leading the Country For the Most Jobs Added
While Texas Governor Greg Abbott was seen recently celebrating the latest September jobs surge numbers for Texas, following the latest release from our Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest numbers show that Texas is again way out in front of the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months.
Texas Has 12 Million Forest Acres and the Fastest Growing Cities
As I've been working on remodeling my home over the past few years I have experienced price hikes in lumber as I've never seen before. There was a time when I could purchase 2x4s for anywhere from $1.99 up to $4 depending on the quality of the 2x4. However, since the pandemic and the gasoline prices soaring 2x4s will now cost you anywhere from $8 and up.
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Does Organically Grown Mean Fertilized with Human Poo?
Erma Bombeck a great American humorist once wrote a book entitled, "The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank" No truer axiom exists. With that in mind, would you eat produce grown in a field that had been fertilized with untreated human waste or poop?. One of the buzzwords...
Woman Dies on United Airlines Flight From Texas to London
Earlier this week a passenger flying from Houston to London passed away following what officials are calling a heart attack. The woman, who was on a red-eye from Houston, likely suffered the heart attack "somewhere over the Atlantic [ocean]." Because the victim suffered the apparent heart attack over the Atlantic, the flight continued to London where emergency services were waiting on the flight to land.
Texas Woman Arrested for the 34th Time After Stealing Bacon
A Texas woman who isn't good at shoplifting has been arrested for the 34th time after stealing multiple packages of bacon from a Wichita Falls area United Supermarkets. According to Texoma's Homepage, Natasha LaGail Latchett, has been charged with theft under $2,500 with multiple convictions. While she's been arrested 34 times, she's only been convicted 10 times.
Is This Texas Mom Boycotting a Disney Movie Sequel Because of…Satan?
I'll admit, I've never seen Hocus Pocus. I understand that it's a Halloween classic, but I've just never had the desire to see it. Plus, I'm kinda down on anything Disney right now, mostly because they've destroyed Star Wars and it costs like $37,000 for a family of 4 to attend one of their theme parks (churros not included).
