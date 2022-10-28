John Krasinski is on the run in trailer for third season of 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan'

On Friday, Prime Video released the trailer and release date for the third season of its thriller series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

The streaming service hints that in this season, which kicks off December 21, John Krasinski's CIA analyst is a wanted man.

Prime Video notes, "Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy."

The studio continues, "Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late."

