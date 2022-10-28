Read full article on original website
SF’s Iconic Punchline Comedy Club: Secret Guest List (Nov. 2)
FREE with RSVP (otherwise tickets are $18/$20). – Must RSVP no later than 5pm the night of the show. /// Tuesday, Nov 22 – Joe Klocek & Friends – 8p Like all things in life, lineups are subject to change and each show may vary. RSVP required, but admission is first come first served. Like most comedy clubs there is a two-drink minimum.
“Crazy Funny Asians” Comedy Showcase (SF)
FREE with RSVP (Donations appreciated – bring cash) Didn’t Get Tickets? We’ll have 50 door tickets ($15) available for each show – Show up early to snag them!. – FREE with Eventbrite RSVP – Donations appreciated – bring cash. – Maximum Two Comp Tickets...
Secret Guest List: Cobb’s Free Comedy Night (Nov. 5)
FREE with RSVP (otherwise tickets are $18-26). – Must RSVP no later than 5pm the night of the show. /// Friday, Nov. 4 – 10p – HellaFunny Comedy Showcase. /// Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30p & 9:45p – Latin Comedy Allstars. /// Thursday, Nov. 17 –...
SF’s Ceramic Making Tuesdays + Socializing (Nov. 1-Dec. 13)
Come play with clay and meet other creative folks. Prior hand building experience recommended. Local SF ceramicist, Jenna Melnyk, will host and provide space to work, tools, and some tips and tricks. It’s up to you to come up with ideas!. $5 off for first social you attend if...
Golden Gate Park’s Free 2022 Outdoor Concert Series
Golden Gate Bandshell welcomes back live performances with a diverse lineup of musicians to play free concerts at historic landmark. Live music has returned to the Golden Gate Bandshell’s iconic stage with a series of free outdoor concerts in Golden Gate Park, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, San Francisco Parks Alliance and the arts nonprofit Illuminate announced.
SF’s woom Kid Bikes Pop-Up: Rent or Shop (Nov. 4-Dec. 3)
Premium kid bikes manufacturer, woom, is hosting a pop-up shop in northern San Francisco where customers can check out the brand’s various lines of bikes and accessories first-hand! Customers can purchase online from the pop-up and have product shipped directly to their door. Bikes will also be available to...
Outdoor Musician Meetup and Jam Session (SF)
Every First Thursday of the month from 2pm to sunsetish. Bring your instrument(s) and let’s get together and play some music just for fun!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
47th American Indian Film Festival: Music (SF)
In the midst of Native American Heritage Month, the American Indian Film Festival is back in San Francisco! Festival Director and San Francisco native Mytia Zavala is “excited to bring the American Indian Film Festival to film fans in San Francisco, with a live event that showcases and celebrates the best of Native film.” She continues the work of her late father, American Indian Film Institute founder Michael Smith.
SF’s “Nick the Greek” Grand Opening + Free Lunch Day (SoMa)
Did you know that Nick The Greek is opening a location in San Francisco? Come celebrate their grand opening and stop by 121 Spear Street on Tuesday, November 1st, for FREE lunch 11 AM – 2:30 PM. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events...
Final Show: Stand Up Comedy Night at East Cut (SF)
Join us at The Crossing at East Cut for a night filled with laughs, drinks, bites, and more. Hosted by Max Rosenblum, featuring top rising comedians from the Bay Area, Comedy at The Crossing is the perfect date night activity or weekend night gathering with friends. Located in The Crossing’s...
SF’s “Day of the Dead” Art Fiesta 2022 at The Presidio (Nov. 1-2)
SF’s “Day of the Dead” Art Fiesta 2022 at The Presidio (Nov. 1-2) Join National Park Rangers and participate in two days of Fiesta de Arte del Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) family-friendly activities in the Presidio that include pintura de cara (facepainting), fiores de papal (paper flower making), and pinta calaca (skull painting and decorating).
Sausalito’s 35th Lighted Boat Parade & Fireworks 2022
Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: **Annual Event**, *Top Pick*, Christmas, In Person, Kids & Families, Other, Tree + Holiday Lightings. Venue: Gabrielson Park.
Solo Art Exhibition by a San Francisco Artist (SF)
Heron Arts is pleased to announce the solo exhibition from San Francisco based artist Chad Hasegawa. The show will feature new works from his latest series of minimal abstraction paintings as well as a grab n’ go sale of sketches of his popular bear series. The opening reception for Chad Hasegawa is Friday, November 4th, 2022 from 6-9pm. It is free and open to the public. The exhibition will be on view to the public until December 2nd by appointment only.
Western Addition Neighborhood Cleanup w/ Free Sandwich & Drink (SF)
Help us clean up in the Western Addition neighborhood. Meet at Limoncello (1400 Sutter St). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a free sandwich and drink, and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
Thursday Bar Trivia at Underdogs Cantina (SF)
Join us at Underdogs Cantina every 1st and 3rd Thursday for Bar Trivia hosted by Scott Armstrong!. Underdogs Cantina is a vibrant sports bar serving housemade Cali-Mex eats across from Oracle Park in SOMA. We play every NFL game and just about any other sport you can think of! We also feature an upstairs arcade with Supershot, Skee Ball, Big Buck Hunter, and more.
Free Live Concert at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral (SF)
NOONTIME CONCERTS, which provides FREE live musical performances at Old St. Mary’s Cathedral (660 California St., San Francisco) on Tuesdays at lunchtime (12:30 pm) presents pianist Carolyn Enger, performing the works of Women Composers and Friends. Internationally celebrated American pianist Carolyn Enger has gained critical acclaim for her lyrical...
Laurel Burch Studios 2022 Holiday Sale & Art Supplies/Toy Drive (Nov. 18-20)
Laurel Burch Studios 2022 Holiday Sale & Art Supplies/Toy Drive (Nov. 18-20) Give Colorfully. Don’t miss the annual Laurel Burch Studios Holiday Sale & Art Supplies/Toy Drive where you’ll find uniquely original gifts, jewelry, apparel, accessories, home goods, and crafts bursting with the bold, bright artwork of Bay Area artist Laurel Burch.
Palo Alto’s 18th Annual Holiday Show w/ LEGO Display (Nov 1-Jan 15)
BayLUG’s 18th Annual Holiday Show is back! This time with new special days and hours!. The Museum of American Heritage, BayLUG and BayLTC Present BayLUG’s 18th Annual Holiday Show celebrating Dia De Los Muertos with a LEGO® display and inspired by Disney’s Pixar’s Film Coco©.
Moraga’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” Play (Nov. 3-6)
THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE, by Bertolt Brecht, is the story of a big-hearted servant girl, Grusche, who rescues an abandoned baby in the midst of a military coup. Terrible is the temptation to do good, as Brecht says, and their journey of survival ultimately raises the question: who has parental rights – the rich woman who gave birth to the child, or the poor one who risks everything to protect him? The play escalates into vaudeville when Judge Azdak, one of Brecht’s zaniest comic inventions, shows up to adjudicate the case between competing mothers.
SF Chinese Restaurant Lowers Prices w/ “Inflation Discount”
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that while nearly every restaurant has raised its prices, one San Francisco restaurant is taking a different approach. Lazy Susan, a Chinese-American takeout restaurant, located in West Portal at 811 Ulloa Street, is lowering its prices by offering an inflation discount. You’ll...
