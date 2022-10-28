ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

ESPN's Lee Corso to miss 'GameDay' this week due to health issue

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17XcT1_0iqhHYrX00

Lee Corso won’t be on set this week in Jackson, Mississippi.

ESPN announced that Corso will miss “College GameDay” this week at Jackson State due to a health issue.

It’s unclear what that health issue is specifically, but Corso is “in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon.”

Corso is the longest-running personality left on ESPN’s flagship college football pregame show. He joined the network in 1987, and famously puts on the headgear of the school he thinks is going to win the matchup to close out the show each week.

Before ESPN, Corso spent 15 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level at Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois.

“College GameDay” is on site at Jackson State this week, marking the first time the show has been to the school’s campus and its first FCS matchup since 2019. Jackson State, led by coach Deion Sanders, will host Southern University.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

First College Football Playoff rankings, Big 12 gets new media deal & SEC's huge upcoming weekend

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger give their thoughts on the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season. Along with reacting to who got snubbed and who got helped, the guys preview a few big SEC matchups including the Tennessee Volunteers facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs & the Alabama Crimson Tide facing off against the surging LSU Tigers.
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
102.5 The Bone

Michigan State suspends 4 more players in fallout of incident in Michigan Stadium tunnel

Four more Michigan State players have been suspended in the fallout of the postgame incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday night. MSU announced Tuesday that cornerback Malcolm Jones, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright have been added to the list of Spartans suspended indefinitely. Those four join linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young, whose suspensions were announced on Sunday.
EAST LANSING, MI
102.5 The Bone

Michigan State fight: Mel Tucker under the microscope after four Spartans suspended

Mel Tucker's Michigan State program shouldn't be defined by the ugly violence it unleashed in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday Night. What comes next will do that. In the moments after Michigan's 29-7 victory Saturday night, a group of Michigan State players punched, kicked and slammed around Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows as the teams headed toward their respective locker rooms. This was no fight. This was an attack, McBurrows, minus his helmet, vastly outnumbered, with nary a Spartan seemingly trying to stop the violence.
EAST LANSING, MI
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Basketball Trade Analyzer: It's time to move on from Klay Thompson

Amid a turbulent start to the regular season, seven teams that missed the playoffs last season currently find themselves among the top 10 in their respective conferences. As we investigate mirage versus reality, multiple players from these squads come under the microscope. Part of selling high in fantasy is proactively seeking an opportunity to do so — a pivotal component of the sell candidates featured below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy