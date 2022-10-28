Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
oklahoma Sooner
OU Women’s Gymnastics Unveils 2023 Schedule
NORMAN – Coming off its fifth NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship in April, a challenging and exciting season awaits the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team in 2023. Head coach K.J. Kindler and Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione revealed Tuesday the Sooners' full competition slate which features matchups with the second and third-place finishers at the 2022 NCAA Championships, Florida and Utah, along with 2021 NCAA champions, Michigan, and 2021 Big 12 champions, Denver. In addition, OU will face at least four opponents from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for the upcoming season.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set To Split Weekend
NORMAN - Oklahoma women's tennis closes its fall slate splitting the weekend at the ITA National Fall Championships and Big 12 Invite, beginning Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz qualified for the National Fall Championships after reaching the finals at the ITA Central Region Championships, becoming the first...
oklahoma Sooner
Preston Named Conference Rookie of the Week
NORMAN – For the first time in her career, Oklahoma volleyball freshman Taylor Preston was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. She is the fourth Sooner in 2022 to earn a weekly accolade and second Rookie of the Week, joining Morgan Perkins as the only two Sooner freshman to earn conference weekly honors.
oklahoma Sooner
Turk Earns Big 12 Specialist of the Week Honor
NORMAN — Oklahoma punter Michael Turk has been named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 49.3 yards on six punts in Oklahoma's 27-14 win at Iowa State on Saturday, the league office announced Monday. Turk, a redshirt senior from Dallas, Texas, boomed 61- and...
oklahoma Sooner
Pak Sends Sooners to Semis in Final Seconds
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The sixth-seed Oklahoma soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the Big 12 Soccer Championship with a last-second 1-0 victory over three-seed Texas Tech on Sunday in Round Rock, Texas. Freshman Michelle Pak scored the only goal of the match with nine seconds remaining to...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Return to Form, Dominate Ka'anapali Classic
LAHAINA, Hawaii – For the second time in as many tries, the Oklahoma men's golf team took home the team title at the Ka'anapali Classic at the Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Sunday. The Sooners were dominant over the final 36 holes and won the event by 12 strokes.
🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Win Five-Set Thriller at Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. – A back-and-forth battle went the way of the Sooners as the Oklahoma volleyball team defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 3-2, in their first five-set victory on the season, Sunday afternoon. "The theme all week was to relentlessly compete and that's what happened today and had to happen...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the...
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City
Even though no one has been able to claim the massive Powerball jackpot, one Oklahoma City man has struck it rich.
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
Inaugural program allows students to explore parts of Oklahoma’s dark history
The Tulsa Race Massacre and the Oklahoma City bombing may be the two darkest chapters in Oklahoma's history.
Tribal, local leaders break ground on OKC indoor resort, waterpark
Oklahoma City is one step closer to becoming home to a $400 million resort and indoor waterpark.
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
KOCO
Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
OKC VeloCity
Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects
Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
chainstoreage.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
okcfox.com
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
Comments / 0