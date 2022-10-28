Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition from San Francisco based artist Chad Hasegawa. The show will feature new works from his latest series of minimal abstraction paintings as well as a grab n’ go sale of sketches of his popular bear series. The opening reception for Chad Hasegawa is Friday, November 4th, 2022 from 6-9pm. It is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view to the public until December 2nd by appointment only.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO