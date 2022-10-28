ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OU Women’s Gymnastics Unveils 2023 Schedule

NORMAN – Coming off its fifth NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship in April, a challenging and exciting season awaits the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team in 2023. Head coach K.J. Kindler and Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione revealed Tuesday the Sooners' full competition slate which features matchups with the second and third-place finishers at the 2022 NCAA Championships, Florida and Utah, along with 2021 NCAA champions, Michigan, and 2021 Big 12 champions, Denver. In addition, OU will face at least four opponents from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for the upcoming season.
Sooners Set To Split Weekend

NORMAN - Oklahoma women's tennis closes its fall slate splitting the weekend at the ITA National Fall Championships and Big 12 Invite, beginning Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz qualified for the National Fall Championships after reaching the finals at the ITA Central Region Championships, becoming the first...
Preston Named Conference Rookie of the Week

NORMAN – For the first time in her career, Oklahoma volleyball freshman Taylor Preston was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. She is the fourth Sooner in 2022 to earn a weekly accolade and second Rookie of the Week, joining Morgan Perkins as the only two Sooner freshman to earn conference weekly honors.
Turk Earns Big 12 Specialist of the Week Honor

NORMAN — Oklahoma punter Michael Turk has been named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 49.3 yards on six punts in Oklahoma's 27-14 win at Iowa State on Saturday, the league office announced Monday. Turk, a redshirt senior from Dallas, Texas, boomed 61- and...
Pak Sends Sooners to Semis in Final Seconds

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The sixth-seed Oklahoma soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the Big 12 Soccer Championship with a last-second 1-0 victory over three-seed Texas Tech on Sunday in Round Rock, Texas. Freshman Michelle Pak scored the only goal of the match with nine seconds remaining to...
Sooners Return to Form, Dominate Ka'anapali Classic

LAHAINA, Hawaii – For the second time in as many tries, the Oklahoma men's golf team took home the team title at the Ka'anapali Classic at the Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Sunday. The Sooners were dominant over the final 36 holes and won the event by 12 strokes.
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
Sooners Win Five-Set Thriller at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A back-and-forth battle went the way of the Sooners as the Oklahoma volleyball team defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 3-2, in their first five-set victory on the season, Sunday afternoon. "The theme all week was to relentlessly compete and that's what happened today and had to happen...
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss

Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects

Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
