ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

'Yellowstone' inspires fashion line

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QVsQ_0iqhHQnj00

If you can't get enough of the Paramount Network series Yellowstone, Lucky Brand has your number: The clothing company has launched a Yellowstone-themed fashion line.

The merchandising line includes everything from branded "in universe" T-shirts inspired by the show's Dutton Ranch to tees emblazoned with phrases like "Never Drink and Ride a Buffalo" and "I Only Love Cowboys and Dreamers." And "branded" is also literal in some cases, as the family's hooked "Y" cattle brand is featured prominently in many of the offerings.

The line is priced from $50 to $199 and also includes sweatshirts, hoodies, cardigans and jeans.

Might as well giddyup to get yours in time for the season 5 debut of the hit Kevin Costner-led show on November 13.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 3

Related
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Parade

'Yellowstone' Actor Goes Full Cowboy in New Photos From Fragrance Campaign

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes is embracing cowboy energy in his latest Instagram post introducing his new partnership with Stetson Fragrances. The actor, 38—who stars as Kaye Dutton on the popular Western drama series—shared a series of shots to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 26, giving his followers a glimpse into the new campaign filmed at the Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In the photos, Grimes is seen sporting a stylish cowboy hat and denim button-up shirt, while riding a horse in one of the still shots.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Reveals What We Can Expect From ‘Wild’ Season 5

We’re almost there, folks. Less than two weeks until we tune in for the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere. Based on the trailer that was released several weeks ago, we already know Taylor Sheridan is bringing the heat. However, on Monday, fans briefly got to go behind the scenes, with some of our favorite cast members revealing some things we should expect from Yellowstone‘s “wild” fifth season.
MONTANA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Ready, set, shop: Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022 released

The holiday shopping season has begun, and Oprah Winfrey is looking to help everyone find all the gifts they need with her annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. The list, released Tuesday, includes 104 gifts “for everyone on your holiday list.” The list is broken down into categories ranging from “Stylish Gifts” to “Cozy Gifts,” “Tech Gifts” and “Wellness Gifts.”
wegotthiscovered.com

The Duttons are on fire in the latest ’Yellowstone’ season 5 teaser

The season five premiere for Yellowstone debuts on Nov. 13, and we’re less than three weeks away from seeing the next chapter of the Dutton family story. It’s not surprising that the chapter is full of drama, fighting, and a next-level power struggle. With John Dutton stepping into office as Governor of Montana, the fight is on — but it’s not just John who has essential cards to play.
MONTANA STATE
In Style

Cassandra Peterson on Elvira's Legacy, Goth Glam, and Feminine Power

In her New York Times bestselling autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, Cassandra Peterson details her renaissance from showgirl to the magnificent witch we all love: Elvira. She gets deep about her life and uses her brutally honest voice to discuss everything from family, sexual assault, and her rise to fame. Peterson bravely lets us peek behind the illusive curtain of her most famous character. And for the first time, we get to see the real her — an inspiring and beautiful woman all on her own.
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement jewelry...
papermag.com

Trixie and Katya Bring Back the Laughs With 'Working Girls'

A few days ago, as I was going down the stairs to catch the L train into Manhattan, I heard someone from above yell, "YEEEEEEEEEP." I whipped my head around, almost expecting to see Katya herself at the foot of the stairs. This is what it means to be so deeply in love with these two biological women. Everywhere you go, there they are. Spending more than three dollars on a cup of coffee? "RIIIIIIICH." Getting ready to spill some piping hot tea? "Oh, honey!"
102.5 The Bone

Has 'The Bachelorette''s Gabby Windey ditched fiancé Erich Schwer?

Eagle-eyed Dancing with the Stars viewers have noticed The Bachelorette season 19 star Gabby Windey, who accepted Erich Schwer's marriage proposal during the reality dating show's season finale, wasn't wearing her engagement ring on the past couple of DWTS episodes, leading to speculation all may not be well between the two.
12tomatoes.com

10-Year-Old Boy Attempts “Dueling Banjo” Performance With Master Banjo Player

Brennan may only be ten years old but he is already experiencing some amazing moments. While most kids tend to have immense stage fright, Brennan is not one of them. When he was given his chance to share the stage with a true legend, he did not hesitate for even one second. It is not every day that you get the chance to see a little boy going to toe to toe with a true master of his art form.
Vogue

When Will We Stop Reducing Women’s Body Types To Trends?

The return of low rise jeans and miniskirts last year was a harbinger of another imminent comeback. Thin is, once again, back in folks. Whether it be on catwalks or in campaigns, fashion has been all clavicles, concave stomachs and visible hip bones as of late. Many have hypothesised the...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy