MLB
Record 14 first-timers among Gold Glove winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958, the year the award was established).
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Bryce Harper hammered his sixth postseason home run, whispered an assist to Alec Bohm before his solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies tied a World Series record with five homers to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead.
McCullers 1st to give up 5 home runs in World Series game
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. didn’t have to look — he had seen enough already. Rhys Hoskins had just lined a slider into the left-field seats for the Philadelphia Phillies' fifth home run in five innings — five! — to punctuate one of the most calamitous starts in World Series history Tuesday night.
MLB
The latest on White Sox managerial search
CHICAGO -- So, you are on a quest for more answers following my five questions for the White Sox in last week’s newsletter? I think that’s what you are saying, as my hearing isn’t what it once was. Ask and you shall receive. Who will be the...
MLB
Who else but Harper gets Phils started with mammoth HR
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper has homered so often this postseason that it's becoming a predictable occurrence. Harper teed off for a two-run homer off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. in the first inning of Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park -- and FOX broadcaster John Smoltz called the entire sequence before it happened.
MLB
3 ways the Astros can claim World Series advantage
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have wrestled home-field advantage in the World Series away from the Astros after splitting the first two games at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday. That leaves the Astros needing to win at least one of the next three games in what’s expected to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park to bring the Fall Classic back to Houston, beginning with Game 3 Tuesday.
MLB
Altuve's G2 breakout sets tone for Houston's big bats
HOUSTON -- This wasn’t a must-win, but it was pretty darn close. The Astros, ever confident on a postseason stage that has become part of their regular routine for six years and counting, did not want to go to Philadelphia down 2-0 in the World Series. Fittingly, three players...
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA SS Trea Turner
Trea Turner is set to become a free agent for the first time following the conclusion of the World Series, and it should be a lucrative venture for the two-time All-Star shortstop. While the free-agent shortstop class is looking stacked for the second consecutive offseason, Turner certainly has a claim as not only the best of that talented bunch, but perhaps even as the top challenger to Aaron Judge for the title of the No. 1 overall free agent.
MLB
Baker's aggressive relief strategy pays off in G2 win
HOUSTON -- Astros skipper Dusty Baker has continued to run a high-wire act with the deployment of his relievers in the first two games of this World Series, displaying aggression not with how he's using his unfathomably deep bullpen, but in how much he’s willing to stick with his pitchers in situations otherwise unseen in modern postseason baseball.
MLB
Roundtable: With WS tied, who's got the Game 3 edge?
This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The first two games of the World Series provided a week’s worth of drama, and we could be in for more as the series moves to Philadelphia. A group of MLB.com analysts gathered to assess where things stand heading into Game 3.
MLB
Lefty vs. lefty: Advantage ... Alvarez?
Yordan Alvarez now has to face Ranger Suárez, the Phillies' one lefty starter, in Game 3 of the World Series instead of Game 4 … and that means potentially in a Game 7, too. You'd think that would be an edge for Philadelphia -- more opportunity to neutralize the Astros' most dangerous hitter with the platoon advantage.
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA OF Brandon Nimmo
After seven quality years patrolling the Citi Field outfield, Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the World Series, and he should have no shortage of suitors. A toolsy outfielder who can make an impact with his bat, glove and legs, Nimmo has been with the Mets since they selected him with the 11th pick in the 2011 Draft, and is entering free agency on the back of his best season in the bigs so far.
MLB
Pujols makes retirement official, signs papers
It's official: Albert Pujols' legendary MLB playing career is over after the 42-year-old signed retirement papers with the Cardinals on Monday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Pujols, nicknamed "The Machine," was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to the United States as a teenager. He was drafted by...
MLB
Most Gold Glove Awards at each position
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has a long and rich history. It's a great honor just to win one of these over a Major League career, but there are some players in baseball history who are in the top echelon when it comes to sparkling defense. Here's a look at the player who won the most Gold Glove Awards at each position, along with the active leader at that position:
MLB
4 Philly sports legends to throw out Game 3 first pitches
This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The stars will be out in Philadelphia for Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the Phillies and Astros heading to Citizens Bank Park and...
MLB
Urías wins 1st Orioles Gold Glove in 7 years
Brooks Robinson. Manny Machado. And now, Ramón Urías. Urías joined an exclusive club on Tuesday, becoming only the third Orioles third baseman to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award -- receiving the honor for the American League. The 28-year-old was among the record 14 first-time Gold Glove recipients in 2022, as the winners were announced on ESPN2 ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
MLB
Yuli's K-less streak & other numbers to watch for
When Yuli Gurriel worked a 10th-inning walk in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, it was the first time this postseason that one of his plate appearances did not end with him putting the ball in play. • World Series Game 3, presented by Capital One: Tonight,...
MLB
How Game 3's postponement could aid Phillies' plans
PHILADELPHIA -- A little rain could work wonders for the Phillies’ World Series chances. Major League Baseball postponed Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night because of rain. The Phillies and the Astros will play Game 3 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. Games 4 and 5 will be played Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Games 6 and 7 in Houston, if necessary, will be pushed to Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
MLB
Dad overcomes fear of flying, Valdez overwhelms Phillies
HOUSTON -- Sitting in an aisle seat atop section 122 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jose Antonio Valdez Ramirez fixed his attention to the pitcher’s mound, where his son was pitching one of the best games of his life. Valdez Ramirez had seen Framber Valdez pitch on television many times, but watching him work in the World Series -- the first time he’s seen him pitch a big league game in person -- was the proudest moment of his life.
MLB
Schwarber misses homer by inches twice ... in the same at-bat
Sometimes it feels like you truly do see something you've never seen before every time you watch a baseball game. In Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, a 5-2 Philadelphia loss, Kyle Schwarber thought he homered during an at-bat in the eighth inning. But he didn't. And then he almost did.
